Best forwards for UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Fantasy

Forwards are now the focus as we complete our analysis of the top players for UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Fantasy.

The women up front get four points for a goal, three points for an assist, two for winning a non-handball penalty, and one point for a goal from outside the box.

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway)

The quality of this first player is beyond reproach. A serial winner, the 30-year-old has won nine league titles with Wolfsburg and Barcelona, lifting the Champions League three times for the Spanish giants.

Graham Hansen came second in the Ballon d’Or vote last year and had another stellar campaign in Spain during 2024/25, coming second in the assists charts behind Alexia Putellas, thanks to 10 in 22 matches.

The Norwegian winger also has an eye for goal, scoring in every other game for the Blaugrana and producing four goals in six Euro 2025 qualifiers. Graham Hansen plays in more of a free role for Norway, who have been inconsistent in recent months, but have a nice-looking group containing Iceland, Switzerland and Finland. They will expect to win it.

She has already scored against the Swiss hosts this year and, when not having a go herself, will be looking to supply the bullets for Ada Hegerberg.

Salma Paralluelo (Spain)

Finishing third in the last two Ballon d’Or awards, Paralluelo joins Claudia Pina and Esther Gonzalez as intriguing Spanish forward options, playing in front of midfield superstars Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati.

But what’s convinced 33% of Fantasy managers to currently have Paralluelo in Matchday 1 squads is the combination of enticing fixtures and lots of club goals.

The world champions begin Group B against neighbours Portugal on Thursday, who they defeated 7-1 in April. Not only that, the 21-year-old’s three seasons at Barcelona have brought 38 goals and 10 assists despite a low 32 starts.

Her name is on the rise. After choosing to pursue football over athletics, Paralluelo went on to star at the World Cup with quarter-final and semi-final strikes.

Lea Schuller (Germany)

Meanwhile, boasting 51% ownership is a German centre-forward set to be supported by three of Klara Buhl, Jule Brand, Laura Freigang and Linda Dallmann.

Early encounters look good for Die Nationalelf, and Schuller has netted 10 times in her last seven outings for club and country, including a hat-trick in Bayern Munich’s cup final win over Werder Bremen.

Her 16 goals in all competitions were key to the Bavarians winning this domestic double.

Alessia Russo (England)

Casual fans will probably remember Russo for her ludicrous, memorable backheel nutmeg goal versus Sweden in Euro 2022. England went on to win the Wembley final a few days later, completing a superb breakout tournament where she didn’t start a single match but scored four times as a substitute.

The FWA Women’s Footballer of the Year has had a great season at Arsenal. Joint top Super League scorer because of 12 goals, she’s just won the UEFA Champions League and followed it with goals in both of the national team’s June matches.

Although a tumultuous buildup threatens to derail England in their already-difficult Group D, Russo’s impressive finishing and hold-up attributes ensure they’ll remain favourites to emerge on top.

Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands)

Finally, Group D rivals the Netherlands boast a forward who is both the Women’s Super League’s all-time top scorer and one goal from reaching a century for her country.

Back from a big cruciate ligament injury that gave Lineth Beerensteyn time to shine, Miedema’s late equaliser in Norway secured qualification for the Oranje Leeuwinnen.

Now at Manchester City after seven years at Arsenal, be careful about selecting the 28-year-old; she’s only just back from a hamstring injury.