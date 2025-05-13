FPL Gameweek 37: The weaknesses to target

In this article, we identify the opposition weaknesses that teams and players could try to exploit in Gameweek 37.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

HIGH DEFENSIVE LINE

Tottenham Hotspur’s high defensive line has its benefits, as it allows them to press high and aggressively.

If it isn’t implemented properly, however, which has so often been the case this season, it can cause huge problems.

Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace side were successfully able to exploit the space behind Spurs’ backline on Sunday, counter-attacking sharply, particularly in the first half.

The Eagles racked up 23 shots in total, and had it not been for some profligate finishing and two disallowed goals, they would have ended with a scoreline that reflected their dominance.

“We had so many chances in the first half because of the high line, we expected this.” – Oliver Glasner

This is all good news for Aston Villa in Gameweek 37.

While a recall for Micky van de Ven (£4.5m), who has incredible recovery pace, will naturally help, Spurs have little to play for and key players may be wary of picking up injuries, with the UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao just five days later.

For Villa, however, it’s essentially a cup final, as they target UEFA Champions League qualification.

It could play into the hands of Ollie Watkins (£8.9m), given his ability to run in behind, test the offside trap and stretch the opposition defence.

Morgan Rogers (£5.7m) could benefit, too – he’s second among all players for through balls (TB) in 2024/25:

ARSENAL



