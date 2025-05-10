Tottenham v Crystal Palace: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 36 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace.

The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 14:15 BST on Sunday 11 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

TOTTENHAM

CRYSTAL PALACE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 12th Crystal Palace 35 46 -4 LLDDD 16th Tottenham 35 38 +6 WLLLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



