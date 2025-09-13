Fulham v Leeds predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Fulham and Leeds United.
The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 13 September.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
FULHAM
LEEDS
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|12th
|Leeds
|3
|4
|-4
|WLD
|18th
|Fulham
|3
|2
|-2
|DDL
Over their last three Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):