The 2024/25 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season is done – but not quite dusted.
In a series of post-Gameweek 38 articles, we’re looking back at some of the main takeaways from the campaign just gone.
This time: another unremarkable year, in general, for FPL defenders.
LOWEST-SCORING TOP DEFENDER IN OVER 20 YEARS
Josko Gvardiol (£6.5m) leapfrogged Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) to reach the summit of the defenders’ points table on the final day.
A clean sheet for the Croatian took him to 153 points – but that was still the lowest FPL total for a top-scoring defender since the game’s first season in 2002/03.
TOP-SCORING DEFENDER PER SEASON
|Year
|Player
|Club
|Points
|2024/25
|Gvardiol, Josko
|MCI
|153
|2023/24
|White, Ben
|ARS
|182
|2022/23
|Trippier, Kieran
|NEW
|198
|2021/22
|Alexander-Arnold, Trent
|LIV
|208
|2020/21
|Dallas, Stuart
|LEE
|171
|2019/20
|Alexander-Arnold, Trent
|LIV
|210
|2018/19
|Robertson, Andrew
|LIV
|213
|2017/18
|Azpilicueta, César
|CHE
|175
|2016/17
|Cahill, Gary
|CHE
|178
|2015/16
|Bellerín, Héctor
|ARS
|172
|2014/15
|Ivanovic, Branislav
|CHE
|179
|2013/14
|Coleman, Seamus
|EVE
|180
|2012/13
|Baines, Leighton
|EVE
|177
|2011/12
|Evra, Patrice
|MUN
|159
|2010/11
|Baines, Leighton
|EVE
|178
|2009/10
|Evra, Patrice
|MUN
|168
|2008/09
|Vidic, Nemanja
|MUN
|187
|2007/08
|Lescott, Joleon
|EVE
|196
|2006/07
|Lescott, Joleon
Taylor, Matthew
|EVE
POR
|164
|2005/06
|Terry, John
|CHE
|184
|2004/05
|Terry, John
|CHE
|196
|2003/04
|Hyypiä, Sami
|LIV
|168
|2002/03
|Hyypiä, Sami
|LIV
|151
There have been 69 defensive spots filled in the 23 end-of-season FPL Dream Teams. Some players, like Alexander-Arnold, have made one than appearance.
Ranking each defender by points, the 2024/25 trio of Gvardiol, Alexander-Arnold and Nikola Milenkovic (£5.2m) rank way down the list in =56th, 63rd and =64th.
THE DEFENDERS TO MAKE EVERY DREAM TEAM, SORTED BY POINTS
|Season
|Points
|Defender
|Club
|1
|2018/19
|213
|Robertson, Andrew
|LIV
|2
|2019/20
|210
|Alexander-Arnold, Trent
|LIV
|3=
|2021/22
|208
|Alexander-Arnold, Trent
|LIV
|3=
|2018/19
|208
|van Dijk, Virgil
|LIV
|5
|2021/22
|201
|Cancelo, Joao
|MCI
|6
|2022/23
|198
|Trippier, Kieran
|NEW
|7=
|2004/05
|196
|Terry, John
|CHE
|7=
|2007/08
|196
|Lescott, Joleon
|EVE
|9
|2008/09
|187
|Vidic, Nemanja
|MUN
|10
|2021/22
|186
|Robertson, Andrew
|LIV
|56=
|2024/25
|153
|Gvardiol, Josko
|MCI
|56=
|2015/16
|153
|Koscielny, Laurent
|ARS
|58
|2012/13
|152
|Evra, Patrice
|MUN
|59
|2002/03
|151
|Hyypiä, Sami
|LIV
|60=
|2009/10
|150
|Terry, John
|CHE
|60=
|2010/11
|150
|Cole, Ashley
|CHE
|62
|2023/24
|149
|Gabriel Magalhaes
|ARS
|63
|2024/25
|148
|Alexander-Arnold, Trent
|LIV
|64=
|2024/25
|145
|Milenkovic, Nikola
|NFO
|64=
|2011/12
|145
|Kompany, Vincent
|MCI
|66
|2012/12
|143
|Ivanovic, Branislav
|CHE
|67
|2014/15
|142
|Jagielka, Phil
|EVE
|68
|2002/03
|141
|Silvestre, Mikaël
|MUN
|69
|2011/12
|140
|Walker, Kyle
|TOT
So, then, it wasn’t a vintage year for defenders, that much is clear. But why?
Let’s start with the obvious: clean sheet numbers.
CLEAN SHEETS UP ON LAST SEASON – BUT STILL LOW
While there was a rise from the season before, a total of 178 shut-outs was way down on the historic average.
This is the breakdown of clean sheets from each of the 14 seasons in our Premium Members Area:
We are living in goal-crazed times. In the 30 years of the Premier League being a 20-team league, the top three seasons for goals scored are… the last three seasons!
THE MOST GOALS PER SEASON IN A 20-TEAM PREMIER LEAGUE
- 2023/24: 1,246
- 2024/25: 1,115
- 2022/23: 1,084
- 2018/19: 1,072
- 2021/22: 1,071
6 hours, 37 mins ago
Luck and more luck needed