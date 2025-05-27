4
Community May 27

The winners of our ‘Predict Gameweek 38’ competition

4 Comments
Ahead of Gameweek 38, we asked you to predict the outcomes of five final-day events. These ranged from total goals scored to the three clubs securing the remaining UEFA Champions League qualification spots.

A year-long Premium Membership was up for grabs, as well as two monthly subscriptions.

WINNERS

We had over 600 entries, with no one guessing all five outcomes correctly.

There were, however, three entrants who managed to nail four out of the five answers.

They were: konig_luther, andynic and toneyellow.

Gameweek 38 predict

That trio got the same four questions correct:

  • The highest Gameweek 38 points-scorer out of 10 given names: Jarrod Bowen
  • How many attacking returns Mohamed Salah will get on the final day: 1
  • Which teams will get the final three Champions League spots (in any order): Manchester City, Newcastle United, Chelsea
  • The highest-scoring match of Gameweek 38: Tottenham Hotspur 1-4 Brighton and Hove Albion

And so, it was down to the other question: predict the total number of goals on the final day. Nearest guess wins.

  • konig_luther: 30
  • andynic: 32
  • toneyellow: 33

Congratulations to konig_luther, then, as they win the year-long Premium Membership. Monthly subscriptions go to andynic and toneyellow.

Our winners should email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk to claim their prizes.

COMPETITION BREAKDOWN

Over one in three responders nailed Salah’s final-day attacking returns but less than 9% of entrants guessed that there’d be fewer than 25 goals scored in Gameweek 38.

No surprise, really, given that it was historically a goalfest.

And if you’re interested in a further breakdown of the competition, here’s how everyone voted in all five questions.

Forms response chart. Question title: Which of these players do you think will score the most FPL points in Gameweek 38?. Number of responses: 91 / 604 correct responses.

Forms response chart. Question title: Mohamed Salah is chasing the attacking returns (goals + assists combined) record in Gameweek 38 - but how many do you think he'll get against Crystal Palace?. Number of responses: 211 / 604 correct responses.

Forms response chart. Question title: Which teams will get the final three Champions League spots (in any order)?. Number of responses: 176 / 604 correct responses.

Forms response chart. Question title: How many goals do you think will be scored in Gameweek 38?. Number of responses: 54 / 604 correct responses.

Forms response chart. Question title: Which game will be the highest scoring of Gameweek 38?. Number of responses: 119 / 604 correct responses.

4 Comments
