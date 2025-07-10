FPL 2025/26 predicted prices – Arsenal

In the words of Eddie Hearn: “Oh go on, then”.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) haven’t given us any price reveals for 2025/26, so we’re stepping in with a few predictions ahead of the game relaunch.

We’ve already asked you to second-guess the starting prices of 20 big names in our annual competition. That’s still open for entries, and there are some Premium Memberships up for grabs for the winners!

But now we’re going to have a bash at a few ourselves.

The main predicted risers and fallers we’re handling in position-by-position pieces. But if you’d like some club-or-club suggestions (Anyone? No? We’re doing it anyway), we’re going to tackle a number of the ‘bigger’ sides.

These predictions are also under the assumption that FPL aren’t about to change the rules drastically (eg points for defensive midfielders!) or rethink the positional classifications (eg wingers become forwards).

We kick things off with Arsenal…

Thanks to go to FPL Focal and his site, where you can knock up your own graphics with a range of kits from the Premier League era.

ARSENAL – PREDICTED FPL PRICES 2025/26

OTHERS

Kepa 4.5

4.5 Trossard 7.0

7.0 White 5.5

5.5 Calafiori 5.5

5.5 Merino 6.5

6.5 Nwaneri 5.5

5.5 Norgaard : 5.0

: 5.0 Jesus 6.5

There probably won’t be that much change in midfield and up top, with midfield shield Martin Zubimendi coming in at £5.0m (what Thomas Partey was last year) or £5.5m.

We’ve dropped Martin Odegaard by half a million, following a poor 2024/25, but it’s easy to overlook his two stellar campaigns before that when he clocked a combined 42 returns and 398 points.

Bukayo Saka‘s season-decimating injury shouldn’t blind the fact that he was on course to better his 2023/24 points tally of 226 (his best ever) before his hamstring twanged in December. A price drop below £10.0m would be unexpected.

It’s unlikely we’re going to see much of Mikel Merino up front again with the Gunners in the market for a new striker. Kai Havertz is also back fit. We’ve listed Merino as £6.5m, the same as Declan Rice, with the two likely to spend much of their time as ‘eights’ outside of Zubimendi.

At the back, Myles Lewis-Skelly surely becomes a defender. Only a £5.5m one, mind, as he offered little attacking threat last season.

We’ve raised Jurrien Timber to £6.0m, as his points-per-match average (3.8) was the joint-sixth-best among FPL defenders last season, even ahead of William Saliba (3.7).

Leandro Trossard, bewilderingly, was Arsenal’s leading FPL points scorer last season. That owed more to him not being injured than anything else, however: he featured in all 38 games. We keep him at £7.0m, with question marks lingering over game-time.