Crystal Palace v Sunderland predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Crystal Palace and Sunderland.

The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 13 September.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

CRYSTAL PALACE

SUNDERLAND

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 6th Sunderland 3 6 +2 WLW 8th Crystal Palace 3 5 +3 DDW

Over their last three Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):