Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 4?

In Gameweek 3, FPL managers who targeted the fixture and captained Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) were rewarded thanks to a stoppage-time penalty and a couple of useful defensive contribution points.

The ever-popular Mohamed Salah (£14.5m) struggled against Arsenal and recorded his first blank of the season, while the most-captained player in the game, Erling Haaland (£14.1m), scored once again against Brighton.

Attention now turns to Gameweek 4 and whether there is a case to look beyond Salah, who travels to Burnley, in a classic case of form versus fixture.

Captain Sensible is here to help!

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll. We will then analyse player and team statistics, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11am BST deadline.

READ MORE: Introducing the FFScout Captaincy Matrix

Captaincy Poll

Among Fantasy Football Scout site users, Salah leads the way in the captaincy poll with just over a third of the vote. His questionable form isn’t putting off the masses.

Haaland sits in second place ahead of the Manchester derby, a fixture that he enjoys, having picked up nine attacking returns in five starts against the Red Devils. Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m) rounds out the top three with 11% backing.

Elsewhere, Jean Philippe-Mateta (£7.5m), Antoine Semenyo (£7.4m) and, surprisingly, Jack Grealish (£6.7m) are the only other players with over 5% of the vote.

Player Stats