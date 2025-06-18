If you’re a ‘fixtures over form’ kind of Fantasy manager, the release of the Premier League fixture list for 2025/26 was a big day in the football calendar.

Now we know who all 20 top-flight sides will face in the opening few months, we can begin to assess their appeal – even before Fantasy Premier League (FPL) relaunches.

Already, we’ve had a detailed look at the more favourable six-Gameweek schedules. Soon we will do the same with the teams that have been dealt a rougher hand.

But how does our Season Ticker rank all 20 clubs’ starts?

Here’s what the machine has come back with (with the top of the list being the best)…

Don’t forget that Fantasy Football Scout subscribers can use the Season Ticker to pick out favourable runs of matches for each club throughout the season. They can also sort by rotation pairings, use their own customised fixture difficulty ratings and more.

READ MORE: How to use the Season Ticker for FPL fixture planning

It’s one of the many benefits available to subscribers – make sure you sign up before the 2025/26 season to give yourself all the tools you need for a successful FPL campaign.