Bournemouth v Brighton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Bournemouth and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 13 September.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information

BOURNEMOUTH

BRIGHTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 7th Bournemouth 3 6 0 LWW 11th Brighton 3 4 -1 DLW

Over their last three Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):