Burnley v Liverpool team news: Reds unchanged, no Isak

14 September 2025 691 comments
Burnley take on Liverpool in the penultimate fixture of Gameweek 4, with kick-off at Turf Moor at 14:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

The headline team news is that there is no Alexander Isak in the matchday squad for Liverpool.

Explaining his absence, Arne Slot said:

“We’ve decided it is the best for him to have a proper week of training instead of every time going for five or ten minutes of playing.

“I can assure the fans that he will be involved on Wednesday – but this game came a bit too early.” – Arne Slot on Alexander Isak

The Reds are unchanged from the team that beat Arsenal 1-0 prior to the international break.

Dominik Szoboszlai continues at right-back, with the fit-again Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley on the bench.

Mohamed Salah, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo and Hugo Ekitike make up the front four.

There’s two changes for Burnley as Josh Laurent and Loum Tchaouna come in for Hannibal Mejbri and Jacob Bruun Larsen, who is not in the squad.

Hjalmar Ekdal starts despite limping off for Sweden earlier this week.

LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman, Ugochukwu, Cullen, Tchaouna, Laurent, Anthony, Foster

Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Edwards, Humphreys, Florentino, Flemming, Pires, Broja, Hannibal

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Szoboszlai, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Endo, Bradley, Chiesa, Robertson, Frimpong, Nyoni, Nguhoma

  1. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Probably sell salah to fund isak move in.few weeks

    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      lol definitely not

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Why?

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Would wait and see how Isak fits into this new Liverpool

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Yeh but could b much better value than salah

    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Why? Liverpool only score in injury time which Isak will never make it to

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Good point... plus only salah takes the last min pens

  2. Ady87
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    My non WC team out performing my WC team by some distance. Sold VDV and Salah for Porro and Ekitike(c) + other shocking swings. Oh well.

  3. WVA
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Baps to be updated? Salah only on 1!

    1. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      59 mins ago

      Ah yes, 1 decent touch of the ball in 95 minutes means he deserves all 3 baps for some reason

      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        35 mins ago

        Na but he’s my captain so deserves them

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      59 mins ago

      Not according to the latest bps changes this season...

  4. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Did people really not cap Salah against Burnley?

    1. Al Pacho
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Before this game, Salah stats against Burnley was 0 G/A in 6 games. So it’s understandable

    2. Randy_Marsh
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Did Haaland. He is due a goal burst at some point

      Well he knocked in 5 last week

  5. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    I am so far behind I’m going to enjoy the rest of the season now. Hits, chips don’t matter anymore.

  6. Do I Not Like Orange
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Bittersweet. Hard to take knowing that Haaland needs 2 returns to match him after that performance, but at least I kept him on WC.

    1. Sun God Nika
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Really annoying but that’s football

      Had a shocker this week

    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Haaland 2 returns is borderline impossible

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        ?

      2. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Hat-trick master

        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          2 seasons ago maybe. 0-0 written all over this.

  7. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    I'm not sure that they should be clapping at Man City on the day that he has died.

    A minutes silence seems more appropriate.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      57 mins ago

      There are always folks that ruin the minutes silence

    2. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      56 mins ago

      Probably worried that United won't respect it (saying this as a United fan).

  8. Koflok
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    A) Watkins > Haaland
    B) Keep Watkins, do Guiu > Mateta / Richarlison for BB

    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Haaland not even played yet

    2. Strike me a Gakpose
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Watkins -> Haaland makes no sense with Watkins playing Sunderland and Haaland playing Arsenal

      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Watkins could be playing a blind school next week, he still won’t do owt

  9. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Donna’s a big lad 😳

  10. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    With those defcon points my Esteve vs Forest and Rodon vs Wolves is not looking that bad for next week.

  11. Pointless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Just checked the score for first time since half time and knew exactly what I would see. As a non-Salah owner this is killing me! If he was getting two or three goal hauls I’d know I’d made the wrong decision but this drip drip drip of gimme points is a choker.

    1. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I have a slot available as my #2 if you are open to changing you're username, my friend.

    2. Strike me a Gakpose
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      It’s so frustrating knowing we’ve made the right decision and just getting unlucky

  12. DandyDon
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    So both teams buy new keeps but only City choose to plays theirs. I can predict how this will go for United!

  13. Randy_Marsh
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    How many goals Haaland today?

    Will he finally outscore salah?

    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      0
      No

    2. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      We've got Bayindir in goal, it's eminently possible.

  14. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    A Man Utd win would be amazing tbh. I enjoy seeing Man City 16th

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Have never liked that club but against City, I am definitely supporting them.

  15. Karan14
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Dorgu safe for BB next week?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      Depends how long Dalot is out for

