Home Page Exclusions

Burnley v Liverpool predicted line-ups + FPL team news

13 September 2025 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Burnley and Liverpool.

The match at Turf Moor kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 14 September.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

BURNLEY

LIVERPOOL

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
1stLiverpool39+4WWW
14thBurnley33-2LWL

Over their last three Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

0 Comments Login to Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.