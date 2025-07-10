Gold Cup to Euro U21s: More players who have not had a break

It’s not just the FIFA Club World Cup going on right now: this summer has been a busy one for a number of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players.

We’re already covering the FIFA bonanza, in which Chelsea and Manchester City have featured. It’ll severely impact the supposed summer rest for both sides’ FPL assets, potentially reducing their Gameweek 1 appeal.

However, they’re not the only players lacking a full break. Skipping over the early June internationals that take place every summer, here is a record of minutes played.

FPL FIRST-TEAM PLAYERS

TOURNAMENT PROGRESS MINS PLAYED LAST MATCH Edson Alvarez (WHU) Mexico Gold Cup Winner 540 July 6 Chris Richards (CRY) United States Gold Cup Runner-up 536 July 6 Tino Livramento (NEW) England U21 Euros Winner 480 June 28 Harvey Elliott (LIV) England U21 Euros Winner 477 June 28 Raul Jimenez (FUL) Mexico Gold Cup Winner 446 July 6 James McAtee (MCI) England U21 Euros Winner 445 June 28 Ian Maatsen (AVL) Netherlands U21 Euros Semi-finals 441 June 25 Elliot Anderson (NFO) England U21 Euros Winner 441 June 28 Jack Hinshelwood (BHA) England U21 Euros Winner 415 June 28 Tyler Adams (BOU) United States Gold Cup Runner-up 363 July 6 Alex Scott (BOU) England U21 Euros Winner 353 June 28 Mathys Tel (TOT) France U21 Euros Semi-finals 330 June 25 Wilson Odobert (TOT) France U21 Euros Semi-finals 328 June 25 Diego Coppola (BHA) Italy U21 Euros Quarter-finals 300 June 22 Brajan Gruda (BHA) Germany U21 Euros Runner-up 288 June 28 Ethan Pinnock (BRE) Jamaica Gold Cup Groups 270 June 24 Leon Bailey (AVL) Jamaica Gold Cup Groups 245 June 24 Wilfried Gnonto (LEE) Italy U21 Euros Quarter-finals 217 June 22 Mateo Joseph (LEE) Spain U21 Euros Quarter-finals 211 June 21 Yehor Yarmolyuk (BRE) Ukraine U21 Euros Groups 206 June 18 Ethan Nwaneri (ARS) England U21 Euros Winner 202 June 28 Thierno Barry (EVE) France U21 Euros Semi-finals 187 June 25 William Osula (NEW) Denmark U21 Euros Quarter-finals 185 June 22 Julian Araujo (BOU) Mexico Gold Cup Winner 180 July 6 Tommy Watson (BHA) England U19 Euros Groups 165 June 20 Luca Koleosho (BUR) Italy U21 Euros Quarter-finals 160 June 22 Archie Gray (TOT) England U21 Euros Winner 155 June 28 Brenden Aaronson (LEE) United States Gold Cup Runner-up 139 July 6 Loum Tchaouna (BUR) France U21 Euros Semi-finals 136 June 25 Michael Kayode (BRE) Italy U21 Euros Quarter-finals 132 June 22 Antoni Milambo (BRE) Netherlands U21 Euros Semi-finals 118 June 25 Mikey Moore (TOT) England U19 Euros Groups 90 June 20 Andres Garcia (AVL) Spain U21 Euros Quarter-finals 90 June 21 Rodrigo Gomes (WOL) Portugal U21 Euros Quarter-finals 86 June 21 Samuel Iling-Junior (AVL) England U21 Euros Winner 79 June 28 Michail Antonio (WHU) Jamaica Gold Cup Groups 35 June 24 Matt Turner (NFO) United States Gold Cup Runner-up 0 July 6

FATIGUED PLAYERS?

Ranked by most minutes played, CONCACAF Gold Cup finalists Edson Alvarez, Raul Jimenez and Chris Richards have only just started their holidays. All three scored at least two goals.

Meanwhile, Tino Livramento is probably the most relevant FPL name from England’s triumphant Under-21 squad. He accumulated 480 minutes. Then again, Newcastle United’s tough early fixtures might already be keeping managers away.

Ian Maatsen and Mathys Tel saw plenty of action, with another scorer in France’s run to the Under-21 semi-finals being new Everton signing Thierno Barry.

As for Brajan Gruda, impressive cameos saw him end 2024/25 in Brighton and Hove Albion’s starting XI. But this deep run may place him back on the bench for Gameweek 1.