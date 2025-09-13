Bournemouth v Brighton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Bournemouth and Brighton and Hove Albion.
The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 13 September.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information
BOURNEMOUTH
BRIGHTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|7th
|Bournemouth
|3
|6
|0
|LWW
|11th
|Brighton
|3
|4
|-1
|DLW
Over their last three Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):