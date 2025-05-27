FPL Team of the Season: The final run-off vote

Don’t worry, we won’t milk this for much longer…

We’ve got just one final poll to present to you before our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Team of the Season is complete.

In past years, we have canvassed your votes in each position – as we have been doing over the last week – and then decided on the formation ourselves. This has, for example, resulted in us making subjective calls between a fifth midfielder and a third forward.

But in the last couple of seasons, we have effectively given you the chance to pick the formation of this end-of-year XI and all of the personnel within it.

This comes in the form of a run-off vote.

As is the case with FPL squads, our line-up has to have the bare minimum of one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

Following our week of voting, these names are as follows:

Matz Sels

Daniel Munoz

Nikola Milenkovic

Josko Gvardiol

Mohamed Salah

Bryan Mbeumo

Alexander Isak

Now, you can fill in the blanks with our run-off poll.

The players in the below list were the highest-polling FPL assets in their respective positions outside of the names above.

You’re allowed four votes and the deadline for this will be at 23:59 BST on Wednesday 28 May.

TEAM OF THE SEASON: THE FINAL RUN-OFF VOTE

