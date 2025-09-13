Man City v Man United predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Manchester City and Manchester United.
The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 14 September.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
MAN CITY
MAN UNITED
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|9th
|Man United
|3
|4
|0
|LDW
|13th
|Man City
|3
|3
|+1
|WLL
Over their last three Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):