Scout Picks - Bus Team May 5

FPL Gameweek 36 early Scout Picks: City + Brentford dominate

We’ve put together our early Scout Picks for Gameweek 36 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

In this selection, we choose a first draft of our regular picks. We will then finalise and publish them much closer to Saturday’s deadline.

ABOUT THE SCOUT PICKS ‘BUS TEAM’

The upcoming Scout Squad nominations, midweek fixtures and the pre-match press conferences will help shape those finalised Scout Picks.

There are, as ever, certain restrictions for our squad:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 36 FIXTURES

Above: The Gameweek 36 fixtures sorted by difficulty on our Season Ticker

THE LIKELY LADS

There are three really great fixtures that jump off the page this week, with European hopefuls Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and Brentford all set to face promoted opposition.

Ipswich Town may be the best of a bad bunch, but Kieran McKenna’s side have still failed to keep a clean sheet in 16 successive top-flight matches, a run which has seen them concede 43 goals.

Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m) and Yoane Wissa (£6.7m) could both continue in the Scout Picks, then.

As you can see below, the Brentford pair are averaging 12.8 and 9.0 points per start (Pts/Strt) respectively against promoted opposition this season.

Man City, meanwhile, make the trip to St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.

It looks like a potential bloodbath, with Southampton bottom across most of the key defensive metrics in 2025, including shots in the box conceded, big chances conceded and expected goals conceded (xGC).

Omar Marmoush (£7.6m) was pushed wide against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday, blunting his threat, but is up against one of the worst teams in Premier League history and carries obvious appeal.

Erling Haaland (£14.8m) was, of course, back on the bench in Gameweek 35, but having played zero minutes and been out for four weeks, will surely need time to build his way back to full fitness.

Elsewhere, Kevin De Bruyne (£9.5m) will likely make the cut: he’s combined 10 shots and 11 key passes in the last four Gameweeks, the fourth-most of any player:

Pep Guardiola’s side have picked up defensively of late, too, with five clean sheets and just six goals conceded in nine, adding to Josko Gvardiol’s (£6.4m) appeal.

As for Forest, Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.4m), Anthony Elanga (£5.4m) and Chris Wood (£7.0m) are the stand-out options from the attack.

Wood is Forest’s top player for shots, shots in the box, and, by some distance, big chances and expected goals (xG) this season.

Defensive representation, be it through Matz Sels (£5.2m), Ola Aina (£5.2m), Nikola Milenkovic (£5.2m) or Neco Williams (£4.5m), is also on the cards, particularly given the lack of other clean sheet opportunities elsewhere.

IN CONTENTION

Further Brentford picks are also in contention, like Mark Flekken (£4.4m), Nathan Collins (£4.6m) and Michael Kayode (£4.5m) at the back.

Collins has quietly racked up seven assists this season, thanks in part to his passing ability. Indeed, the centre-back is the only Brentford player to complete 1500+ accurate passes this term.

Kayode, who impressed down the right flank against Manchester United on Sunday, is another candidate: over the last six matches, no club has allowed more chances to be conceded from their left wing (40) than opponents Ipswich.

Above: Ipswich Town’s chances created conceded map in the last six matches (assists in green)

Kevin Schade (£5.1m) and Mikkel Damsgaard (£4.9m) also merit mentions, having racked up 26 attacking returns between them this season. That said, it’ll be extremely difficult for either to oust Mbeumo or Wissa, given their consistency.

Then there’s Liverpool v Arsenal and Newcastle United v Chelsea.

Mohamed Salah (£13.8m), Bukayo Saka (£10.4m), Alexander Isak (£9.6m) and Cole Palmer (£10.5m) are all options for inclusion, although both fixtures feel tricky to call, which is enough to put us off for now. Their respective defences are probably best avoided, too.

Elsewhere, West Ham United and Crystal Palace travel to Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, who are both in UEFA Europa League semi-final action on Thursday night.

It significantly boosts the appeal of Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m), Daniel Munoz (£5.3m), Eberechi Eze (£6.9m), Ismaila Sarr (£5.7m) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.7m).

Bowen has directly contributed to 75% of West Ham’s goals when on the pitch since Graham Potter’s arrival.

Above: Players sorted by FPL goal involvement (FGI) since Graham Potter’s first match in charge in Gameweek 21

The attacking returns and points are more spread out at Palace, of course, but Eze has previously fared well against Spurs, with one goal, one assist and 14 points across his last two meetings with the Lilywhites.  

Matheus Cunha (£7.1m) also comes into the thinking: he’s top among forwards for expected assists (xA) over the last six matches.

Opponents Brighton and Hove Albion have been defensively poor recently, so adding Cunha as the third forward is a viable shout this week. Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.1m) could potentially get a look in, too.

Fulham and Everton’s defensive form has generally been good this year, so their array of sub-£5.0m defenders are worthy of consideration, including Ryan Sessegnon (£4.2m), who was a little unfortunate to be subbed off early at Villa Park on Saturday.

Prior to that, he’d provided six attacking returns in eight appearances. Attackers from both these teams will surely be low down the priority list, however.

THE LONGER SHOTS    

Bournemouth v Aston Villa is another tricky one to call, with Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m), Justin Kluivert (£6.0m), Evanilson (£5.8m), Morgan Rogers (£5.7m) and Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) likely to miss out as a result.

Julio Enciso (£5.4m) is an outside possibility if we don’t fancy the Brentford defence. He’s provided four attacking returns in his last six matches.

Finally, it’s difficult to make much of a case for a Manchester United attacker, given that we don’t know how Ruben Amorim will approach the clash against West Ham in light of Thursday’s Europa League commitments.

GAMEWEEK 36: EARLY SCOUT PICKS

34 Comments
  My heart goes Salalalalah
    8 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Salaaah!

    Bonus magnet
      8 Years
      54 mins ago

      Penalty goal?

    JBG
      6 Years
      52 mins ago

      I liked the "big up Pompey" or whatever it was, first posts more

      Goodfeathers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        37 mins ago

        *Play up Pompey

        JBG
          6 Years
          34 mins ago

          That was it

        AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          9 Years
          34 mins ago

          One more goal would have put Hull City down into league 1 on Saturday.

      Philosopher's Stones
        4 Years
        34 mins ago

        I like this one better though:

        Jack and Jill went up the hill to fetch a pale of water.
        God knows what happened up there, They came down with a daughter.

  Jimmy B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    The fixture ticker (not specific to Scout as this is a general thing) I've always felt relativity should come into it more than it does. Southampton & Leicester obviously should be bottom of any ticker for 36. Ipswich and Brentford both in the top 6 on it playing each other? So its an amazing game for Brentford but still a pretty good one for Ipswich apparently lol. It just defies logic. Minor gripe obviously you use them as you see fit.

    Mr. Eko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      just now

      Man United's C-team just scored 3 goals vs Brentford

  Eightball
    4 Years
    56 mins ago

    A) Marmoush to Wood and then play AM on pep 36-38?
    B) Mateta to Wood and play AM on someone else 36-38

    Bagpuss
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 Years
      17 mins ago

      almost the same issue as my post below lol! Exactly where I am - was thinking of keeping Marmoush for Soton so would then end up with AM on Frank or Nuno I think.

      Eightball
        4 Years
        14 mins ago

        The problem is I have 1ft so ideally want an AM for all three games as I would like to use my transfers on players. I think of those two other options I prefer Frank. Forest have dipped in form and I can't see them scoring loads of goals outside the Ipswich game.

        Bagpuss
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          15 Years
          10 mins ago

          yeah fair point about the FT. I would prob go Marmoush to Wood then and AM Pep for the run in.

        Pilgrim62
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 Years
          1 min ago

          Same situation. I don't mind switching AM even for heat to someone with bonus potential,
Potter fa or Amorim (GW 38)
          Potter fa or Amorim (GW 38)

  Bagpuss
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    15 Years
    56 mins ago

    Thinking of keeping 3 City which rules out Pep AM. Best AM next week out of Frank and Nuno?

Best forward pick out of Wissa and Wood?

    Best forward pick out of Wissa and Wood?

    Pilgrim62
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Same situation. I'm going to keep 3 City. So, Frank. (I don't trust Forest)

Wissa imo

      Wissa imo

      Bagpuss
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        15 Years
        just now

        thanks

    AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      32 mins ago

      Wissa

      AM needs people who are thinking about it to answer

      Bagpuss
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        15 Years
        just now

        thanks

  Ajax Hamsterdam
    10 Years
    44 mins ago

    Is Schade fairly nailed ?

    Dubem_FC
      9 Years
      1 min ago

      Fairly?? He's been a starter for a long while now.

  Pilgrim62
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    35 mins ago

    KDB(c) -4 and Frank

    or

    Rogers and Pep

    Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 Years
      just now

      The KDB one.

  Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    15 Years
    33 mins ago

    I feel an 8 pointer brewing, lads and lasses!

    Timber, Rodgers and Watkins to Collins, KdB and Wood.

    Go big or go home, innit!

    Pep's Money Laundry
      9 Years
      just now

      As poor as Watkins is, he seems a captaincy material in gw37

  Orion
    14 Years
    22 mins ago

    Is KDB a good TC option next GW ?

    C0YS
      9 Years
      1 min ago

      As good as it gets over the final stretch

  C0YS
    9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Best move here to get team ready for BB36?

    Sels (Pickford)
    Gvardiol Munoz N.Williams (RAN Huijsen)
    Salah KDB Mbeumo Rogers (Sarr)
    Marmoush Isak Watkins

    1. Sarr -> Bowen
    2. Isak -> Wissa
    3. Both for -4

    Cheers

  Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Sell Mateta or Isak for Wissa?

    I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Why would you sell Isak? Thats crazy. Mateta will be benched

      Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        just now

        Chasing hard and would play against him as not captaining.

  I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Was Liverpool on the beach yesterday? Salah sellable? To KdB?

    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      just now

      Anyone is sellable imo with 3GWs left, time to consolidate if defending or go wild if chasing

