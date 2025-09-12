Chip Strategy

FPL chip strategy: 5 ideas for those yet to use one

12 September 2025 305 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
This season, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have one Wildcard, Free Hit, Bench Boost and Triple Captain chip to use before Gameweek 19’s deadline, necessitating a strategy of early usage.

According to LiveFPL, 77.59% have yet to use one in the opening three rounds.

Some of you will no doubt already have a good idea of when you will be deploying your chips. But for those still unsure when to hit ‘activate’, here are a few ideas.

Keeping in mind that everyone will be topped up to five free transfers in Gameweek 16, here is the mindset behind when to use each chip (excluding Triple Captain, which is player-related rather than team).

EACH CHIP’S LOGIC

FPL 2025/26: Double chips as Assistant Manager gets the boot

Wildcard

Fixtures form the rationale for all three of these. The ideal Wildcard is based around mass fixture swings, where great runs begin for some teams and end for others.

Our pre-season ‘jump on, jump off’ article helps with identifying such moments.

Fixtures aside, the Wildcard is also a great cure-all when your team has racked up too many injuries, suspensions and rotation risks for free transfers to deal with.

Free Hit

If you have one of the very expensive Mohamed Salah (£14.5m) and Erling Haaland (£14.1m) pair, try activating this when the other has one irresistible fixture amidst less essential ones. An attempt to both have and eat cake.

Haaland-only owners may want the Liverpool star’s Gameweek 4 trip to Burnley, whereas Salah-only owners desire the Norwegian’s Gameweek 6 hosting of the same Clarets.

The Free Hit can also be about multiple popular FPL teams having the same tough weekend, often versus each other.

Bench Boost

If you’re a manager who prefers 3-4-3 and 3-5-2 formations, it means 75% of your typical bench is defensive. So it makes sense to Bench Boost when several cheap £4.0m and £4.5m players at the back have appealing fixtures.

Of course, ‘lesser’ sides being against each other usually means that the ‘big’ ones are facing off too, which isn’t ideal for the others. Gameweek 8, for example.

FIVE SPECIFIC PLANS

GW4 Wildcard, GW6 Free Hit, GW9 Bench Boost

Our home page poll says that 39.27% of 1,729 participants are Wildcarding right now, so it’s worth a mention.

FPL chip strategy

A Gameweek 4 Wildcard is a chance to both fix a bad start and respond to late summer transfers, knowing the window has finally closed.

This route can avoid Haaland and Manchester City due to Gameweek 6’s Free Hit.

Meanwhile, the logic behind a Gameweek 9 Bench Boost is that the £4.0m Burnley and Leeds United names get to face Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United, while the outings of Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Bournemouth still look good.

GW8 Wildcard, GW9 Bench Boost, GW15 Free Hit

October’s international break comes before Gameweek 8, coinciding with positive Liverpool and West Ham fixture swings, plus the negative ones awaiting Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur. Slightly earlier, in Gameweek 7, things get good for Arsenal and bad for Nottingham Forest.

Which FPL chip strategy is best for you? 1

Here, managers give themselves a chance to maximise the Bench Boost by using it straight afterwards.

As the fixtures of Gameweeks 15 and 19 are reversed, Free Hitting in the first one means stocking up on Liverpool, Man City and Newcastle versus the promoted trio. All while knowing that, before they meet again, lots of free transfers become available and Salah will be at AFCON.

GW8 Wildcard, GW11 Free Hit, GW14 Bench Boost

Alternatively, the Bench Boost could wait until Gameweek 14. A time when so many popular teams have good fixtures, yet it’s not great for lower teams, meaning some cheap starters need to emerge from higher up the league between now and then.

As for Gameweek 11, it’s the weekend of Man City v Liverpool and Tottenham v Manchester United. Free Hit users can ditch those names and go big on Chelsea, Forest and West Ham, at home to Wolves, Leeds and Burnley.

GW13 Wildcard, GW14 Bench Boost

A fortnight break also precedes Gameweek 12, but a leading idea in the Fantasy community is to Wildcard in Gameweek 13. This allows long-term ownership of superb Liverpool, Man City and Newcastle fixtures.

In Gameweek 14, these face Sunderland, Fulham and Spurs, while prospects also look good for Arsenal, Chelsea and Crystal Palace assets.

GW4/6/7 Free Hit, GW9 Bench Boost, GW13 Wildcard

Although a Gameweek 17 Bench Boost has potential, it takes place during the hectic Christmas stretch.

So, if a Gameweek 13 Wildcard aims to have both Salah and Haaland, it can’t afford anything but the cheapest substitutes. Therefore, use Bench Boost earlier.

In the meantime, activating the Free Hit in Gameweeks 4 or 6, as mentioned earlier, makes sense. There’s also Gameweek 7, when Chelsea host Liverpool and players from Arsenal, Man United and Aston Villa can be accumulated.

TRIPLE CAPTAIN OPTIONS

As for the Triple Captain, you could pair one of the following with whichever strategy you opt for:

  • Gameweek 4: Mohamed Salah – v Burnley (a)
  • Gameweek 6: Erling Haaland – v Burnley (h)
  • Gameweek 7: Bruno Fernandes – Sunderland (h)
  • Gameweek 10: Bukayo Saka/Viktor Gyokeres – Burnley (a)
  • Gameweek 13: Erling Haaland – v Leeds (h)
  • Gameweek 14: Mohamed Salah/Alexander Isak – v Sunderland (h)
  • Gameweek 15: Erling Haaland – v Leeds (h)
  • Gameweek 19: Alexander Isak – v Leeds (h)/Erling Haaland – v Sunderland (a)

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

305 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Guybrush Threepwood
    • 16 Years
    11 hours, 23 mins ago

    Any suggestions for this? 3.8m ITB and 1 FT:

    Sels (Dub)
    Virgil, Porro, Diouf (Rodon, Esteve)
    Salah, Wirtz, Reijnders, B Johnson, Kudus
    Pedro, Watkins (Guiu)

    I want to hold off WC until GW6. Don't love the Spurs triple up but this week should be OK. I had considered Johnson to Semenyo but that feels sideways.

    Maybe Esteve to Munoz/Lacroix so I can bench Diouf?

    Any thoughts appreciated!

    Open Controls
    1. DV8R
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      10 hours, 39 mins ago

      It's a good team tbf, I'd probably save. Maybe play Rodon instead of Diouf.

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • 4 Years
      10 hours, 31 mins ago

      Your suggestion sounds good to me

      Open Controls
  2. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    11 hours, 20 mins ago

    Sels (Dubravka)
    Porro, Diouf, Andersen (Williams, Rodon)
    Salah, Palmer**, Sarr**, Reijnders (KDH)
    Watkins, Evanilson, Wood

    1FT and 1.6m itb

    Is this team worth WCing? Or I could just use a FT on Palmer for Gakpo/Semenyo and let the subs do the rest?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr.K
      • 11 Years
      10 hours, 34 mins ago

      I'm a firm believer of WCing whenever you feel like it, but this certainly doesn't REQUIRE it

      Open Controls
    2. Lanley Staurel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      10 hours, 31 mins ago

      Yeh a couple of transfers will buy you plenty of time for when you really need it

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 hours, 27 mins ago

      Definitely not WC worthy, which is probably rich from me as my pre WC team was quite similar… as you say, Palmer to Semenyo and let subs cover you

      Open Controls
    4. Digital-Real
      • 8 Years
      10 hours, 23 mins ago

      I'd hold your wildcard it's the most powerful chip in the game. We're 3 gameweeks in, there just isn't enough information on players and teams. No one player is screaming out as a must have yet.

      The Summer transfer window just closed, there's a bunch of players we've yet to see play for their new clubs.

      Open Controls
    5. Guybrush Threepwood
      • 16 Years
      10 hours, 10 mins ago

      Palmer to Semenyo or Kudus... could even play KDH

      Open Controls
  3. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    11 hours, 15 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC, 0.0 ITB:

    Sanchez
    VVD - Senesi - Guehi
    Salah - Grealish - Semenyo - Elliot
    Haaland - J Pedro - Mateta

    Dubravka - VdV - King - Rodon

    Open Controls
    1. Digital-Real
      • 8 Years
      10 hours, 30 mins ago

      Why are you playing your wildcard and what does your current team look like

      Open Controls
      1. marpy016
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        10 hours, 24 mins ago

        Current team

        Sels
        Porro - Murillo - Diouf
        Salah - Wirtz - Rogers - Anderson - Reinders
        Haaland - J Pedro

        Dubravka - De Cuyper - Rodon - Guiu

        Open Controls
        1. Digital-Real
          • 8 Years
          10 hours, 17 mins ago

          I would stick with your current team, take a few hits and get past the new few weeks then WC.

          What's the projected PTS for this team this week?
          You should be able to check as you have have paid membership.

          Open Controls
    2. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 hours, 29 mins ago

      Tidy! I’m not sold on Mateta myself despite his immediate fixtures, and uncertain whether Elliott comes in immediately - but expect him to be a solid pick at that price if he does, maybe my Reijnders replacement long term if nailed!

      Open Controls
  4. FPL Scoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    11 hours, 10 mins ago

    On wildcard with a couple mil in the bank for eventual Watkins to Isak…

    A) Pope VdV Calafiori (probably bench VdV this week…)
    B) Vicario Burn Calafiori (bigger defensive benching headache)
    C) Raya Burn VdV

    ___ Dubravka
    Munoz Senesi ___ ___ Gudmundsson
    Gakpo Semenyo Grealish Kudus Reijnders
    Haaland Watkins JPedro

    Open Controls
  5. trafalgarlaw
    • 6 Years
    11 hours, 9 mins ago

    Play Frimpong or De Cuyper ?

    Open Controls
    1. Yordan Letchkov
      • 9 Years
      10 hours, 27 mins ago

      Frimpong

      Open Controls
  6. Yordan Letchkov
    • 9 Years
    11 hours, 8 mins ago

    Who to play:

    A) Williams (ars)
    B) Diouf (TOT)

    1) Wood (ars)
    2) Rutter (bou)

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. trafalgarlaw
      • 6 Years
      10 hours, 14 mins ago

      B1

      Open Controls
  7. Mirec007
    • 2 Years
    11 hours, 4 mins ago

    2FT, bring Ekitike at least for next 2 GW or roll?

    My attack: Haaland - Joao Pedro - Wood.

    Open Controls
  8. Weasel51
    • 9 Years
    11 hours, 2 mins ago

    A) Mateta + Madueke/Simons/Elanga
    B) Woltemade + Semenyo

    Open Controls
  9. jayzico
    • 14 Years
    10 hours, 55 mins ago

    Enzo or Kudus?

    Open Controls
    1. Whiskerz
      • 12 Years
      9 hours, 2 mins ago

      Enzo

      Open Controls
    2. BLUEARMY83
      • 1 Year
      8 hours, 53 mins ago

      Definitely Enzo, Kudus underlying stats are not that great

      Open Controls
  10. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 hours, 52 mins ago

    Thoughts on my WC team?

    Raya
    Virgil - Munoz - Cucurella - Andersen
    Salah - Semenyo - Paqueta
    Pedro - Mateta - Gyokeres

    Dubravka - Stach - Senesi - Elliott

    GW 6 will be a FH
    BB in gw 5.
    1.5m still in the bank. I like the budget mids as they’re all attacking

    Open Controls
  11. ididnt
    • 14 Years
    10 hours, 52 mins ago

    any obvious changes required? want to hold of WC for a while. 1 FT, 1.8m itb

    Sels
    VDV, Munoz, Tosin
    Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Reijnders, Bruno
    Watkins, Pedro
    (Dubravka, Diouf, Gudmundsen, Guiu)

    Open Controls
    1. BLUEARMY83
      • 1 Year
      8 hours, 55 mins ago

      I'll be ditching all Forest defensive assets now big Ange is in charge so Sels would have to go for me. Wirtz not really living up to his price tag so far

      Open Controls
  12. Touchnana
    • 2 Years
    8 hours, 8 mins ago

    WC - what would you change? Definitely no Salah

    Pope-Dubravka
    munoz-Porro-Cucu-Guehi-Gudmondsson
    Gakpo-Grealish-Dewsbury-Reinjders-Semenyo
    Haaland-Pedro-Ekitike
    3m ITB

    Plan is to move Ekitike to Gyok when fixture swings - What would you change? Plan is Dewsbury, Guehi, Gudm are benched most weeks

    Open Controls
  13. LFC Bootroom
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 26 mins ago

    Thank you for this.

    For someone who has resumed the game after a 4 year hiatus, and for someone who was well past half of International break to discover that now we get two of these chips each.. this article has been a godsend.

    GW8 WC
    GW9 BB and GW15 Free Hit seems the most enticing option for me at his point in time

    Thanks again for this article, and more so for keeping it free for all :))

    PS Is this FPL Marc, Marc Sutherns by any chance?

    Open Controls

