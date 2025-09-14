Dugout Discussion

Man City v Man Utd team news: Donnarumma, Gvardiol, Foden + Sesko start

14 September 2025 271 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Gameweek 4 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) comes to a conclusion this afternoon at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City v Manchester United gets underway at 16:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Pep Guardiola makes six changes to the side that lost 2-1 at Brighton and Hove Albion prior to the international break.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Nico O’Reilly, Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku all come into the starting XI.

James Trafford, Matheus Nunes and Oscar Bobb drop to the bench, while John Stones, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Omar Marmoush miss out through injury.

As for United, there is a first Premier League start for Benjamin Sesko, who replaces the injured Matheus Cunha.

The other alterations see Noussair Mazraoui, Patrick Dorgu and Manuel Ugarte come in for Diogo Dalot, Casemiro and Mason Mount.

LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Rodri, Bernardo, Reijnders, Foden, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Ake, Nico, Savinho, Nunes, Bobb, Mukasa, Lewis, Mfuni

Manchester United XI: Bayindir, Yoro, de Ligt, Shaw, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu, Mbeumo, Amad, Sesko

Subs: Heaton, Lammens, Fredricson, Heaven, Leon, Maguire, Casemiro, Mainoo, Zirkzee

  jacob1989
    3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Haaland miss of season now!

    Royal5
      14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Huh? Did very well to even get a finish

    Bobby Digital
      8 Years
      just now

      That sucks!

  F4L
    10 Years
    6 mins ago

    lol

  Kaneyonero
    9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Omfg

  F4L
    10 Years
    6 mins ago

    leave that for reijnders.....

  Cojones of Destiny
    7 Years
    6 mins ago

    get in lad yas!

  TheBiffas
    4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Pain

  Count of Monte Hristo
    12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Haaland sticking to the storyline and scoring as usual while also undertaking a side quest and mining for CBI 😎

  Mr. O'Connell
    13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Always captain Salah

  They are eating the dogs
    3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Haaland should get defcon points for clearance

    Pedersen
      6 Years
      1 min ago

      Haaland should get 12 defcon for that goal save

  Count of Monte Hristo
    12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Amorim about to start hiding and sliding magnets around his whiteboard.

  FantasyTony
    8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bruno not even in the DEFCON mix

  FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Fernandes with those god awful sh1t3 chipped crosses over the top over and over

  chocolove
    14 Years
    4 mins ago

    Enough Haaland.

  All Hail K
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    16 Years
    3 mins ago

    Can't see pep dropping Doku.

    Mr. O'Connell
      13 Years
      just now

      Best game I've ever seen from him

  Supersonic_
    4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Haaland getting a few more here

  ☈☾
    8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Haaland should’ve had a hattrick

  RUUD!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 Years
    2 mins ago

    How’s Haaland just gone up on the BPS. Big chance missed and shot off target? Am is missing something

    Royal5
      14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Just get him 🙂

      RUUD!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        13 Years
        1 min ago

        I’ve got him on FH but seems weird

        Royal5
          14 Years
          just now

          He is literally doing everything atm

    ☈☾
      8 Years
      1 min ago

      Centre back clearances b2b2b

  fedolefan
    11 Years
    2 mins ago

    So Rudolph probably needs to go soon-ish.

  Salahbrate
    10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Is Richarlison nailed?

    Pedersen
      6 Years
      just now

      No. But he would probably play a lot of 70minuts games

  Swerve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    2 mins ago

    FPL experts: Haaland a good pick.

  Mr. O'Connell
    13 Years
    1 min ago

    Haaland right captain choice. Unfortunate outcome tho.

    denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      16 Years
      just now

      Absolutely.

  g40steve
    7 Years
    just now

    Donna big save

  have you seen cyan
    6 Years
    just now

    time to sell Reindeers?

  F4L
    10 Years
    just now

    jfc what a save.

  jacob1989
    3 Years
    just now

    Thats why city bought donnarumma

