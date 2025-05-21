FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 37

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 37.

We report on the latest news from the Last Man Standing final, FFS Members Cup semi-finals, the Head-to-Head Leagues, the newly updated FFS Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Gideon Moss leads for a ninth successive week and 11th time this season in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code n6lb8d). He is now 14th throughout the world.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Asif Hasan is on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league for a second week, rising to 52nd overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

LAST MAN STANDING

Congratulations to Gary Whitaker (From Mee To You) for winning the grand final of TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition.

Gary scored 71 points in Gameweek 37 thanks to double-digit tallies from Ezri Konsa (£4.4m) and Yoane Wissa (£6.9m), moving up to 6,678th overall. That means he’s heading for a second top 10k finish, having ranked 3,251st in 2015/16.

Eliminated teams are normally removed between Gameweeks, but FPL does not allow any more withdrawals once its own cup gets underway in mini-leagues, so 91 teams are still listed here.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 37 was the semi-final of 2024/25’s second FFS Members Cup.

schnuggi (2.634m) secured a 69-67 win over Real Rootsy (87k) thanks to Wissa and Marc Cucurella (£5.4m) hauls, despite only getting one point from Assistant Manager Graham Potter (£0.5m).

He’ll face Rossaldinho (63k) in Gameweek 38’s final, after the latter overcame DavidCuz (115k) 70-60. A chunk of this came from Konsa and Wissa.

At the same time, Real Rootsy will meet DavidCuz in the third-placed play-off.

This old-school cup run by Fantasy Football Scout should not be confused with those listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues is heading for a very tight finish, as defeats for high-achieving managers mean that just two points now separate the top four.

Alex Tyc leads for the second successive week and third time this season.

The joint highest scorers in the Head-to-Head Leagues are Jamie Record (League 8 Division 90), Virinder Gupta (League 9 Division 28), Toon Heylen (League 9 Division 187) and Mo Elmelegy (League 9 Division 254), with 93 points each out of a possible 111.

LIVE HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame has been updated again and is now based on results up to Gameweek 37 but, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Premium Members.

49,770 managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in it.

The top 10 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions, Gameweek score and overall rank in brackets) are as follows:

1st (2nd) Ben Crellin (40 pts, OR 2,996)

(40 pts, OR 2,996) 2nd (3rd) Tom Dollimore (35 pts, OR 11k)

(35 pts, OR 11k) 3rd (77th) Abinav C (54 pts, OR 161)

(54 pts, OR 161) 4th (13th) John Walsh (42 pts, OR 4,463)

(42 pts, OR 4,463) 5th (33rd) @elevenify.com (41 pts, OR 1,619)

(41 pts, OR 1,619) 6th (8th) Rob Mayes (56 pts, OR 18k)

(56 pts, OR 18k) 7th (622nd) Gideon Moss (63 pts, OR 14)

(63 pts, OR 14) 8th (5th) Fábio Borges (Assistant Manager Graham Potter, 56 pts, OR 41k)

(Assistant Manager Graham Potter, 56 pts, OR 41k) 9th (6th) Michael Giovanni (48 pts, OR 42k)

(48 pts, OR 42k) 10th (93rd) Pras United (66 pts, OR 2,615)

Since the Gameweek 36 update, Abinav C has overtaken John Walsh, while Gideon Moss is back above Fábio Borges and Michael Giovanni. Entering the top 10 is Pras United, but Paul Marshman makes way, dropping to 17th.

Five managers from the Career Hall of Fame top 10 are no longer that high in the Live Hall of Fame:

13th (1st) Mark Hurst (OR 158k)

(OR 158k) 20th (10th) Dan Wright (OR 51k)

(OR 51k) 38th (9th) David Fairchild (OR 93k)

(OR 93k) 234th (7th) Conor’s Team (OR 566k)

(OR 566k) 409th (4th) Markku Ojala (OR 988k)

Names featured in this article that rank in the Live Hall of Fame top thousand are Gideon Moss (7th), Asif Hasan (166th), Gary Whitaker (304th), Alex Tyc (451st), Pras United (10th), The Magician (23rd), Abinav C (3rd), Alex Merchant (64th), Anoop K (28th) and Pedro Maia (104th).

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Pras United leads for a second successive week and 10th time this season in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league. He is 2,615th overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

The Magician (TorresMagic) remains in control of the FFScout Family mini-league for a fourth week. He is ranked 4,944th worldwide.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Abinav C leads for a 19th successive week and 24th time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code wsmh56). He is now 161st overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Paul Cartwright stays in top spot for a fifth successive week and 11th time this season in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code etcj6p), now being 873rd overall.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris Costa leads for a 29th week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code xv5ui7). He played his Bench Boost and is now 175th overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Adam Spellacy sets the pace for a fourth week in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 7eqmvk) and is up to 1,134th overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Alex Merchant leads for a 26th week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code wzpv0i) and sits 6,066th worldwide.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2021/22 FPL Champion Jamie Pigott is top of the pile for an 18th successive week and 19th time this season in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

A Bench Boost activation brought 23 points from Matz Sels (£5.2m), Omar Marmoush (£7.4m), Nikola Milenkovic (£5.2m) and Neco Williams (£4.5m), helping him rise to 4,463rd overall.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Back to Abinav C, he leads for a 26th successive week and 29th time this season in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code t5x9cf).

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Anoop K is in first place for a fourth successive week and eighth time this season in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (code whhxb3) and is now 3,658th.

This league is only for teams whose FPL record goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Pedro Maia leads for a fifth week in my Opening Day League and is 711th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Elsewhere, Huss E is at the summit for a 13th week in Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code z88dz6). The team is 27th overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Alvin Wee leads for a third consecutive week and fourth time this season in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league, placing 272nd worldwide.

The Scout community team (Scout PFT) is back up to 101st here, breaking into the overall top 500k for the first time this season.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Chris Lord is number one for a sixth successive week and 10th time this season in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code 7rjngs). Thanks to Assistant Manager Pep Guardiola (£1.5m), he moves to 232nd overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Teeps Abraham (Nightcrawler) leads for a sixth week in my January to May League (the correct code is ryw735). The team has risen from 4.375m to 238k in 18 Gameweeks since the beginning of January.

THE LAST TEN

Finally, new entry The Magician (TorresMagic) takes pole position in my The Last Ten mini-league (code 3xb2n6), after shooting up from 135k to 4,944th in the last nine Gameweeks.

GET INVOLVED

