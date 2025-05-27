The winners of our ‘Predict Gameweek 38’ competition

Ahead of Gameweek 38, we asked you to predict the outcomes of five final-day events. These ranged from total goals scored to the three clubs securing the remaining UEFA Champions League qualification spots.

A year-long Premium Membership was up for grabs, as well as two monthly subscriptions.

WINNERS

We had over 600 entries, with no one guessing all five outcomes correctly.

There were, however, three entrants who managed to nail four out of the five answers.

They were: konig_luther, andynic and toneyellow.

That trio got the same four questions correct:

The highest Gameweek 38 points-scorer out of 10 given names: Jarrod Bowen

How many attacking returns Mohamed Salah will get on the final day: 1

Which teams will get the final three Champions League spots (in any order): Manchester City, Newcastle United, Chelsea

The highest-scoring match of Gameweek 38: Tottenham Hotspur 1-4 Brighton and Hove Albion

And so, it was down to the other question: predict the total number of goals on the final day. Nearest guess wins.

konig_luther: 30

andynic: 32

toneyellow: 33

Congratulations to konig_luther, then, as they win the year-long Premium Membership. Monthly subscriptions go to andynic and toneyellow.

Our winners should email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk to claim their prizes.

COMPETITION BREAKDOWN

Over one in three responders nailed Salah’s final-day attacking returns but less than 9% of entrants guessed that there’d be fewer than 25 goals scored in Gameweek 38.

No surprise, really, given that it was historically a goalfest.

And if you’re interested in a further breakdown of the competition, here’s how everyone voted in all five questions.



