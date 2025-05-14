65
Spot the Differential May 14

­­­FPL Gameweek 37 differentials: El Khannouss, Neto + McNeil

Gameweek 37 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is on the way, which allows us to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Leicester City, Chelsea and Everton, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

To qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less.

BILAL EL KHANNOUSS

  • FPL ownership: 0.2%
  • Price: £4.8m
  • GW37-38 fixtures: IPS | bou

Bilal El Khannouss (£4.8m) has impressed for Leicester recently, despite their relegation from the Premier League.

The playmaker’s trickery and eye for a pass has seen him provide three assists in his last five matches, the third-most of any player.

His underlying stats further illustrate his impact.

El Khannouss has created 14 chances over the last six Gameweeks, the same amount as Kevin De Bruyne (£9.6m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.3m).

He’s also attempted 10 shots, with five of those efforts arriving in his last home encounter against Southampton.

“He’s looking to add to his numbers. It’s a matter of time, the goals and assists, there are still games for him to add to those numbers.” – Ruud van Nistelrooy on Bilal El Khannouss

An ever-present under Ruud van Nistelrooy, El Khannouss’ match-up with Ipswich Town on Sunday looks favourable.

The Tractor Boys have failed to keep a clean sheet in 2025, while no team has given up more chances down either flank since the turn of the year.

El Khannouss also takes some corners and free-kicks, another string to his bow.

It all bodes well for the Moroccan schemer, whose pace and creativity could cause plenty of problems for the visiting defence in Gameweek 37.

“He’s a technical player and he needs to be on the ball a lot. That’s where his strengths are. For where we are, sometimes there are different games for him, but for his development it’s great. He has to be part of the team off the ball and making sure we control games and, on top of that, win games for us. That’s a massive task for a 20-year-old. For his development it’s fantastic.” – Ruud van Nistelrooy on Bilal El Khannouss

PEDRO NETO

  • FPL ownership: 1.3%
  • Price: £6.1m
  • GW37-38 fixtures: MUN | nfo

Nicolas Jackson (£7.7m) is suspended for the remainder of the season, which sets up Pedro Neto (£6.1m) as a differential option.

The Portuguese impressed playing out of position as a striker earlier this year, when he racked up three attacking returns in four matches.

Playing further forward and centrally, Neto’s speed and desire to run in behind produced nine shots and nine chances created in Gameweeks 26 to 29.

“Pedro has helped us a lot, especially when Nico [Jackson] was injured when he played as a nine.” – Enzo Maresca on Pedro Neto

Enzo Maresca has other options for his ‘nine’, of course, including youngster Tyrique George (£4.5m) and Cole Palmer (£10.5m).

But with Jadon Sancho (£6.2m) ineligible to face his parent club on Friday night, you’d expect Neto to start in some variety, even if it is in a more familiar wide role.

Chelsea play host to Manchester United, just five days before the UEFA Europa League final.

Distracted by the looming clash, Ruben Amorim’s side have lost five of their last seven matches, a winless run which has seen them concede 13 goals.

So, for those maverick Fantasy managers out there, Neto could represent the ideal punt in Gameweek 37.

DWIGHT MCNEIL

  • FPL ownership: 1.3%
  • Price: £5.1m
  • GW37-38 fixtures: SOU | new

A home fixture against a Southampton side that has managed just a single clean sheet on their travels this season brings Everton’s Dwight McNeil (£5.1m) onto the radar.

The midfielder, who has produced four goals and seven assists in 19 matches this term, is impressively averaging 5.4 points per start, which isn’t far behind the likes of De Bruyne and Bukayo Saka (£10.3m).

Above: Midfielders sorted by points per start in 2024/25 (minimum 1,000 mins)

Furthermore, McNeil boasts an FPL goal involvement rate of 61%, highlighting his influence when on the pitch.

Benched at Craven Cottage last week, as David Moyes set Everton out to be “tough to beat”, McNeil made a big impact upon his introduction on the hour mark, when he provided the assist for Michael Keane’s (£3.8m) thumping header directly from a corner.

It remains to be seen if he has done enough to earn a recall, but McNeil’s convincing form should force Moyes’ hand.

“I actually felt that the two substitutes came on and made a huge impact, both Ili [Ndiaye] and Dwight [McNeil], so really pleased for them.” – David Moyes

The Toffees play their final fixture at Goodison Park on Sunday, ending a 133-year stay, and they’ll surely want to say farewell in style.

With an ownership of just 1.3%, McNeil could therefore be an effective differential fourth or fifth midfielder.

65 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Is McNeil even guaranteed to start? Didn't see last week's benching coming.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      The soul weighs 21 grams apparently.

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Ah! That's the reason why I've lost weight 🙂

      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        According to the movie.

    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      The shortest commercial flight in the world lasts just 57 seconds. The route operates between Westray and Papa Westray in the Orkney Islands, covering a distance of approximately 1.7 miles.

    3. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      The Dutch are the only people to have eaten their Prime Minister.

      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Gosh. And his brother too. Eek!

  2. The Big Fella
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Isak to Watkins probably the standout move here right? I have FH for GW38 so it is just for this week

    Sels Raya
    RAN Gvardiol Konate Kiwior Livramento
    Salah KDB Mbeumo Bowen Sarr
    Isak Cunha Marmoush

    0 ITB

    Wouldn't mind getting rid of Marmoush or Sarr either but the replacements for them, given that I only have the money I get from the sale to spend, do not have a great potential upside.

    1. Bruno Commando
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      I am seriously contemplating that move as well

      1. The Big Fella
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I imagine this will be a popular move this week. Cue Isak hattrick and Watkins blank

    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      I’m doing Marmoush

      1. The Big Fella
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        I would do Marmoush but do not have enough - as I say, I only have the money I get from the sale

  3. dansmith1985
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    1FT 1.6 bank

    Raya
    Munoz Saliba Gvardiol
    KDB Salah Mbeumo Bowen
    Wood Isak Wissa

    Just Isak to Watkins or take a hit for shits and giggles?

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      S&G baby, S&G.

  4. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Marmoush, Isak & Cunha > Watkins are the three most popular transfers respectively today. Given your finances, yes.that does seem the standout move.

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      RF to TBF

    2. The Big Fella
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Cheers mate - I can just see Isak showing up (Newcastle also chasing CL spot) the moment I sell him.

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        just now

        All aboard the unsinkable RMS Watkins...

  5. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Which scores the most points this week?

    1. Watkins Sarr
    2. Watkins Wissa/Shade -4
    3. Isak Beto/Vardy/Wissa
    4. Isak Watkins -4

    1. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours ago

      1 or 2 I guess. Sarr being the big unknown.

      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Somehow have feeling they will field reasonable team as it is the last home game this season, unless some crazy injuries happen in the final.

        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          I agree. Joel Ward leaving so I assume he starts, but doubt he has the legs to replace Munoz at RWB so maybe play CB?

  6. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    The offside rules need changing, Awoniyi induced coma https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cn0g8qyjywjo

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Not a medical man myself, but supposedly a developing acute abdomen can be tricky to catch very early on and physios aren't necessarily trained to assess for this kind of thing. Apparently, Awoyini had also relayed he felt okay to continue.

      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Awoniyi

      2. Gamst - Up (?) the Rovers
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        It was the same for head injuries. Players said they were fine.

        Forrest play under the pressure of qualifying for the CL and had no substitutions left.

    2. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Injuries never happened prior to this rule change, of course

      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        37 mins ago

        They did, but this injury wouldn’t have - which I guess is the point G40 is making

        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          31 mins ago

          It's an unfortunate situation, but the late flag happens hundreds of times across a season without incident. The real issue is the physio failing to gauge the seriousness of the injury and letting the player continue.

          1. FourLokoLeipzig
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            25 mins ago

            Colliding with a post could do all kinds of damage regardless of how the physio handles it. Might be better (and more in keeping with the general aim of making the game safer) to just accept a couple of incorrect offside flags would go up each season?

            1. x.jim.x
              • 10 Years
              20 mins ago

              You know what else could do all kinds of damage - two players clashing heads contesting for the same ball, goalkeepers throwing punches in a crowded box, two players sliding in for a 50/50... Should we ban them too just in case?

              The lino let the play carry on because they weren't completely sure whether the player was on or off - not sure what the late flag rule has to do with anything as this would have played out exactly the same under the old rules, where they were told to side with the attacker if in doubt.

              1. Jimmy B
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                4 mins ago

                Open Controls
                1. x.jim.x
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Yeah, that's the rule Steve is debating.

                  There have been loads of examples of linos getting "obvious" offside calls wrong - they're human watching in real-time while we have the benefit of replays at the best angles with slow motion.

                  The current rule is fine, this is just a freak accident.

    3. Nat89
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      I think the problem is linesman can’t use there common sense now. She must have seen that was clearly offside but played by the rule of waiting for VAR and letting the move play on. If it’s that clear put your flag up. I get it when it’s close call.

  7. The Mantis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Flekken or Martinez in goal this week?

    1. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Villa have been racking up the clean sheets recently and I think they'll beat Spurs 3-0 fwiw.

  8. balint84
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Bench Wissa or Elanga this week?

    1. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Elanga

    2. Vinchent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Wissa home to Fulham looks good, so bench Elanga in my opinion.

  9. Hitthewall
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Which option?

    A) KdB + Marmoush -> Bowen + Watkins?
    B) Isak -> Watkins

    1. Vinchent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I would want Isak for the final round, so maybe A for me. I have both Bowen and Watkins this round. Only City player for me is Gvardiol. Feel it's too risky with the FA Cup final.

  10. Vinchent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    When chasing in a mini-league, 19 points behind, but with AM on Potter for potential Table bonus, would you do another -4 or -8 on differentials to take even more risk? Taking hits feels too risky. What would you say?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Ants don’t have lungs.

      1. Vinchent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        58 mins ago

        Sounds like something an ant would say to throw us off.

        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 7 Years
          45 mins ago

          Stupid sexy ants.

      2. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        52 mins ago

        So that's why I can't drown the B'Stards! 🙁

    2. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      59 mins ago

      No hits

    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      In 2010, Cornwall man Derek Ladner bought a ticket for the Lotto. He forgot about it and later in the week bought another with the same numbers and won the jackpot twice. The moral of the story: double down.

  11. Drizzle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour ago

    If this damn fa cup final wasn't happening my team would be golden. As it is, I'm staring at Sarr (and Murphy on the bench) knowing I'm going to have to waste one of my last 2 transfers of the season on him.

    A) Sarr -> Bowen but prices me out of Saka gw38
    B) Sarr -> Rogers makes sense but I'm 5 pts behind in ML and the leader has Rogers, so can't really go there
    C) Sarr -> Saka and Isak to Evanilson/Vardy for a -4
    D) play Sarr and hope he plays and gets something, bank 2 transfers for 38

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      Same problem, I'm torn between doing nothing or going hit crazy. I'd do A in your shoes.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        26 mins ago

        What if he has tinea?

        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 7 Years
          12 mins ago

          Something, something Alexis McCanesten?

  12. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    58 mins ago

    Murphy, Isak, KDB - bench one

    On stats and form KDB seems like best to bench, but it's his last home game for City....

    1. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      37 mins ago

      Murphy

    2. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      Australia is wider then the Moon!

      1. _Ninja_
        • 14 Years
        29 mins ago

        and Uranus is significantly larger than Australia, the planet of the same is as well.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          Tis the black hole that will suck you in! A bit like a reverse-turd!

    3. balint84
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      Murphy

    4. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      16 mins ago

      Why Murphy, in last 8 games he's got 3 goals and 5 assists, 6 BAPS too.

      1. _Ninja_
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        Murphys great but he's way better at home, blanked 5 out of his last 6 away games, returning v Leicester.

        KDB can easily haul at home, Isak on pens.

  13. Boz
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    A) Mateta to Beto
    B) Sarr to Neto

    The other CPL would be benched

  14. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    1st sub a) burn ars b) bradley bha ? Thinking burn as more likely to start?

  15. sayer20
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Welbeck punt for the last 2? Hungover Liverpool/possible hungover spurs?

  16. it lies in the proles
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Current team:

    Henderson - Areola
    Gvardiol, Wan-Bissaka, Ait-Nouri, Munoz, Kiwior
    KDB, Bowen, Rogers, Trossard, Murphy
    Haaland, Isak, Mateta.

    BB still to play and 1ft. Opinions if better to play BB on 37 or 38? Thanks!

  17. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    A or B?

    A) Guardiola (BOU) & Vardy (IPS)
    B) Potter (NOT) & Marmoush (BOU)

    *Table Bonus for Potter

    Open Controls

