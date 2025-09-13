Home Page Exclusions

Newcastle v Wolves predicted line-ups + FPL team news

13 September 2025 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 13 September.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

NEWCASTLE

WOLVES

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
17thNewcastle32-1DLD
20thWolves30-6LLL

Over their last three Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

0 Comments Login to Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.