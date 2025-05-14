­­­FPL Gameweek 37 differentials: El Khannouss, Neto + McNeil

Gameweek 37 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is on the way, which allows us to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Leicester City, Chelsea and Everton, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

To qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less.

BILAL EL KHANNOUSS

FPL ownership: 0.2%

0.2% Price: £4.8m

£4.8m GW37-38 fixtures: IPS | bou

Bilal El Khannouss (£4.8m) has impressed for Leicester recently, despite their relegation from the Premier League.

The playmaker’s trickery and eye for a pass has seen him provide three assists in his last five matches, the third-most of any player.

His underlying stats further illustrate his impact.

El Khannouss has created 14 chances over the last six Gameweeks, the same amount as Kevin De Bruyne (£9.6m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.3m).

He’s also attempted 10 shots, with five of those efforts arriving in his last home encounter against Southampton.

“He’s looking to add to his numbers. It’s a matter of time, the goals and assists, there are still games for him to add to those numbers.” – Ruud van Nistelrooy on Bilal El Khannouss

An ever-present under Ruud van Nistelrooy, El Khannouss’ match-up with Ipswich Town on Sunday looks favourable.

The Tractor Boys have failed to keep a clean sheet in 2025, while no team has given up more chances down either flank since the turn of the year.

El Khannouss also takes some corners and free-kicks, another string to his bow.

It all bodes well for the Moroccan schemer, whose pace and creativity could cause plenty of problems for the visiting defence in Gameweek 37.

“He’s a technical player and he needs to be on the ball a lot. That’s where his strengths are. For where we are, sometimes there are different games for him, but for his development it’s great. He has to be part of the team off the ball and making sure we control games and, on top of that, win games for us. That’s a massive task for a 20-year-old. For his development it’s fantastic.” – Ruud van Nistelrooy on Bilal El Khannouss

PEDRO NETO

FPL ownership: 1.3%

1.3% Price: £6.1m

£6.1m GW37-38 fixtures: MUN | nfo

Nicolas Jackson (£7.7m) is suspended for the remainder of the season, which sets up Pedro Neto (£6.1m) as a differential option.

The Portuguese impressed playing out of position as a striker earlier this year, when he racked up three attacking returns in four matches.

Playing further forward and centrally, Neto’s speed and desire to run in behind produced nine shots and nine chances created in Gameweeks 26 to 29.

“Pedro has helped us a lot, especially when Nico [Jackson] was injured when he played as a nine.” – Enzo Maresca on Pedro Neto

Enzo Maresca has other options for his ‘nine’, of course, including youngster Tyrique George (£4.5m) and Cole Palmer (£10.5m).

But with Jadon Sancho (£6.2m) ineligible to face his parent club on Friday night, you’d expect Neto to start in some variety, even if it is in a more familiar wide role.

Chelsea play host to Manchester United, just five days before the UEFA Europa League final.

Distracted by the looming clash, Ruben Amorim’s side have lost five of their last seven matches, a winless run which has seen them concede 13 goals.

So, for those maverick Fantasy managers out there, Neto could represent the ideal punt in Gameweek 37.

DWIGHT MCNEIL

FPL ownership: 1.3%

1.3% Price: £5.1m

£5.1m GW37-38 fixtures: SOU | new

A home fixture against a Southampton side that has managed just a single clean sheet on their travels this season brings Everton’s Dwight McNeil (£5.1m) onto the radar.

The midfielder, who has produced four goals and seven assists in 19 matches this term, is impressively averaging 5.4 points per start, which isn’t far behind the likes of De Bruyne and Bukayo Saka (£10.3m).

Above: Midfielders sorted by points per start in 2024/25 (minimum 1,000 mins)

Furthermore, McNeil boasts an FPL goal involvement rate of 61%, highlighting his influence when on the pitch.

Benched at Craven Cottage last week, as David Moyes set Everton out to be “tough to beat”, McNeil made a big impact upon his introduction on the hour mark, when he provided the assist for Michael Keane’s (£3.8m) thumping header directly from a corner.

It remains to be seen if he has done enough to earn a recall, but McNeil’s convincing form should force Moyes’ hand.

“I actually felt that the two substitutes came on and made a huge impact, both Ili [Ndiaye] and Dwight [McNeil], so really pleased for them.” – David Moyes

The Toffees play their final fixture at Goodison Park on Sunday, ending a 133-year stay, and they’ll surely want to say farewell in style.

With an ownership of just 1.3%, McNeil could therefore be an effective differential fourth or fifth midfielder.



