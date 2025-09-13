Burnley v Liverpool predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Burnley and Liverpool.

The match at Turf Moor kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 14 September.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

BURNLEY

LIVERPOOL

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 1st Liverpool 3 9 +4 WWW 14th Burnley 3 3 -2 LWL

Over their last three Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):