Newcastle v Wolves predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 13 September.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
NEWCASTLE
WOLVES
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|17th
|Newcastle
|3
|2
|-1
|DLD
|20th
|Wolves
|3
|0
|-6
|LLL
Over their last three Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):