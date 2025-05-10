Ipswich v Brentford: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 36 clash between Ipswich Town and Brentford.
The match at Portman Road kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 10 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
IPSWICH
BRENTFORD
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|9th
|Brentford
|35
|52
|+9
|DDWWW
|18th
|Ipswich
|35
|22
|-41
|LDLLD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):