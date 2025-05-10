Bournemouth v Aston Villa: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 36 clash between Bournemouth and Aston Villa.
The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 10 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
BOURNEMOUTH
ASTON VILLA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|7th
|Aston Villa
|35
|60
|+6
|WWWLW
|8th
|Bournemouth
|35
|53
|+13
|DWDDW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):