Ipswich v Brentford: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 36 clash between Ipswich Town and Brentford.

The match at Portman Road kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 10 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

IPSWICH

BRENTFORD

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 9th Brentford 35 52 +9 DDWWW 18th Ipswich 35 22 -41 LDLLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



