Burnley v Liverpool predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Burnley and Liverpool.
The match at Turf Moor kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 14 September.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
BURNLEY
LIVERPOOL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Liverpool
|3
|9
|+4
|WWW
|14th
|Burnley
|3
|3
|-2
|LWL
Over their last three Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):