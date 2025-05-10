0
Bournemouth v Aston Villa: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 36 clash between Bournemouth and Aston Villa.

The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 10 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

BOURNEMOUTH

ASTON VILLA

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
7thAston Villa3560+6WWWLW
8thBournemouth3553+13DWDDW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

