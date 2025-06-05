When will the 2025/26 Premier League fixtures be released?

The Premier League fixtures for 2025/26 will be released on Wednesday 18 June at 09:00 BST.

While Fantasy Premier League (FPL) almost certainly won’t have relaunched by then, the release of the fixture list effectively marks the first step towards building a Gameweek 1 squad.

We’ll be able to see which clubs have unfavourable starts to the campaign – and those teams with less appealing runs.

Soon after the Premier League fixtures come out, we’ll be updating our Season Ticker for the 2025/26 season.

Fantasy Football Scout subscribers can use this helpful tool to pick out favourable runs of matches for each club. They can also sort by rotation pairings, use their own customised fixture difficulty ratings and more.

An example of 2024/25’s ticker can be seen below:

As well as updating the ticker, we’ll be producing Frisking the Fixtures articles on the clubs with the best and worst opening runs of games.

