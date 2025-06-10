When does the transfer window shut and reopen?

Ahead of their newly revamped Club World Cup, FIFA have adjusted the summer transfer window so that participants can buy in early June.

WHEN DOES THE TRANSFER WINDOW CLOSE?

Things are a little bit different this year. For all clubs from the 20 nations represented in America, FIFA has set up a purchase period throughout early June. It closes on Tuesday 10 June at 19:00 BST.

A number of high-profile deals have taken place, involving Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Liam Delap.

WHY IS IT BRIEFLY CLOSING?

Determined to maximise the potential of this Club World Cup, FIFA wanted to set up an exceptional registration period that allows extra global superstars to be there.

However, the summer window isn’t allowed to exceed 12 weeks, and starting on 1 June means it’d end on 24 August.

Clubs prefer a slightly later overall deadline, so a tiny non-transfer gap is required.

WHEN DOES THE TRANSFER WINDOW REOPEN?

Therefore, the window will reopen on Monday 16 June and close at 19:00 BST Monday 1 September.

Additionally, we know that 2025/26’s Premier League fixtures will be released on Wednesday 18 June at 09:00 BST.

FPL’s Gameweek 1 deadline is scheduled for the evening of Friday 15 August.