8
FPL July 10

Gold Cup to Euro U21s: More players who have not had a break

8 Comments
Share

It’s not just the FIFA Club World Cup going on right now: this summer has been a busy one for a number of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players.

We’re already covering the FIFA bonanza, in which Chelsea and Manchester City have featured. It’ll severely impact the supposed summer rest for both sides’ FPL assets, potentially reducing their Gameweek 1 appeal.

However, they’re not the only players lacking a full break. Skipping over the early June internationals that take place every summer, here is a record of minutes played.

FPL FIRST-TEAM PLAYERS

TOURNAMENTPROGRESSMINS PLAYEDLAST MATCH
Edson Alvarez (WHU)MexicoGold CupWinner540July 6
Chris Richards (CRY)United StatesGold CupRunner-up536July 6
Tino Livramento (NEW)EnglandU21 EurosWinner480June 28
Harvey Elliott (LIV)EnglandU21 EurosWinner477June 28
Raul Jimenez (FUL)MexicoGold CupWinner446July 6
James McAtee (MCI)EnglandU21 EurosWinner445June 28
Ian Maatsen (AVL)NetherlandsU21 EurosSemi-finals441June 25
Elliot Anderson (NFO)EnglandU21 EurosWinner441June 28
Jack Hinshelwood (BHA)EnglandU21 EurosWinner415June 28
Tyler Adams (BOU)United StatesGold CupRunner-up363July 6
Alex Scott (BOU)EnglandU21 EurosWinner353June 28
Mathys Tel (TOT)FranceU21 EurosSemi-finals330June 25
Wilson Odobert (TOT)FranceU21 EurosSemi-finals328June 25
Diego Coppola (BHA)ItalyU21 EurosQuarter-finals300June 22
Brajan Gruda (BHA)GermanyU21 EurosRunner-up288June 28
Ethan Pinnock (BRE)JamaicaGold CupGroups270June 24
Leon Bailey (AVL)JamaicaGold CupGroups245June 24
Wilfried Gnonto (LEE)ItalyU21 EurosQuarter-finals217June 22
Mateo Joseph (LEE)SpainU21 EurosQuarter-finals211June 21
Yehor Yarmolyuk (BRE)UkraineU21 EurosGroups206June 18
Ethan Nwaneri (ARS)EnglandU21 EurosWinner202June 28
Thierno Barry (EVE)FranceU21 EurosSemi-finals187June 25
William Osula (NEW)DenmarkU21 EurosQuarter-finals185June 22
Julian Araujo (BOU)MexicoGold CupWinner180July 6
Tommy Watson (BHA)EnglandU19 EurosGroups165June 20
Luca Koleosho (BUR)ItalyU21 EurosQuarter-finals160June 22
Archie Gray (TOT)EnglandU21 EurosWinner155June 28
Brenden Aaronson (LEE)United StatesGold CupRunner-up139July 6
Loum Tchaouna (BUR)FranceU21 EurosSemi-finals136June 25
Michael Kayode (BRE)ItalyU21 EurosQuarter-finals132June 22
Antoni Milambo (BRE)NetherlandsU21 EurosSemi-finals118June 25
Mikey Moore (TOT)EnglandU19 EurosGroups90June 20
Andres Garcia (AVL)SpainU21 EurosQuarter-finals90June 21
Rodrigo Gomes (WOL)PortugalU21 EurosQuarter-finals86June 21
Samuel Iling-Junior (AVL)EnglandU21 EurosWinner79June 28
Michail Antonio (WHU)JamaicaGold CupGroups35June 24
Matt Turner (NFO)United StatesGold CupRunner-up0July 6

FATIGUED PLAYERS?

Ranked by most minutes played, CONCACAF Gold Cup finalists Edson Alvarez, Raul Jimenez and Chris Richards have only just started their holidays. All three scored at least two goals.

Meanwhile, Tino Livramento is probably the most relevant FPL name from England’s triumphant Under-21 squad. He accumulated 480 minutes. Then again, Newcastle United’s tough early fixtures might already be keeping managers away.

Ian Maatsen and Mathys Tel saw plenty of action, with another scorer in France’s run to the Under-21 semi-finals being new Everton signing Thierno Barry.

As for Brajan Gruda, impressive cameos saw him end 2024/25 in Brighton and Hove Albion’s starting XI. But this deep run may place him back on the bench for Gameweek 1.

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

8 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    This is ridiculous. I know players must be given at least 3 weeks off, but why are they getting flogged in the summer like this in low profile competitions that no one cares about.

    This is why Jay Cartwright packed in professional football when he was on the books at West Ham. He didn't like the way the game was going -- too commercial, soul's gone out of it.

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I heard he was offered a role in the England setup after taking Woking from the conference to the Champions League in 6 seasons

      Open Controls
    2. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      33 mins ago

      Apparently, they care about the cwc much more in South America and with money clubs are getting, I don't see this going away.
      In the 1950s the English FA wasn't interested in European competition. I don’t see this as the same but some might.

      Open Controls
    3. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Because they can earn in a week what the average man does in 5-10 years

      If they need a rest, they can ask their manager to rotate them

      Open Controls
  2. CarelessGenius©
    • 13 Years
    39 mins ago

    Newcastle midfield:
    Barnes
    Bruno G
    Tonali
    Joelinton
    Murphy
    Gordon
    Now Elanga.
    With Isak up front, who misses out? Murphy and Barnes?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Probably that yes, I'm excited about Elanga at Newcastle

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm not going near their midfield, at least to begin with.

      Minutes will be impossible to predict, especially around CL weeks.

      Open Controls
  3. Hairy Potter
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    I'd expect Howe to rotate/manage the minutes of the wide attackers. I lot could depend on whether Gordon stays. Also maybe Howe tweaks the formation this coming season. He played 5-2-3 at times last season.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.