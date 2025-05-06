FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 35

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after a low-scoring Gameweek 35. Out went the excitement of recent blanks and doubles; instead, it was a fairly uneventful weekend lacking in chips, where none of the most popular captains scored more than nine points.

We report on the latest news from the FFS Members Cup, Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues, the newly updated FFS Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Gideon Moss leads for a seventh successive week and ninth time this season in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code n6lb8d). He is still 12th throughout the world.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Atiqui Haque Atique is on top for a fifth week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league, ranking 41st overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 35 was round five of the second FFS Members Cup of 2024/25.

The highest-ranked player, Crispo (Crispin MacKay, now 34,401st) won again and is through to next week’s quarter-final.

This old-school cup run by Fantasy Football Scout should not be confused with those listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 35 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 78 after hits, with six teams eliminated.

It means that six (listed here in green) are going through to Gameweek 36’s semi-final. To help cover each weekend, LiveFPL’s leaderboard will show its current live statistics.

As of now, it still shows several teams that have just been eliminated. But the following are the highest scorers of those who are still in.

Gary Whitaker (From Mee To You) was the Gameweek’s highest scorer after hits, with his Bench Boost providing double-digit hauls from Eberechi Eze (£6.9m) and Murillo (£4.8m). He came 3,251st in 2015/16.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Liam McAllister leads for a 16th successive week and 21st time this season in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues. However, his lead is down to just one point after his loss to Ahmed Shahin (Professor Bear).

The highest scorer in these head-to-head leagues is Virinder Gupta (League 9 Division 28), with 90 points out of a possible 105.

LIVE HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame has been updated again and is now based on results up to Gameweek 35 but, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame,1 it can only be viewed by Premium Members.

49,766 managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in it.

The top 11 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions, Gameweek score and overall rank in brackets) is as follows:

1st (2nd) Ben Crellin (57 pts, OR 1,681)

(57 pts, OR 1,681) 2nd (3rd) Tom Dollimore (Assistant Manager Oliver Glasner, 67 pts, OR 2,629)

(Assistant Manager Oliver Glasner, 67 pts, OR 2,629) 3rd (77th) Abinav C (53 pts, OR 161)

(53 pts, OR 161) 4th (13th) John Walsh (60 pts, OR 4,102)

(60 pts, OR 4,102) 5th (33rd) @elevenify.com (57 pts, OR 1,106)

(57 pts, OR 1,106) 6th (8th) Rob Mayes (67 pts, OR 18k)

(67 pts, OR 18k) 7th (622nd) Gideon Moss (52 pts, OR 12)

(52 pts, OR 12) 8th (5th) Fábio Borges (46 pts, OR 53k)

(46 pts, OR 53k) 9th (6th) Michael Giovanni (73 pts, OR 42k)

(73 pts, OR 42k) 10th (14th) Paul Marshman (55 pts, OR 23k)

(55 pts, OR 23k) 11th (-) Łukasz Woźniak (46 pts, OR 6,382)

Since the Gameweek 34 update, John Walsh and Gideon Moss have each moved up a place and Michael Giovanni has returned to the top ten. But Łukasz Woźniak drops to 11th.

Five managers from the Career Hall of Fame top 10 are no longer that high in the Live Hall of Fame:

16th (10th) Dan Wright (OR 60k)

(OR 60k) 19th (1st) Mark Hurst (OR 263k)

(OR 263k) 41st (9th) David Fairchild (OR 135k)

(OR 135k) 154th (7th) Conor’s Team (OR 518k)

(OR 518k) 282nd (4th) Markku Ojala (OR 944k)

Names featured in his article that rank in the Live Hall of Fame top thousand are Gideon Moss (7th), Gary Whitaker (452nd), Liam McAllister (107th), The Magician (30th), Abinav C (3rd), Alex Merchant (49th), Anoop K (25th) and Pedro Maia (147th).

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, George Gavin has regained the lead in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league, having previously led from Gameweeks 6 to 11, 24 to 27, 29 to 30 and 32 to 33. He is now 2,279th overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

The Magician (TorresMagic) remains in control of the FFScout Family mini-league for a second week and is ranked 8,510th worldwide.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Abinav C leads for a 17th successive week and 22nd time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code wsmh56). He’s now 161st overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Paul Cartwright stays in top spot for a third successive week and ninth time this season in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code etcj6p), now being 1,059th overall.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris Costa leads for a 27th week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code xv5ui7) after playing his Wildcard and is now 92nd overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Adam Spellacy sets the pace for a second week in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 7eqmvk) and is up to 2,548th overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Alex Merchant leads for a 24th week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code wzpv0i) and sits 3,775th worldwide.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2021/22 FPL Champion Jamie Pigott is top of the pile for a 16th successive week and 17th time this season in Simon March’s FPL Champions League after activating his Wildcard.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Back to Abinav C, he leads for a 24th successive week and 27th time this season in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code t5x9cf).

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Anoop K is in first place for a second consecutive week and sixth time this season in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (code whhxb3) and is now 4,420th.

This league is only for teams whose FPL record goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Pedro Maia leads for a third week in my Opening Day League and has risen to 1,536th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Elsewhere, Huss E is at the summit for an 11th week in Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code z88dz6). The team rises to 54th overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Alvin Wee has grabbed the lead in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league, having previously been in front after Gameweek 29, rising to 475th overall.

Scout’s community team (Scout PFT) is now 123rd in the league.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Chris Lord is number one for a fourth successive week and eighth time this season in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code 7rjngs). Thanks to Assistant Manager Pep Guardiola (£1.5m), he goes up to 420th overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Teeps Abraham (Nightcrawler) leads for a fourth week in my January to May League (code rwy735). The team has risen from 4.375m to 220k in the 16 Gameweeks since the beginning of January.

THE LAST TEN

Finally, Tim Palmer takes pole position in my The Last Ten mini-league (code 3xb2n6), after shooting up from 689k to 151k in the last seven Gameweeks.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published, then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.