Differential captaincy picks for the final three Gameweeks

With only three Gameweeks remaining in the 2024/25 season, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are running out of time to boost their rank. A differential captain could potentially give your team an edge, but who are the best candidates in Gameweeks 36 to 38?

In this feature, we’ve picked out a few low-owned options to consider.

GAMEWEEK 36

Kevin De Bruyne v Southampton (a)

v Southampton (a) Yoane Wissa v Ipswich Town (a)

v Ipswich Town (a) Eberechi Eze v Tottenham Hotspur (a)

There are a few attractive options in Gameweek 36.

Manchester City and Brentford face relegated Southampton and Ipswich Town respectively, with Kevin De Bruyne (£9.5m) and Yoane Wissa (£6.7m) sound differential captaincy picks.

De Bruyne has started five league games in a row, a run which has seen him average 6.2 points per match.

Playing as a false nine in Pep Guardiola’s strikerless 4-4-2 formation, the Belgian has been directly involved in 22 shots in that period – 12 of his own and 10 created for others.

Southampton, meanwhile, have conceded more chances from central zones than any other team in 2024/25 (see below), so you’d think De Bruyne’s passing ability from the middle of the park will be key.

There is always a nagging concern over De Bruyne’s minutes, especially with Erling Haaland (£14.8m) back on the scene, but there is at least the possibility of some early team news on Saturday, with Southampton v City being one of the first matches of the Gameweek.

As for Wissa, he’s had a hand in five goals in his last four matches and is Brentford’s chief goal threat, so he offers a nice alternative to the more popular Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m).

Opponents Ipswich have failed to keep a clean sheet since December, too.

Elsewhere, Eberechi Eze (£6.9m) was superb against Nottingham Forest on Monday and visits Tottenham Hotspur at an opportune time, given the Lilywhites’ involvement in Europe on Thursday.

Crucially, Spurs have won just one of their seven matches immediately following a European tie in 2025.

Crystal Palace are, of course, in FA Cup final action immediately after this fixture, but that does come a week after Gameweek 36, so there shouldn’t be any worries about rotation.

GAMEWEEK 37

Ollie Watkins v Tottenham Hotspur (h)

v Tottenham Hotspur (h) Cole Palmer v Manchester United (h)

v Manchester United (h) Jamie Vardy v Ipswich Town (h)

v Ipswich Town (h) Kevin De Bruyne v Bournemouth (h)

v Bournemouth (h) Dwight McNeil v Southampton (h)

The most effective strategy in Gameweek 37 could be to target the teams that may be distracted by European competition.

Tottenham Hotspur’s clash at Aston Villa has been moved from Sunday 18 May, to Friday 16 May, ahead of Spurs’ potential involvement in the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday 21 May.

It gives the Lilywhites the same preparation time as Manchester United, should both teams make it.

Tottenham will now have four full days off between matches, as opposed to two, but you’d still expect Ange Postecoglou to manage his regulars’ minutes, for what is essentially a meaningless Premier League encounter from their perspective.

Ollie Watkins (£8.9m), whose top 10k ownership figure in Gameweek 35 was just 9.0%, is a worthy candidate.

With Marcus Rashford (£6.7m) injured, he’s a sure starter, and crucially, only two teams have conceded more ‘clear shots’ (attempts with only the goalkeeper to beat) than Tottenham in 2024/25.

It could play into the hands of Watkins, given his ability to run in behind, test the offside trap and stretch the opposition defence.

And what about Cole Palmer (£10.5m)?

He played with a real swagger and looked more like his old self against Liverpool on Sunday. That said, another strong showing against Newcastle United in Gameweek 36 would surely put to bed his differential status.

You could also consider Jamie Vardy (£5.3m) for his final Leicester City home match versus Ipswich Town.

Kevin De Bruyne’s Etihad farewell also takes place in Gameweek 37, but it is worth noting Man City’s FA Cup final comes just three days before their encounter with Bournemouth.

Dwight McNeil (£5.1m), meanwhile, hosts fellow Southampton. He returned to the Everton starting XI on Saturday and is averaging a very decent 5.4 points per start in 2024/25.

GAMEWEEK 38

Jarrod Bowen v Ipswich Town (a)

v Ipswich Town (a) Justin Kluivert v Leicester City (h)

v Leicester City (h) An Arsenal attacker v Southampton (a)

The final day, which is so often a goalfest, presents further opportunities.

In Gameweek 38, West Ham United and Bournemouth face Ipswich and Leicester respectively.

West Ham talisman Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) is a sound candidate, having scored three goals and provided two assists in his last five games, blanking only once. He delivered a 12-point haul in his last meeting with Ipswich.

Furthermore, over the last six matches, no club has allowed more chances to be created from their left flank (40) than the Tractor Boys.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, may still be involved in the race for eighth, which could secure European qualification. The penalty-taking Justin Kluivert (6.0m) obviously stands out, then.

Finally, Arsenal could be in a UEFA Champions League final a week after Gameweek 38, so we’ll be much better placed to assess their assets after Wednesday’s semi-final second leg.

SEASON TICKER OVERVIEW: GAMEWEEK 36-38

Do you have your eye on any other differential captaincy picks? Let us know in the comments section below.



