5
Awards May 27

FPL Team of the Season: The final run-off vote

5 Comments
Share

Don’t worry, we won’t milk this for much longer…

We’ve got just one final poll to present to you before our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Team of the Season is complete.

In past years, we have canvassed your votes in each position – as we have been doing over the last week – and then decided on the formation ourselves. This has, for example, resulted in us making subjective calls between a fifth midfielder and a third forward.

But in the last couple of seasons, we have effectively given you the chance to pick the formation of this end-of-year XI and all of the personnel within it.

This comes in the form of a run-off vote.

As is the case with FPL squads, our line-up has to have the bare minimum of one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

Following our week of voting, these names are as follows:

  • Matz Sels
  • Daniel Munoz
  • Nikola Milenkovic
  • Josko Gvardiol
  • Mohamed Salah
  • Bryan Mbeumo
  • Alexander Isak

Now, you can fill in the blanks with our run-off poll.

The players in the below list were the highest-polling FPL assets in their respective positions outside of the names above.

You’re allowed four votes and the deadline for this will be at 23:59 BST on Wednesday 28 May.

TEAM OF THE SEASON: THE FINAL RUN-OFF VOTE

For a recap of their credentials, check out the links below:

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


5 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    No one voted for Pedro.

    Open Controls
  2. PrinceShields
      12 mins ago

      I was stuck in the ‘no-job’ loop until I found this online opportunity! I researched, joined the Home Profit System, and now I’m earning a 5-figure income from home! People are making $60-$90 per hour—it’s simple, legit, and anyone can do it! Don't miss out!

      Join now➤➤ H­­i­­g­­h­­P­­r­­o­­f­­i­­t­­1­­.­­c­­o­­m
      I was stuck in the ‘no-job’ loop until I found this online opportunity! I researched, joined the Home Profit System, and now I’m earning a 5-figure income from home! People are making $60-$90 per hour—it’s simple, legit, and anyone can do it! Don't miss out!

      Join now➤➤ H­­i­­g­­h­­P­­r­­o­­f­­i­­t­­1­­.­­c­­o­­m

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Can I start with low profit and work my way up?

        Open Controls
      2. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I've got a better one than that for you: onlyfans.com

        Open Controls
    • Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Hard to take a poll seriously which doesn't include sir Adu Adjeyi.

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.