FPL Gameweek 37 Wildcard: Two drafts to consider

Those Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers still with a Wildcard to activate will be seriously considering it for Gameweek 37.

Simply put, there are just two more chances to deploy this very powerful chip. Not taking up the chance to have unlimited Gameweek free transfers would feel like a waste.

Popular players like Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) and Omar Marmoush (£7.5m) suddenly can’t be relied upon for starts, while Jean-Philippe Mateta‘s (£7.6m) minutes are questionable on the other side of Saturday’s FA Cup final.

In this article, we will provide a few draft ideas. Don’t forget that you can get your Wildcard rated via our Rate My Team tool or the PlanFPL planner!

GAMEWEEK 37 WILDCARD TEAM IDEAS

DRAFT 1: TEMPLATE SAFETY

Using LiveFPL, we can see that nine players are currently in over 40% of top 100k squads. And there’s a reason why template picks are so highly selected – they’re getting the most points. Despite Alexander Isak (£9.5m) and Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) continuing to disappoint in Gameweek 36, they’ve earned our long-term trust.

Marmoush is the 10th name in over two-fifths of these teams but, in response to his bench demotion, managers can instead choose Ollie Watkins (£9.0m) – if there’s enough money. The Aston Villa forward looks set to be this week’s most-bought by quite a distance, and this draft doubles up on both him and Morgan Rogers (£5.7m).

They combined for a goal at Bournemouth and will finish the campaign with outstanding fixtures versus the unbothered duo of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Kevin De Bruyne (£9.6m) accumulated five shots and created four others during Manchester City’s shock 0-0 draw at Southampton. An expected goal involvement (xGI) of 1.18 suggests that his owners were unlucky not to experience a haul.

Never mind, he’ll just have to do it on his farewell Etihad Stadium appearance instead. Meanwhile, colleague Josko Gvardiol (£6.5m) is aiming to keep a sixth shut-out in eight matches. The sole defender with more shots on target and expected goals (xG) is Daniel Munoz (£5.2m). Crystal Palace’s right-wing-back racked up 11 points against Spurs, bagging a clean sheet and an assist.

Around these safe, standard options, pick Jarrod Bowen‘s (£7.7m) form and a few defenders possessing attractive fixtures. The West Ham United attacker’s strike at Old Trafford means he’s blanked only six times in his latest 18 league outings.

At the back, Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.4m) netted last week and wants big numbers in Everton’s final Goodison Park match. Then there’s Tino Livramento (£4.6m) and Dean Huijsen (£4.5m) with an appealing Gameweek 38 home clash.

DRAFT 2: A SPRINKLE OF DIFFERENTIALS