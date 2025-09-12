Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 4?

12 September 2025 255 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
In Gameweek 3, FPL managers who targeted the fixture and captained Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) were rewarded thanks to a stoppage-time penalty and a couple of useful defensive contribution points.

The ever-popular Mohamed Salah (£14.5m) struggled against Arsenal and recorded his first blank of the season, while the most-captained player in the game, Erling Haaland (£14.1m), scored once again against Brighton.

Attention now turns to Gameweek 4 and whether there is a case to look beyond Salah, who travels to Burnley, in a classic case of form versus fixture.

Captain Sensible is here to help!

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll. We will then analyse player and team statisticsRate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11am BST deadline.

Captaincy Poll

captain Gameweek 4

Among Fantasy Football Scout site users, Salah leads the way in the captaincy poll with just over a third of the vote. His questionable form isn’t putting off the masses.

Haaland sits in second place ahead of the Manchester derby, a fixture that he enjoys, having picked up nine attacking returns in five starts against the Red Devils. Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m) rounds out the top three with 11% backing. 

Elsewhere, Jean Philippe-Mateta (£7.5m), Antoine Semenyo (£7.4m) and, surprisingly, Jack Grealish (£6.7m) are the only other players with over 5% of the vote.

Player Stats

  1. Slurpy
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Sels (Dubravka)
    Williams Porro Diouf (Esteve , Rodon)
    Ndiaye* Palmer * Salah Gakpo Fernandes
    Watkins Strand Larsen* (Guiu)

    Wildcard this?

    Got 2FT and 0 ITB

    Palmer to Semenyo
    SL to Gyokeres
    Play Ndiaye and hope he starts
    Williams to Lacroix for -4

    Thoughts?

    1. tutankamun
      • 16 Years
      12 mins ago

      Wildcard

    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes

    3. AAAFootball
        7 mins ago

        I trust ndaiye to start

        1. AAAFootball
            7 mins ago

            But still wc

      • hariv
        • 2 Years
        23 mins ago

        Who is the best replacement for Cherki?

        a) Kudus
        b) Johnson
        c) Semenyo
        d) someone else - suggestion

        I alredy have Rogers, Salah, Wirtz & Barnes

        1. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          C

        2. Vazza
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Xavi

      • Ninjaa
        • 14 Years
        22 mins ago

        Played my wildcard, thoughts please lads?

        Sanchez Dubravka
        VvD Livramento VdVen Senesi Guehi
        Salah Semenyo Reijnders DewsburyHall 4.5m
        Haaland J.Pedro Mateta

        1. JT11fc
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Looks ok, mids a tad weak for my liking, my WC only has 6 of those so should be gtg

        2. Vazza
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          I have also wildcarded and my suggestion is to pick Xavi + Caicedo (not Semenyo + Dewsbury-Hall).

          This is what I’m doing anyway.

      • Ady87
        • 12 Years
        20 mins ago

        A) Kudus
        B) Grealish

        1. Vazza
          • 5 Years
          16 mins ago

          Xavi if you can stretch that far

          1. Ady87
            • 12 Years
            15 mins ago

            I can and still have Eiktike > Isak money if needed.

            1. Vazza
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Then do it

        2. AAAFootball
            16 mins ago

            Possibly kudus with a more attacking team, but Grealish in the form of his life
            Would like both tbh

            1. Ady87
              • 12 Years
              just now

              I’d like both but then need to give up Semenyo or Gakpo

              Normally I’d drop Gakpo here but think this Dutch manager will give him good minutes

          • Ady87
            • 12 Years
            12 mins ago

            Wouldn’t surprise me if Kudus and Grealish both went missing against former clubs this weekend.

        3. Emiliano Sala
          • 9 Years
          20 mins ago

          Which one on WC seems better?

          A) konate + xavi
          B) porro + wirtz

          1. Vazza
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            A

          2. Ohh1454
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            Porro and Xavi not viable ?

            1. Emiliano Sala
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Have vicario and virgil too
              Double up on spurs def or pool?

              1. AAAFootball
                  just now

                  Spurs

          3. Mizzzza
            • 15 Years
            20 mins ago

            On Wildcard…

            Gyokeres/Grealish
            Or
            Mateta/Eze

            1. AAAFootball
                9 mins ago

                A

              • Ohh1454
                • 7 Years
                8 mins ago

                A

              • The Night Trunker.
                • 2 Years
                just now

                This week is hard and it feels like a moving week for many managers,
                and those choices cements my feelings.
                I won't answer the question, (It's so subjective) but appreciate the thinking behind it.
                I will say though , if I take those four names in isolation, I would gamble on the Arse striker to outscore the others.

            2. Dank Squid
              • 7 Years
              18 mins ago

              Munoz vs Lacroix comparisons = Goals/assists vs DCs, bonus points, 5.5m vs 5m.

              10 vs 5 yellow cards (last season) - reduced baps, possible suspension(s). Are these included in the "AI models/projections"?

            3. rozzo
              • 12 Years
              15 mins ago

              Sels Dubravka
              Cucurella Milenkovic Tarkowski Esteve Reinaldo
              Salah Cunha* Johnson Reindeer King
              Ekitike Pedro Wood

              1ft
              2.6 itb

              Wildcard gone. Any ideas here? Tempted to save up a few transfers and do a mini wildcard in a few weeks.

              A) Cunha to Semenyo/Palmer
              B) Save and play King

              Cheers

              1. AAAFootball
                  2 mins ago

                  Play king

              2. Ohh1454
                • 7 Years
                15 mins ago

                Are many taking a punt on Eze ? Surely goes straight into the team now

                1. Emiliano Sala
                  • 9 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Limited gametime most likely

                  1. Emiliano Sala
                    • 9 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Specially when saka is back

              3. AAAFootball
                  15 mins ago

                  Is it mad to captain ekitike lads?
                  Gave Haaland but not salah

                  1. AAAFootball
                      4 mins ago

                      Have

                    • Ohh1454
                      • 7 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      I think he’s a solid option, still debating myself between him and Haaland

                      1. AAAFootball
                          1 min ago

                          Thanks, yeah

                      2. Emiliano Sala
                        • 9 Years
                        1 min ago

                        No. Specially with gakpo and wirtz playing 2*90 minutes this week

                        1. AAAFootball
                            just now

                            Ok locking it in...
                            Hope you lads were right haha

                      3. Emiliano Sala
                        • 9 Years
                        13 mins ago

                        If xavi is going to be a regular,
                        which one of bentancur, pms or palhinha will make the way?

                        1. AAAFootball
                            11 mins ago

                            Pms or bentancur with pms deeper

                          • Vazza
                            • 5 Years
                            1 min ago

                            I’m bringing Xavi in my WC team. He looked good last season based on some clips I saw on YouTube.

                        2. Roshen
                          • 3 Years
                          13 mins ago

                          WC active:
                          Sacnhez – Dubrawka
                          VVD – Guehi – Senesi – van de Ven – (Gudmundsson)
                          Salah – Semenyo – Kudus – Reijnders – (King)
                          Haaland – JP – Mateta

                          Any thoughts on this? Thanks!

                          1. AAAFootball
                              1 min ago

                              Like that.

                          2. GROBARI
                            • 5 Years
                            12 mins ago

                            Is it crazy to get Xavi Simons as a Sarr replacement, when i already got Kudus and Porro
                            Is that too much Spurs or its fine?

                            1. Emiliano Sala
                              • 9 Years
                              11 mins ago

                              Fixtures are great

                              1. GROBARI
                                • 5 Years
                                7 mins ago

                                For sure, i just dont trust them fully after that Bournemouth game to have 3 players
                                But will i do it, 99% yes

                                1. Emiliano Sala
                                  • 9 Years
                                  4 mins ago

                                  Personally don’t like kudus that much
                                  No end product

                                  1. GROBARI
                                    • 5 Years
                                    just now

                                    Same, but i have to live with him for now

                          3. Fishface
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 12 Years
                            12 mins ago

                            Prob silly thought or is there any merit in rotating 2 top 5m goalkeepers like Vicario and Pope or stick to higher priced keeper and cheapo

                            1. AAAFootball
                                7 mins ago

                                Nah mate can't predict cs

                              • GROBARI
                                • 5 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                Stick to what you got

                            2. ryacoo
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 9 Years
                              10 mins ago

                              Why's JP not flagged after Maresca's comments? FPL towers sleeping?

                              1. AC/DC AFC
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 10 Years
                                7 mins ago

                                He's not injured ...

                                Why would he be flagged?

                                1. ryacoo
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 9 Years
                                  2 mins ago

                                  Maresca said the three Brazilians are all doubts and not at full fitness

                              2. GROBARI
                                • 5 Years
                                3 mins ago

                                JP will start, they dont got any players if Palmer misses the game too
                                He said it because they played in huge altitude in Bolivia, so maybe he will be subbed off early

                                1. ryacoo
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 9 Years
                                  just now

                                  I expect he will too with an early sub but point is if the manager says he's a doubt, surely FPL have to flag

                            3. Emiliano Sala
                              • 9 Years
                              5 mins ago

                              Would you rather have porro or konate on wc?

                              Backline:

                              Vicario (4.0)
                              Virgil Gabriel ——— (4.0 4.0)

                              *will not double up on spurs/liv attackers

                              Open Controls
                              1. Vazza
                                • 5 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                Tough one - it’s a coin toss for me

                                1. Emiliano Sala
                                  • 9 Years
                                  just now

                                  Think pool is a better team even if spurs’ fixtures are easier

                            4. Netters2018
                              • 6 Years
                              4 mins ago

                              Any changes to my wildcard team?

                              Raya
                              VVD, Senesi, Lacriox
                              Salah Grealish Paqueta Reijnders Ssmenyo
                              Haaland JP
                              Bench - Dub VDV Reinaldo Foster

                            5. Vazza
                              • 5 Years
                              4 mins ago

                              Best 5.5m midfielder. Surely it’s Caicedo right? He’s pretty much guaranteed defcon points, occasional clean sheet point and two appearance points. So 4 to 5 points every week. Thoughts?

                            6. Barphilona
                              • 10 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Had to play my WC cos of injuries and a bad start. Thoughts on this?

                              Raya,
                              Calafiori, VVD, Senesi, Lacroix (Keane)
                              Wirtz, Grealish, Semenyo (Elliott, King)
                              Haaland, Isak, Pedro

                              Pretty sure Isak comes off the bench this weekend so don’t see the point in planning a transfer for Ekitike, as he could still bag anyway.

                              1. AAAFootball
                                  just now

                                  Pretty good
                                  Any itb for isak later. On?

                              2. Magic Zico
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 7 Years
                                just now

                                Guehi Xavi or Lacroix Kudus? Using FT not WC.

                                1. AAAFootball
                                    just now

                                    B

                                2. FPLMACKEM
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 5 Years
                                  just now

                                  Sanchez
                                  Andersen, Porro, Richards
                                  Salah (c), Wirtz, Fernandes, Sarr
                                  JSL, Mateta, Watkins

                                  Dubravka, KDH, Rodon, Neco Williams

                                  1ft 1m it

                                  A Sarr to Semenyo
                                  B JSL to Evanilson
                                  C Sarr and JSL to Paqueta and Evanilson -4
                                  D any other suggestions?

                                  I'm FH in GW6

                                3. Roshen
                                  • 3 Years
                                  just now

                                  how bad is idea about having Woltemade in my team?

