Gold Cup to Euro U21s: More players who have not had a break

It’s not just the FIFA Club World Cup going on right now: this summer has been a busy one for a number of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players.
We’re already covering the FIFA bonanza, in which Chelsea and Manchester City have featured. It’ll severely impact the supposed summer rest for both sides’ FPL assets, potentially reducing their Gameweek 1 appeal.
However, they’re not the only players lacking a full break. Skipping over the early June internationals that take place every summer, here is a record of minutes played.
FPL FIRST-TEAM PLAYERS
|TOURNAMENT
|PROGRESS
|MINS PLAYED
|LAST MATCH
|Edson Alvarez (WHU)
|Mexico
|Gold Cup
|Winner
|540
|July 6
|Chris Richards (CRY)
|United States
|Gold Cup
|Runner-up
|536
|July 6
|Tino Livramento (NEW)
|England
|U21 Euros
|Winner
|480
|June 28
|Harvey Elliott (LIV)
|England
|U21 Euros
|Winner
|477
|June 28
|Raul Jimenez (FUL)
|Mexico
|Gold Cup
|Winner
|446
|July 6
|James McAtee (MCI)
|England
|U21 Euros
|Winner
|445
|June 28
|Ian Maatsen (AVL)
|Netherlands
|U21 Euros
|Semi-finals
|441
|June 25
|Elliot Anderson (NFO)
|England
|U21 Euros
|Winner
|441
|June 28
|Jack Hinshelwood (BHA)
|England
|U21 Euros
|Winner
|415
|June 28
|Tyler Adams (BOU)
|United States
|Gold Cup
|Runner-up
|363
|July 6
|Alex Scott (BOU)
|England
|U21 Euros
|Winner
|353
|June 28
|Mathys Tel (TOT)
|France
|U21 Euros
|Semi-finals
|330
|June 25
|Wilson Odobert (TOT)
|France
|U21 Euros
|Semi-finals
|328
|June 25
|Diego Coppola (BHA)
|Italy
|U21 Euros
|Quarter-finals
|300
|June 22
|Brajan Gruda (BHA)
|Germany
|U21 Euros
|Runner-up
|288
|June 28
|Ethan Pinnock (BRE)
|Jamaica
|Gold Cup
|Groups
|270
|June 24
|Leon Bailey (AVL)
|Jamaica
|Gold Cup
|Groups
|245
|June 24
|Wilfried Gnonto (LEE)
|Italy
|U21 Euros
|Quarter-finals
|217
|June 22
|Mateo Joseph (LEE)
|Spain
|U21 Euros
|Quarter-finals
|211
|June 21
|Yehor Yarmolyuk (BRE)
|Ukraine
|U21 Euros
|Groups
|206
|June 18
|Ethan Nwaneri (ARS)
|England
|U21 Euros
|Winner
|202
|June 28
|Thierno Barry (EVE)
|France
|U21 Euros
|Semi-finals
|187
|June 25
|William Osula (NEW)
|Denmark
|U21 Euros
|Quarter-finals
|185
|June 22
|Julian Araujo (BOU)
|Mexico
|Gold Cup
|Winner
|180
|July 6
|Tommy Watson (BHA)
|England
|U19 Euros
|Groups
|165
|June 20
|Luca Koleosho (BUR)
|Italy
|U21 Euros
|Quarter-finals
|160
|June 22
|Archie Gray (TOT)
|England
|U21 Euros
|Winner
|155
|June 28
|Brenden Aaronson (LEE)
|United States
|Gold Cup
|Runner-up
|139
|July 6
|Loum Tchaouna (BUR)
|France
|U21 Euros
|Semi-finals
|136
|June 25
|Michael Kayode (BRE)
|Italy
|U21 Euros
|Quarter-finals
|132
|June 22
|Antoni Milambo (BRE)
|Netherlands
|U21 Euros
|Semi-finals
|118
|June 25
|Mikey Moore (TOT)
|England
|U19 Euros
|Groups
|90
|June 20
|Andres Garcia (AVL)
|Spain
|U21 Euros
|Quarter-finals
|90
|June 21
|Rodrigo Gomes (WOL)
|Portugal
|U21 Euros
|Quarter-finals
|86
|June 21
|Samuel Iling-Junior (AVL)
|England
|U21 Euros
|Winner
|79
|June 28
|Michail Antonio (WHU)
|Jamaica
|Gold Cup
|Groups
|35
|June 24
|Matt Turner (NFO)
|United States
|Gold Cup
|Runner-up
|0
|July 6
FATIGUED PLAYERS?
Ranked by most minutes played, CONCACAF Gold Cup finalists Edson Alvarez, Raul Jimenez and Chris Richards have only just started their holidays. All three scored at least two goals.
Meanwhile, Tino Livramento is probably the most relevant FPL name from England’s triumphant Under-21 squad. He accumulated 480 minutes. Then again, Newcastle United’s tough early fixtures might already be keeping managers away.
- READ MORE: Worst opening fixtures for the new season
Ian Maatsen and Mathys Tel saw plenty of action, with another scorer in France’s run to the Under-21 semi-finals being new Everton signing Thierno Barry.
As for Brajan Gruda, impressive cameos saw him end 2024/25 in Brighton and Hove Albion’s starting XI. But this deep run may place him back on the bench for Gameweek 1.
2 hours, 17 mins ago
This is ridiculous. I know players must be given at least 3 weeks off, but why are they getting flogged in the summer like this in low profile competitions that no one cares about.
This is why Jay Cartwright packed in professional football when he was on the books at West Ham. He didn't like the way the game was going -- too commercial, soul's gone out of it.