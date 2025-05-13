107
Members May 13

FPL Gameweek 37: The weaknesses to target

107 Comments
Share

In this article, we identify the opposition weaknesses that teams and players could try to exploit in Gameweek 37.

Only Premium Members can read this piece in full, so sign up today to get full access not just to the editorial content but all of the other benefits, including Opta and StatsBomb data.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

HIGH DEFENSIVE LINE

Tottenham Hotspur’s high defensive line has its benefits, as it allows them to press high and aggressively.

If it isn’t implemented properly, however, which has so often been the case this season, it can cause huge problems.

Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace side were successfully able to exploit the space behind Spurs’ backline on Sunday, counter-attacking sharply, particularly in the first half.

The Eagles racked up 23 shots in total, and had it not been for some profligate finishing and two disallowed goals, they would have ended with a scoreline that reflected their dominance.

“We had so many chances in the first half because of the high line, we expected this.” – Oliver Glasner

This is all good news for Aston Villa in Gameweek 37.

While a recall for Micky van de Ven (£4.5m), who has incredible recovery pace, will naturally help, Spurs have little to play for and key players may be wary of picking up injuries, with the UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao just five days later.

For Villa, however, it’s essentially a cup final, as they target UEFA Champions League qualification.

It could play into the hands of Ollie Watkins (£8.9m), given his ability to run in behind, test the offside trap and stretch the opposition defence.

Morgan Rogers (£5.7m) could benefit, too – he’s second among all players for through balls (TB) in 2024/25:

ARSENAL

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


107 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 24 mins ago

    Good morning 🙂

    Open Controls
  2. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 22 mins ago

    Food for thought ..Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      What are you having for breakfast?

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 39 mins ago

        He said food for thought, not the stomach, good sire.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 48 mins ago

          Philosophy doth butter no parsnips!

          Open Controls
      2. Gazwaz80
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 34 mins ago

        I’m having Porridge withe mixed Berries and Manuka Honey as we speak/ message etc 😀

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 50 mins ago

          Good stout brekkie that.

          Open Controls
          1. Gazwaz80
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            Absolutely but a tad hot due to the extremely unseasonal but very welcoming weather we’re having here in the UK. Nothing compared to the weather that you Antipodeans get mind 😀

            Open Controls
  3. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 20 mins ago

    Still not sure what to do with KDB, Marmoush and Cunha.... Probably just KDB to Cole P for a final fling 🙂 !

    Open Controls
    1. n1bruv
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      I had exact funds for Marmoush to Watkins last night, pulled the trigger before the price rise and fall!

      Open Controls
      1. Ratatouille
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 17 mins ago

        Don’t sell kdb for his last home game!

        Open Controls
        1. Geriatric Unathletic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          4 hours, 1 min ago

          You reckon he gets 60+ mins?? Post cup final and no idea of his mins in that either :(.

          Open Controls
          1. Scholes Out For Summer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 42 mins ago

            Feels like a sub on for the cup final (if behind or need a spark, or to be the captain to lift the trophy), and a 70 min sub off for the prem game (clapped off the field for an ovation)

            Open Controls
  4. Holmes
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 17 mins ago

    Nice DP!

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      “The word yellow wandered through his mind in search of something to connect with. Fifteen seconds later he was out of the house and lying in front of a big yellow bulldozer that was advancing up his garden path.”

      Open Controls
      1. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        You can't stop an intergalactic bypass. Better call Ford Prefect!

        Open Controls
  5. Captain-Useful
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 13 mins ago

    chat bots activate!

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      Hi. How can I help you this fine Tuesday afternoon?

      Open Controls
  6. Captain-Useful
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 13 mins ago

    computers be like...

    Open Controls
  7. Drizzle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 5 mins ago

    (Sorry, bottomed on previous article)

    My dilemma: my 7th attacker is either post-cup final Sarr or Murphy (ars). I already have Watkins. Which option for me is best with 1ft:

    A) Roll and hope Sarr gets minutes and is vaguely sharp. 2 ft for gw38.
    B) Replace Sarr with Rogers/Asensio/Enzo
    C) Replace Sarr/Isak with Saka/Evanilson (-4). Think those two may do fine in 37 as well as being perfect for 38.
    D) Replace Sarr with Bowen, but prices me out of Saka in 38, would have to be Martinelli as my 3rd Arsenal

    Open Controls
    1. Hint
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      B with Rogers

      Open Controls
  8. Bebeto is for Kinnear
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 59 mins ago

    Is Bebeto being overlooked? His 19 pointer propelled my recovery

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      He's rightly being overlooked imo, since he retired from football quite a while ago.

      Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Just TC Romario.

      Open Controls
    3. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      It's coz of the baby celebration. Put me right off, innit

      Open Controls
    4. chocolove
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Baggio would love it

      Open Controls
    5. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Still only 61 years old, could probably still do it on a sunny afternoon on Merseyside.

      Open Controls
  9. chaser123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 52 mins ago

    Rashford is blocking Watkins for me…

    Should I ignore or take a -4?

    Martinez
    Gvardiol Munoz Konsa
    Eze Bowen Salah Mbuemo
    Wissa Isak Mateta

    (Raya Kiwior Livramento Rashford)

    Couple of thoughts:
    1) GW37: Mateta > Vardy, GW38: Rashford > Saka
    2) GW37: Rashford > Martinelli & Mateta > Watkins (-4), GW38: Eze > Kluivert

    Open Controls
    1. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      Rashford>Rogers

      Open Controls
  10. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 49 mins ago

    Will u do raul to beto or watkins?

    Open Controls
    1. Bebeto is for Kinnear
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      Chasing: Bebeto
      Protecting: Watkins

      Open Controls
  11. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    Martinez
    Gvardiol Milenkovic VVD
    Salah KDB Mbeumo Rogers
    Isak Wissa Mateta

    Raya Sarr Livramento Dunk

    Definitely doing Mateta to Watkins (c) but I need to find 0.7m to fund it.

    Best way?
    A) VVD > Munoz
    B) Sarr > Enzo

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Ronnies
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        Cheers for reply.
        If your rival had Munoz would you go option A, to protect a mini league lead?

        Open Controls
        1. Gizzachance
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 23 mins ago

          Depends on lead?
          Munoz plays m week after fa cup, then pool final day, 3 games in week basically
          Rival could also sell him
          Vvd will play both

          Open Controls
  12. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    Thoughts?1ft
    A isak to watkins(c)
    B Sarr and mateta to schade an Watkins-4

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Ronnies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Punned It
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Is B coz of funds? I sat over Schade last week coz I thought it was chasing last week's points, and I'm gonna say that this week as well (mind, I have Wissa and Mbuemo). Mateta is better to get rid of than Isak, so maybe consider your mid choice.

        Open Controls
        1. Punned It
            3 hours, 12 mins ago

            McNeil could be a fun punt f.i.

            Open Controls
      • Boom XhakaLacaSaka
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        A or B

        A) Raya + N.Williams
        B) Flekken + Saliba

        Open Controls
        1. Punned It
            3 hours, 15 mins ago

            B. Fulham seem to be slipping quite bad.

            Open Controls
        2. Punned It
            4 hours, 12 mins ago

            Salah > Palmer (-4)?! Or even Enzo?

            Open Controls
            1. Drizzle
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              3 hours, 13 mins ago

              No

              Open Controls
              1. Punned It
                  3 hours, 8 mins ago

                  You're no fun.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 58 mins ago

                    Then yes, why not go for both of them?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Punned It
                        2 hours, 50 mins ago

                        You're too much fun.

                        Open Controls
              2. Annie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                4 hours, 6 mins ago

                Tempted by donkey to Watkins

                Open Controls
                1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                  • 7 Years
                  3 hours, 34 mins ago

                  You can take a donkey to Watkins, but can't make them...

                  Open Controls
                  1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                    • 7 Years
                    3 hours, 33 mins ago

                    score?

                    Open Controls
                2. FPL Sanky
                  • 1 Year
                  3 hours, 17 mins ago

                  You still have Darwin Nunez?

                  Open Controls
              3. Atimis
                • 8 Years
                3 hours, 57 mins ago

                Made my bed with getting Haaland and KDB last week, would you just stick with this route and go Isak to Watkins? Followed by Mateta to Evanilson in GW38? Maybe a bit of make or break but dunno...

                For GW37 it could be:

                Raya
                Gvardiol/Munoz/Konsa
                KDB/Mbeumo/Bowen/Sarr/Rogers
                Haaland/Watkins(c)

                Areola/Mateta/Milenkovic/Trippier

                Open Controls
                1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                  • 7 Years
                  3 hours, 32 mins ago

                  Isak and Watkins much more slim, probably get a better night's rest.

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Knights Template
                    • 11 Years
                    2 hours, 56 mins ago

                    Haaland would hog the bed no question, and nobody wants to experience the Norwegian oven!

                    Open Controls
              4. Stimps
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 55 mins ago

                Chasing

                A) Isak -> Watkins TC (Trossard c punt in GW38)
                B) Isak -> Beto (Saka TC GW38)

                Open Controls
                1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                  • 7 Years
                  3 hours, 31 mins ago

                  A, not even close.

                  Open Controls
              5. Hödi
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 44 mins ago

                Who do I bench in GW37?

                Mbeumo Schade Salah Palmer Rogers
                Watkins Wissa Marmoush

                Open Controls
                1. Robson-Canoe
                  • 9 Years
                  3 hours, 18 mins ago

                  I'd bench Marmoush 100%

                  Open Controls
                2. Punned It
                    3 hours, 17 mins ago

                    Marms.

                    Open Controls
                  • Fulchester's New Centr…
                    • 7 Years
                    3 hours, 15 mins ago

                    مرموش

                    Open Controls
                    1. The Knights Template
                      • 11 Years
                      2 hours, 54 mins ago

                      Marmoush, it says Marmoush!

                      Open Controls
                  • Atimis
                    • 8 Years
                    2 hours, 26 mins ago

                    Marm

                    Open Controls
                3. Robson-Canoe
                  • 9 Years
                  3 hours, 40 mins ago

                  Is a Schade Wissa Mbeumo triple up too much?

                  Thinking about getting Watkins and Schade in this week and Martinelli/Trossard in 38.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                    • 7 Years
                    3 hours, 14 mins ago

                    No, not enough. Fulham have fallen off a cliff. Look like good moves next week too.

                    Open Controls
                4. FPL Sanky
                  • 1 Year
                  3 hours, 37 mins ago

                  Who should be my Mateta replacement?
                  A) Watkins vs TOT in GW37
                  B) Evanlison vs SOU in GW38

                  Open Controls
                  1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                    • 7 Years
                    3 hours, 14 mins ago

                    Watkins for this week and the one after.

                    Open Controls
                  2. AppleDunk
                    • 11 Years
                    3 hours, 3 mins ago

                    Can you just bench Mateta on 37?

                    Open Controls
                    1. FPL Sanky
                      • 1 Year
                      2 hours, 54 mins ago

                      Yeah I can do that easily.....my other attackers are Salah, Rogers, Eze, KDB, Isak, Wissa and Mbeumo.

                      Transferring out Mateta will anyway give me a benching headache

                      Open Controls
                5. RedLightning
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 14 Years
                  3 hours, 36 mins ago

                  New Community Article:
                  https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/05/13/ffs-mini-leagues-and-community-competitions-gameweek-36

                  The latest news from the FFS Members Cup quarter-finals, the Last Man Standing semi-final, the Head-to-Head Leagues, the newly updated FFS Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

                  Open Controls
                6. AppleDunk
                  • 11 Years
                  3 hours, 27 mins ago

                  Pep to Potter vs Forest?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 26 mins ago

                    Not for me . Stick on pep imo

                    Open Controls
                  2. Punned It
                      2 hours, 26 mins ago

                      Could be good, Forest deffo aren't at their best.

                      Open Controls
                  3. The-Red-1
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    3 hours, 21 mins ago

                    Bending headache.

                    Currently have a front 8 of
                    Salah, Palmer, Bowen, Mbuemo, Rogers
                    Watkins Isak Wissa

                    Bench Bowen (as none of my rivals own him)?

                    Open Controls
                    1. The-Red-1
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      2 hours, 26 mins ago

                      Benching haha sorry

                      Open Controls
                    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
                      • 10 Years
                      2 hours, 25 mins ago

                      Bench isak. Bowen such I good form

                      Open Controls
                    3. Punned It
                        2 hours, 23 mins ago

                        Bowen keeps those goals coming. Whereas Salah not at all. Palmer's a 50/50.

                        Open Controls
                      • AppleDunk
                        • 11 Years
                        2 hours, 21 mins ago

                        Play Bowen if chasing.

                        Open Controls
                      • Atimis
                        • 8 Years
                        1 hour, 54 mins ago

                        Play Bowen

                        Open Controls
                    4. Lemongrab
                      • 15 Years
                      3 hours, 11 mins ago

                      Who would you sell for Watkins
                      A. Marmoush
                      B. Mateta

                      Open Controls
                      1. Mr.K
                        • 11 Years
                        2 hours, 43 mins ago

                        B

                        Open Controls
                      2. Atimis
                        • 8 Years
                        2 hours, 27 mins ago

                        B

                        Open Controls
                    5. Mr.K
                      • 11 Years
                      3 hours, 3 mins ago

                      Bench:

                      A) Murphy
                      B) Bowen

                      I'm chasing in my mini league and both of my rivals have Murphy, only one of them has Bowen.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Punned It
                          2 hours ago

                          A anyway.

                          Open Controls
                        • Atimis
                          • 8 Years
                          1 hour, 54 mins ago

                          A

                          Open Controls
                        • Mr.K
                          • 11 Years
                          1 hour, 45 mins ago

                          Cheers both, was leaning towards Murphy myself!

                          Open Controls
                      2. Bebeto is for Kinnear
                        • 11 Years
                        2 hours, 46 mins ago

                        Do you want to keep the Assistant Manager chip? I did not like it

                        Open Controls
                        1. Merlin the Wraith
                          • 8 Years
                          1 hour, 47 mins ago

                          File under 'BIN'

                          Open Controls
                        2. Funkyav
                          • 15 Years
                          1 hour, 46 mins ago

                          no thanks, it was awful, had nothing to do with fantasy and chips should be for one week not 3 anyway. I really hope now mark is on board with the game they can make some good decisions about how it moves forward.

                          For me assistant manager was a terrible idea.

                          Open Controls
                        3. Mr.K
                          • 11 Years
                          1 hour, 44 mins ago

                          I SORT OF like the idea of it, but the way it messes up with the other chips for several weeks made it a nightmare to use. If it wouldn't affect the other chips, it might work though I won't bother thinking of potential problem scenarios for that.

                          Open Controls
                        4. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
                          • 10 Years
                          1 hour, 43 mins ago

                          'Tis a shite chip!

                          Open Controls
                        5. mookie
                          • 11 Years
                          1 hour, 37 mins ago

                          No thanks!
                          The mystery part was actually worse than the chip. So no thanks to that woke nonsense as well.

                          Open Controls
                        6. Holmes
                          • 11 Years
                          1 hour, 36 mins ago

                          much better than BB

                          Open Controls
                          1. Holmes
                            • 11 Years
                            1 hour, 35 mins ago

                            I would actually prefer AM to be a regular feature as 12th men throughout the season.

                            Open Controls
                        7. Ruinenlust
                          • 7 Years
                          1 hour, 34 mins ago

                          I scored 54 points on AM but I also missed out on Salah TC so not sure if it was worth it.

                          And I still haven’t used TC

                          Open Controls
                          1. mookie
                            • 11 Years
                            1 hour, 29 mins ago

                            I assume you already had 3 Pool when they announced it. You could've been punished for being ahead of the curve, which is pure madness.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Funkyav
                              • 15 Years
                              1 hour, 17 mins ago

                              Exactly, it just doesnt fit with fpl where we pick players, this was about picking a team.

                              I had slot who got sent off and it made no difference

                              Just wasnt well thought through as usual

                              Open Controls
                        8. In sane in de bruyne
                          • 8 Years
                          1 hour, 2 mins ago

                          Noooooo thanks!

                          Open Controls
                        9. x.jim.x
                          • 10 Years
                          just now

                          Wouldn't mind if they made a few changes:

                          - Either make it a 1-week or 38-week chip (maybe 35 to offset the potential GW1 table bonuses)
                          - Recognise yellow / red cards and suspensions
                          - Either remove the price or give us a separate budget
                          - Introduce more interesting points, e.g. comeback win, substitute scores, win with 10 men, derby win

                          Open Controls
                      3. Ruinenlust
                        • 7 Years
                        2 hours, 32 mins ago

                        Isak -> Watkins or save FT for some GW38 punts?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Funkyav
                          • 15 Years
                          2 hours, 31 mins ago

                          I think im doing mateta to watkins and keeping isak just cos i am scared of him in 38 at home for some reason

                          Open Controls
                          1. g40steve
                            • 7 Years
                            2 hours, 26 mins ago

                            This

                            Open Controls
                      4. Tomlette Greggs
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 13 Years
                        2 hours, 28 mins ago

                        Great article this. Good job on the content, write-up AVFC82.

                        Much appreciated.

                        Open Controls
                      5. g40steve
                        • 7 Years
                        2 hours, 27 mins ago

                        After terrible last game week lost lead to rival, who goes to give me a chance?
                        He’s better set for final two weeks 🙁

                        Me

                        Areola,
                        RAN, Gvardiol, Milenkovic,
                        Salah, KDB, Mbeumo, Bowen
                        Wissa, Isak, Marmoush

                        Raya, Sarr, Burn, Timber,

                        3.1

                        Him,

                        Martinez,
                        Myko, Gavardiol, Munoz
                        Salah, Sarr, Mbeumo, Bowen,
                        Isak, Wissa, Marmoush

                        Raya, Rogers, Konsa, Burn

                        Open Controls
                        1. Haa-lala-land
                          • 4 Years
                          1 hour, 52 mins ago

                          I'd be tempted to play Burn against Arsenal, ahead of Milenkovic who can't stop conceding

                          Open Controls
                          1. g40steve
                            • 7 Years
                            1 min ago

                            That just shows last week’s formation & players.

                            He’s got 3 Villa & Everton who look prime this week 🙁

                            Open Controls
                      6. Gizzachance
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 39 mins ago

                        Mateta to? Up to 8.3
                        For ideally 37+38
                        A Cunha
                        B Beto
                        C vardy
                        D evanilson
                        E others?

                        Open Controls

                      You need to be logged in to post a comment.