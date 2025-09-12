Rate My Team

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

12 September 2025 225 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on transfers, team selection, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

FOLLOW FRIDAY’S LIVE TEAM NEWS HERE

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

225 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Kane Train
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    Grealish or Ndiaye

    Open Controls
    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      Grealish

      Open Controls
    2. Pumpkinhead
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      Ndiaye on pens for me. Grealish I'm sure will do well but that dude does not like shooting.

      Open Controls
    3. polis
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      Is Ndiaye an injury risk this week?

      Open Controls
  2. CelticBhoy1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 38 mins ago

    A) Keep Watkins

    B) Transfer to another striker

    Open Controls
    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      I sold on WC. U can move to Ektitke or Gyokores.

      Open Controls
    2. Pumpkinhead
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      On wildcard I sold. If I didn't wildcard (even though he's been frustrating) the fixtures coming up are great.

      Open Controls
  3. Pumpkinhead
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    Wildcard Team:

    Vicario
    VVD, Munoz, Senesi, Rondo, _____
    Salah, Semenyo, KDH, King, _____
    Gyok, Joao, Mateta

    15.2 itb for these two positions - my current thoughts are * but interested in everyone's comments. Plan is to do Salah and Joao/Mateta to Palmer and Haaland GW6 and TC Haaland.
    A) Tark*
    B) Porro
    C) Livermento

    1) Xavi*
    2) Rogers
    3) Bruno

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      I like your preferred choices

      Open Controls
  4. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    Best option on WC:

    A) Raya & Gabriel
    B) Raya & Cucurella
    C) Sanchez & Gabriel.

    looking for set and forget.

    Open Controls
    1. Pumpkinhead
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      I think B for a mix of short and long term fixtures. I like A if after gw 7.

      Open Controls
      1. ball c
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 29 mins ago

        Thanks some very good points
        I will stay with B as thats what i was on

        Open Controls
    2. polis
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      Depends if you really need the 0.5m extra.

      I like B though.

      Open Controls
  5. SuspiciousRacoon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Why not *buy* Watkins for Wood?

    Open Controls
  6. Jerryblock
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Hi. Please RMT, just used my WC:
    - Sanchez / Dubravka
    - Salah / Galpo / Enzo / Semenyo / Grealish
    - Joâo / Ekitike / Richarlison
    0.3 in bank
    Thanks

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.