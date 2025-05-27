FPL 2024/25 lessons: Why was there a drop in penalties?

Now that the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2024/25 season has ended, it’s time for managers to reflect on the previous nine months and learn lessons for next time. Some may even choose to relax.

In this series of articles, we will explore some of the last campaign’s most interesting trends and data. For example, why did the awarding of top-flight penalties drop by 22.4% compared to 2023/24?

HOW MANY?

SEASON TOTAL PENALTIES SCORED PENALTIES % OF SCORED PENALTIES 2024/25 83 69 83.13% 2023/24 107 96 89.72% 2022/23 99 74 74.75% 2021/22 103 84 81.55% 2020/21 125 102 81.60% 2019/20 93 72 77.42% 2018/19 103 84 81.55%

Only 83 penalties were given, the lowest since 2017/18.

In fact, Wolverhampton Wanderers just became the 12th team in 33 Premier League seasons to go a whole term without one.

POSSIBLE REASONS