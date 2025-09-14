Burnley v Liverpool team news: Reds unchanged, no Isak

Burnley take on Liverpool in the penultimate fixture of Gameweek 4, with kick-off at Turf Moor at 14:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

The headline team news is that there is no Alexander Isak in the matchday squad for Liverpool.

Explaining his absence, Arne Slot said:

“We’ve decided it is the best for him to have a proper week of training instead of every time going for five or ten minutes of playing. “I can assure the fans that he will be involved on Wednesday – but this game came a bit too early.” – Arne Slot on Alexander Isak

The Reds are unchanged from the team that beat Arsenal 1-0 prior to the international break.

Dominik Szoboszlai continues at right-back, with the fit-again Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley on the bench.

Mohamed Salah, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo and Hugo Ekitike make up the front four.

There’s two changes for Burnley as Josh Laurent and Loum Tchaouna come in for Hannibal Mejbri and Jacob Bruun Larsen, who is not in the squad.

Hjalmar Ekdal starts despite limping off for Sweden earlier this week.

LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman, Ugochukwu, Cullen, Tchaouna, Laurent, Anthony, Foster

Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Edwards, Humphreys, Florentino, Flemming, Pires, Broja, Hannibal

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Szoboszlai, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Endo, Bradley, Chiesa, Robertson, Frimpong, Nyoni, Nguhoma