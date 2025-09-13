West Ham v Tottenham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The match at London Stadium kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 13 September.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

WEST HAM

TOTTENHAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 4th Tottenham 3 6 +4 WWL 16th West Ham 3 3 -4 LLW

Over their last three Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):