14
FPL May 30

FPL 2024/25 lessons: Can defenders bounce back from a poor season?

14 Comments
Share

The 2024/25 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season is done – but not quite dusted.

In a series of post-Gameweek 38 articles, we’re looking back at some of the main takeaways from the campaign just gone.

This time: another unremarkable year, in general, for FPL defenders.

LOWEST-SCORING TOP DEFENDER IN OVER 20 YEARS

Josko Gvardiol (£6.5m) leapfrogged Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) to reach the summit of the defenders’ points table on the final day.

A clean sheet for the Croatian took him to 153 points – but that was still the lowest FPL total for a top-scoring defender since the game’s first season in 2002/03.

TOP-SCORING DEFENDER PER SEASON
YearPlayerClubPoints
2024/25Gvardiol, JoskoMCI153
2023/24White, BenARS182
2022/23Trippier, KieranNEW198
2021/22Alexander-Arnold, TrentLIV208
2020/21Dallas, StuartLEE171
2019/20Alexander-Arnold, TrentLIV210
2018/19Robertson, AndrewLIV213
2017/18Azpilicueta, CésarCHE175
2016/17Cahill, GaryCHE178
2015/16Bellerín, HéctorARS172
2014/15Ivanovic, BranislavCHE179
2013/14Coleman, SeamusEVE180
2012/13Baines, LeightonEVE177
2011/12Evra, PatriceMUN159
2010/11Baines, LeightonEVE178
2009/10Evra, PatriceMUN168
2008/09Vidic, NemanjaMUN187
2007/08Lescott, JoleonEVE196
2006/07Lescott, Joleon
Taylor, Matthew		EVE
POR		164
2005/06Terry, JohnCHE184
2004/05Terry, JohnCHE196
2003/04Hyypiä, SamiLIV168
2002/03Hyypiä, SamiLIV151

There have been 69 defensive spots filled in the 23 end-of-season FPL Dream Teams. Some players, like Alexander-Arnold, have made one than appearance.

Ranking each defender by points, the 2024/25 trio of Gvardiol, Alexander-Arnold and Nikola Milenkovic (£5.2m) rank way down the list in =56th, 63rd and =64th.

THE DEFENDERS TO MAKE EVERY DREAM TEAM, SORTED BY POINTS
SeasonPointsDefenderClub
12018/19213Robertson, AndrewLIV
22019/20210Alexander-Arnold, TrentLIV
3=2021/22208Alexander-Arnold, TrentLIV
3=2018/19208van Dijk, VirgilLIV
52021/22201Cancelo, JoaoMCI
62022/23198Trippier, KieranNEW
7=2004/05196Terry, JohnCHE
7=2007/08196Lescott, JoleonEVE
92008/09187Vidic, NemanjaMUN
102021/22186Robertson, AndrewLIV
56=2024/25153Gvardiol, JoskoMCI
56=2015/16153Koscielny, LaurentARS
582012/13152Evra, PatriceMUN
592002/03151Hyypiä, SamiLIV
60=2009/10150Terry, JohnCHE
60=2010/11150Cole, AshleyCHE
622023/24149Gabriel MagalhaesARS
632024/25148Alexander-Arnold, TrentLIV
64=2024/25145Milenkovic, NikolaNFO
64=2011/12145Kompany, VincentMCI
662012/12143Ivanovic, BranislavCHE
672014/15142Jagielka, PhilEVE
682002/03141Silvestre, MikaëlMUN
692011/12140Walker, KyleTOT

So, then, it wasn’t a vintage year for defenders, that much is clear. But why?

Let’s start with the obvious: clean sheet numbers.

CLEAN SHEETS UP ON LAST SEASON – BUT STILL LOW

While there was a rise from the season before, a total of 178 shut-outs was way down on the historic average.

This is the breakdown of clean sheets from each of the 14 seasons in our Premium Members Area:

We are living in goal-crazed times. In the 30 years of the Premier League being a 20-team league, the top three seasons for goals scored are… the last three seasons!

THE MOST GOALS PER SEASON IN A 20-TEAM PREMIER LEAGUE
  • 2023/24: 1,246
  • 2024/25: 1,115
  • 2022/23: 1,084
  • 2018/19: 1,072
  • 2021/22: 1,071

BETTER FINISHING – OR BETTER CHANCES?

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


14 Comments Post a Comment
  1. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 13 Years
    6 hours, 37 mins ago

    Luck and more luck needed

    Open Controls
  2. Jimmy B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 37 mins ago

    They need to sort the bonus out. Defenders and keepers lose out in the main points and the bonus for each goal conceded. Its too frequent an occurence to justify a double punishment

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 16 mins ago

      I'm sure they will make some changes to the bonus system and how points are awarded. They were very keen to add extra points for interceptions and other things and said they were using challenge to trial things for the official FPl next season.

      I don't mind them fixing baps, that's fine and needed. But the other stuff? Its stat watcher paradise, and no doubt someone like Pras is pushing it to FPL hard. I would actually place money on Pras pushing that garbage to FPL towers.

      Open Controls
      1. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 14 mins ago

        Its probably an easy fix. Just take back the -4 per goal conceded on the bps. It was never there before this season i dont think.

        Open Controls
    2. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 15 mins ago

      Also if midfielders gain a point for cleans they should be penalised like defenders and keepers for goals conceded. That extra point is one of the least logical bits of the game imo. How does a midfielder contribute to a clean but a striker doesnt?

      Open Controls
      1. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        I think the theory was that all players can get 6 points before baps etc by doing their main job well:
        Forwards: 60 mins + goal
        Midfielders: 60 mins + assist + clean sheet
        Defenders & goalkeepers: 60 mins + clean sheet.

        Forwards assumed to play further forward than Midfielders and contribute less to the defence.
        Midfielders don't lose points for goals conceded but they also don't receive as many points for clean sheets as Defenders and Goalkeepers.

        Open Controls
    3. Wild Rover
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 11 mins ago

      Talking of double punishment, nothing boils my piss more than a player getting a yellow card, and as a consequence also losing baps. -1 for the card is sufficient - losing up to 3 bonus in addition is a joke, the punishment far too severe for the crime.

      Open Controls
      1. NZREDS
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        Agree with this.

        Open Controls
  3. NZREDS
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    do we know if they are sticking with assistant manager next season? Being a mystery chip I suppose it was a one off, will there be another mystery chip or?

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Fairly sure they are yes. They will change it a bit though, and reduce its effectiveness somehow. The bonus part will probably get nerfed I suspect.

      Open Controls
      1. NZREDS
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        Interesting, thanks.

        Open Controls
      2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Is this based upon some actual information you have? Or just your gut?

          Open Controls
    2. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Frimpong will be interesting.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Engaging is he?

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.