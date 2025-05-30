The 2024/25 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season is done – but not quite dusted.

In a series of post-Gameweek 38 articles, we’re looking back at some of the main takeaways from the campaign just gone.

This time: another unremarkable year, in general, for FPL defenders.

LOWEST-SCORING TOP DEFENDER IN OVER 20 YEARS

Josko Gvardiol (£6.5m) leapfrogged Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) to reach the summit of the defenders’ points table on the final day.

A clean sheet for the Croatian took him to 153 points – but that was still the lowest FPL total for a top-scoring defender since the game’s first season in 2002/03.

TOP-SCORING DEFENDER PER SEASON

Year Player Club Points 2024/25 Gvardiol, Josko MCI 153 2023/24 White, Ben ARS 182 2022/23 Trippier, Kieran NEW 198 2021/22 Alexander-Arnold, Trent LIV 208 2020/21 Dallas, Stuart LEE 171 2019/20 Alexander-Arnold, Trent LIV 210 2018/19 Robertson, Andrew LIV 213 2017/18 Azpilicueta, César CHE 175 2016/17 Cahill, Gary CHE 178 2015/16 Bellerín, Héctor ARS 172 2014/15 Ivanovic, Branislav CHE 179 2013/14 Coleman, Seamus EVE 180 2012/13 Baines, Leighton EVE 177 2011/12 Evra, Patrice MUN 159 2010/11 Baines, Leighton EVE 178 2009/10 Evra, Patrice MUN 168 2008/09 Vidic, Nemanja MUN 187 2007/08 Lescott, Joleon EVE 196 2006/07 Lescott, Joleon

Taylor, Matthew EVE

POR 164 2005/06 Terry, John CHE 184 2004/05 Terry, John CHE 196 2003/04 Hyypiä, Sami LIV 168 2002/03 Hyypiä, Sami LIV 151

There have been 69 defensive spots filled in the 23 end-of-season FPL Dream Teams. Some players, like Alexander-Arnold, have made one than appearance.

Ranking each defender by points, the 2024/25 trio of Gvardiol, Alexander-Arnold and Nikola Milenkovic (£5.2m) rank way down the list in =56th, 63rd and =64th.

THE DEFENDERS TO MAKE EVERY DREAM TEAM, SORTED BY POINTS

Season Points Defender Club 1 2018/19 213 Robertson, Andrew LIV 2 2019/20 210 Alexander-Arnold, Trent LIV 3= 2021/22 208 Alexander-Arnold, Trent LIV 3= 2018/19 208 van Dijk, Virgil LIV 5 2021/22 201 Cancelo, Joao MCI 6 2022/23 198 Trippier, Kieran NEW 7= 2004/05 196 Terry, John CHE 7= 2007/08 196 Lescott, Joleon EVE 9 2008/09 187 Vidic, Nemanja MUN 10 2021/22 186 Robertson, Andrew LIV

56= 2024/25 153 Gvardiol, Josko MCI 56= 2015/16 153 Koscielny, Laurent ARS 58 2012/13 152 Evra, Patrice MUN 59 2002/03 151 Hyypiä, Sami LIV 60= 2009/10 150 Terry, John CHE 60= 2010/11 150 Cole, Ashley CHE 62 2023/24 149 Gabriel Magalhaes ARS 63 2024/25 148 Alexander-Arnold, Trent LIV 64= 2024/25 145 Milenkovic, Nikola NFO 64= 2011/12 145 Kompany, Vincent MCI 66 2012/12 143 Ivanovic, Branislav CHE 67 2014/15 142 Jagielka, Phil EVE 68 2002/03 141 Silvestre, Mikaël MUN 69 2011/12 140 Walker, Kyle TOT

So, then, it wasn’t a vintage year for defenders, that much is clear. But why?

Let’s start with the obvious: clean sheet numbers.

CLEAN SHEETS UP ON LAST SEASON – BUT STILL LOW

While there was a rise from the season before, a total of 178 shut-outs was way down on the historic average.

This is the breakdown of clean sheets from each of the 14 seasons in our Premium Members Area:

We are living in goal-crazed times. In the 30 years of the Premier League being a 20-team league, the top three seasons for goals scored are… the last three seasons!

THE MOST GOALS PER SEASON IN A 20-TEAM PREMIER LEAGUE

2023/24: 1,246

1,246 2024/25 : 1,115

: 1,115 2022/23 : 1,084

: 1,084 2018/19: 1,072

1,072 2021/22: 1,071

BETTER FINISHING – OR BETTER CHANCES?



