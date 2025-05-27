21
FPL May 27

FPL 2024/25 lessons: Why was there a drop in penalties?

21 Comments
Share

Now that the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2024/25 season has ended, it’s time for managers to reflect on the previous nine months and learn lessons for next time. Some may even choose to relax.

In this series of articles, we will explore some of the last campaign’s most interesting trends and data. For example, why did the awarding of top-flight penalties drop by 22.4% compared to 2023/24?

HOW MANY?

SEASONTOTAL PENALTIESSCORED PENALTIES% OF SCORED PENALTIES
2024/25836983.13%
2023/241079689.72%
2022/23997474.75%
2021/221038481.55%
2020/2112510281.60%
2019/20937277.42%
2018/191038481.55%

Only 83 penalties were given, the lowest since 2017/18.

In fact, Wolverhampton Wanderers just became the 12th team in 33 Premier League seasons to go a whole term without one.

POSSIBLE REASONS

 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

21 Comments Post a Comment
  1. WVA
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 41 mins ago

    This place is dead, can we do some rate my teams?

    Pickford top scoring keeper AGAIN

    Despite all the love for attacking fullbacks the centre backs seem to have outscored them.

    Looks like Salah perma captain again.

    Pickford
    Gvardiol VVD Gabriel
    Salah Bowen Eze Rogers
    Isak Cunha Wissa

    Open Controls
    1. NZREDS
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Ah the impending eze start of the season troll!

      Open Controls
    2. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      VNA - something for all name next season Premier League Positions
      .... of course depends on which managers stay, transfers made,
      European football & injuries

      1. Liverpool
      2. Arsenal
      3. Manchester City
      4. Newcastle United
      5. Chelsea
      6. Manchester United
      7. Aston Villa
      8.Tottenham Hotspurs
      9.Brighton & Hove Albion
      10. Fulham
      11. Bournemouth
      12. Nottingham Forest
      13. Crystal Palace
      14. Everton
      15. Wolverhampton Wanderers
      16. Brentford
      17.Leeds United
      18. West Ham United
      19. Burnley
      20. Sunderland

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        also, cost of each player to see if can budget the 100 Millions

        Open Controls
    3. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      On paper good

      Depends start to season fixtures, who has rested involved in
      Club World Championship could be some of the regulars missing the
      first three game weeks until International breaks

      Open Controls
  2. WiredWeasel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 4 mins ago

    Great team, but as they all had strong seasons, even fairly modest price rises may well have them costing around 85m, so under 4m left for your fodder!

    Open Controls
  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 11 mins ago

    BREAKING

    The Premier League fixtures for the 2025-26 season will be released at 09:00 BST on Wednesday, 18 June 2025.

    Open Controls
    1. Old Man
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
    2. NZREDS
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      When does fantasy football live so I can start tinkering!

      Open Controls
      1. NZREDS
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Go live*

        Open Controls
      2. Herger
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        4am is the rumour

        Open Controls
        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Literally true for NZ unfortunately.

          Open Controls
      3. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        18 Jun 2024: Premier League fixtures released.
        24 Jun-4 Jul 2024: FPL updated in preparation for 2024-25 season.
        11 Jul 2024: First 20 new prices revealed (one per club).
        12 Jul 2024: New prices revealed for 5 more players from each of AVL, BRE, CHE, CRY, LEI, WHU & WOL.
        13 Jul 2024: New prices revealed for 5 more players from each of BHA, BOU, IPS, LIV & TOT.
        14 Jul 2024: New prices revealed for four more players.
        15 Jul 2024: New prices revealed for 5 more players from each of ARS, EVE, FUL, MCI, MUN, NEW, NFO & SOU.
        16 Jul 2024: New prices revealed by app for 12 more players and by email for another 4; Big FPL changes announced, including being allowed to bank up to 5 free transfers and a new Mystery Chip.
        17 Jul 2024: New prices revealed for all players from CRY; FPL started its final update at 11.02am and launched at 2.31pm.
        16-19 Aug 2024: GW1

        18 Jun 2025: Premier League fixtures released.
        16 Aug 2025: GW1.

        Open Controls
        1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
          • 10 Years
          37 mins ago

          I prefer Craig David's version

          Open Controls
          1. The Night Trunker.
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            I met her on a Monday and made an appointment at the crab clinic on Friday.

            Open Controls
    3. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Thanks

      Open Controls
  4. New article
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    29 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/05/27/the-winners-of-our-predict-gameweek-38-competition

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.