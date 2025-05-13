FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 36

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after antepenultimate Gameweek 36.

We report on the latest news from the FFS Members Cup, Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues, the newly updated FFS Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Gideon Moss leads for an eighth successive week and 10th time this season in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code n6lb8d). He is 18th throughout the world.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Asif Hasan is the new name on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league, ranking 74th overall. He came 6,191st in 2015/16.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 36 was the quarter-final of 2024/25’s second FFS Members Cup.

The winners who go through to next week’s semi-final are Rossaldinho (89k) who beat Crispo 73-50, Real Rootsy (114k) who beat FPL Insanity 70-67, DavidCuz (129k) who beat Renegade3 67-42, and schnuggi (3.010m) who beat fizchelsea 79-61 with the help of Assistant Manager Oliver Glasner (£0.8m).

This old-school cup run by Fantasy Football Scout should not be confused with those listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 36 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 60 after hits.

Since three teams were tied on 60, only one of the six semi-finalists will be eliminated and the other five all reach next week’s final. Whoever gets the best Gameweek 37 score will be the new LMS Champion, with overall rank used as a tie-breaker.

Gary Whitaker (From Mee To You) and Martin Brown (Space Cadete) both accumulated 67 points. Then, there’s the 60 of Joe Sutton (Tired and Weary, who played his Bench Boost), Tom McMahon (InSearchOfGreenArrows) and Amol Varhadé.

See TorresMagic’s posts for the latest updates, since LMS and LiveFPL’s leaderboard are still listing all the teams that had survived until Gameweek 32.

Eliminated teams are normally removed between Gameweeks, but FPL does not allow any more teams to be removed from LMS after its Last Man Standing cup has started.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Alex Tyc has regained the lead in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, having previously led after Gameweek 6. This followed long-time leader Liam McAllister‘s loss to Michael Giovanni.

The highest scorer in these head-to-head leagues is Virinder Gupta (League 9 Division 28), with 93 points out of a possible 108.

See Lord’s latest roundup for a detailed report on how the rest of the Head-to-Head Leagues stood after Gameweek 35.

LIVE HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame has been updated again and is now based on results up to Gameweek 36 but, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Premium Members.

49,771 managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in it.

The top 10 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions, Gameweek score and overall rank in brackets) are as follows:

1st (2nd) Ben Crellin (64 pts, OR 1,423)

(64 pts, OR 1,423) 2nd (3rd) Tom Dollimore (43 pts, OR 5,085)

(43 pts, OR 5,085) 3rd (13th) John Walsh (74 pts, OR 2,402)

(74 pts, OR 2,402) 4th (77th) Abinav C (66 pts, OR 123)

(66 pts, OR 123) 5th (33rd) @elevenify.com (69 pts, OR 733)

(69 pts, OR 733) 6th (8th) Rob Mayes (58 pts, OR 18k)

(58 pts, OR 18k) 7th (5th) Fábio Borges (Assistant Manager Pep Guardiola, 66 pts, OR 42k)

(Assistant Manager Pep Guardiola, 66 pts, OR 42k) 8th (6th) Michael Giovanni (69 pts, OR 30k)

(69 pts, OR 30k) 9th (622nd) Gideon Moss (60 pts, OR 18)

(60 pts, OR 18) 10th (14th) Paul Marshman (54 pts, OR 25k)

Since the Gameweek 35 update, John Walsh has overtaken Abinav C, while Fábio Borges and Michael Giovanni have both overtaken Gideon Moss.

Five managers from the Career Hall of Fame top 10 are no longer that high in the Live Hall of Fame:

18th (1st) Mark Hurst (OR 192k)

(OR 192k) 21st (10th) Dan Wright (OR 59k)

(OR 59k) 40th (9th) David Fairchild (OR 110k)

(OR 110k) 194th (7th) Conor’s Team (OR 543k)

(OR 543k) 332nd (4th) Markku Ojala (OR 952k)

Names featured in this article that rank in the Live Hall of Fame top thousand are Gideon Moss (9th), Asif Hasan (199th), David Cousins (DavidCuz) (304th), Gary Whitaker (397th), Alex Tyc (392nd), Pras United (13th), The Magician (29th), Abinav C (4th), Alex Merchant (53rd), Anoop K (19th) and Pedro Maia (93rd).

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Pras United has regained the lead in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league, having previously led after Gameweeks 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 28, 31 and 34. He is now 3,717th overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

The Magician (TorresMagic) remains in control of the FFScout Family mini-league for a third week and is ranked 8,148th worldwide.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Abinav C leads for an 18th successive week and 23rd time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code wsmh56). He is 123rd overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Paul Cartwright stays in top spot for a fourth successive week and 10th time this season in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code etcj6p), now being 669th overall.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris Costa leads for a 28th week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code xv5ui7) and is now 247th overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Adam Spellacy sets the pace for a third week in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 7eqmvk) and is up to 2,339th overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Alex Merchant leads for a 25th week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code wzpv0i) and sits 4,400th worldwide.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2021/22 FPL Champion Jamie Pigott is top of the pile for a 17th successive week and 18th time this season in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Back to Abinav C, he leads for a 25th successive week and 28th time this season in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code t5x9cf).

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Anoop K is in first place for a third successive week and seventh time this season in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (code whhxb3) and is now 2,828th.

This league is only for teams whose FPL record goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Pedro Maia leads for a fourth week in my Opening Day League and has risen to 583rd overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Elsewhere, Huss E is at the summit for a 12th week in Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code z88dz6). The team rises to 26th overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Alvin Wee leads for a second successive week and for the third time this season in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league, rising to 204th overall.

Scout’s community team (Scout PFT) is now 113th in the league.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Chris Lord is number one for a fifth successive week and ninth time this season in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code 7rjngs). Thanks to Assistant Manager Pep Guardiola (£1.5m), he moves to 432nd overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Teeps Abraham (Nightcrawler) leads for a fifth week in my January to May League (code rwy735). The team has risen from 4.375m to 206k in the 17 Gameweeks since the beginning of January.

THE LAST TEN

Finally, Mark Cahill takes pole position in my The Last Ten mini-league (code 3xb2n6), after shooting up from 656k to 102k in the last eight Gameweeks.

GET INVOLVED

