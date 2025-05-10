Tottenham v Crystal Palace: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 36 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace.
The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 14:15 BST on Sunday 11 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
TOTTENHAM
CRYSTAL PALACE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|12th
|Crystal Palace
|35
|46
|-4
|LLDDD
|16th
|Tottenham
|35
|38
|+6
|WLLLD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):