Fulham v Leeds predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Fulham and Leeds United.

The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 13 September.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

FULHAM

LEEDS

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 12th Leeds 3 4 -4 WLD 18th Fulham 3 2 -2 DDL

Over their last three Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):