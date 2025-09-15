Ait-Nouri down? FPL price change predictions for September 16

The widget on the sidebar and our *new* filterable price predictions page detail the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.
These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.
Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.
Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works but Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is falling or rising.
And here are the players who are close to a price change at 02:30 BST on Monday 16 September…
PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: SEPTEMBER 16
Price Change Predictions
|Player
|Team
|Price
|Progress
|Tonight
|Guéhi
|CRY
|4.6m
94.1%
|Likely
|Raya
|ARS
|5.5m
93.7%
|Unlikely
|João Pedro
|CHE
|7.7m
81.6%
|Unlikely
|Cash
|AVL
|4.5m
88.0%
|Unlikely
|M.Salah
|LIV
|14.5m
88.9%
|Unlikely
|Haaland
|MCI
|14.1m
67.5%
|Unlikely
|Enzo
|CHE
|6.6m
74.8%
|Unlikely
|Isak
|LIV
|10.4m
77.6%
|Unlikely
|Caicedo
|CHE
|5.5m
69.0%
|Unlikely
|L.Paquetá
|WHU
|5.9m
75.2%
|Unlikely
|Lacroix
|CRY
|5.0m
72.5%
|Unlikely
|Romero
|TOT
|5.0m
68.0%
|Unlikely
|Van de Ven
|TOT
|4.6m
55.3%
|Unlikely
|Woltemade
|NEW
|7.0m
58.6%
|Unlikely
|Gabriel
|ARS
|6.1m
59.8%
|Unlikely
|Xavi
|TOT
|7.0m
52.4%
|Unlikely
|Livramento
|NEW
|5.1m
59.2%
|Unlikely
|Burn
|NEW
|5.0m
59.0%
|Unlikely
|Senesi
|BOU
|4.6m
50.7%
|Unlikely
|Neto
|CHE
|7.0m
60.1%
|Unlikely
|Kudus
|TOT
|6.6m
60.2%
|Unlikely
|Cullen
|BUR
|5.0m
53.9%
|Unlikely
|Reinildo
|SUN
|4.0m
51.3%
|Unlikely
|King
|FUL
|4.5m
49.5%
|Unlikely
|Szoboszlai
|LIV
|6.5m
48.0%
|Unlikely
|Grealish
|EVE
|6.8m
45.7%
|Unlikely
|Semenyo
|BOU
|7.5m
36.0%
|Unlikely
|Richarlison
|TOT
|6.7m
52.8%
|Unlikely
|Eze
|ARS
|7.5m
43.7%
|Unlikely
|Tavernier
|BOU
|5.5m
44.0%
|Unlikely
|Pope
|NEW
|5.0m
42.1%
|Unlikely
|J.Timber
|ARS
|5.7m
34.2%
|Unlikely
|Gyökeres
|ARS
|9.0m
39.7%
|Unlikely
|Pedro Porro
|TOT
|5.6m
41.1%
|Unlikely
|Gakpo
|LIV
|7.7m
42.5%
|Unlikely
|Spence
|TOT
|4.5m
41.1%
|Unlikely
|Calafiori
|ARS
|5.7m
38.1%
|Unlikely
|Lewis
|MCI
|5.0m
42.2%
|Unlikely
|Donnarumma
|MCI
|5.5m
31.2%
|Unlikely
|Gudmundsson
|LEE
|4.0m
37.5%
|Unlikely
|Adingra
|SUN
|5.5m
102.8%
|Very Likely
|Bowen
|WHU
|7.8m
102.5%
|Very Likely
|Edwards
|BUR
|4.9m
99.3%
|Likely
|Thiaw
|NEW
|5.0m
100.8%
|Very Likely
|Mount
|MUN
|6.0m
98.7%
|Likely
|Trésor
|BUR
|4.5m
99.0%
|Likely
|H.Jones
|SUN
|4.5m
99.6%
|Likely
|Heaven
|MUN
|4.0m
100.7%
|Very Likely
|Seung soo
|NEW
|4.5m
98.5%
|Likely
|Trafford
|MCI
|5.0m
89.3%
|Likely
|Aznou
|EVE
|4.4m
101.0%
|Very Likely
|Aït-Nouri
|MCI
|6.0m
94.0%
|Likely
|J.Cuenca
|FUL
|4.5m
94.8%
|Likely
|Cardines
|CRY
|4.5m
98.5%
|Likely
|Wieffer
|BHA
|5.0m
96.1%
|Maybe
|Nwaneri
|ARS
|5.4m
96.8%
|Maybe
|Rees-Dottin
|BOU
|4.5m
95.5%
|Maybe
|Amad
|MUN
|6.4m
92.0%
|Maybe
|Kacurri
|ARS
|4.0m
95.8%
|Maybe
|Wan-Bissaka
|WHU
|4.4m
93.1%
|Maybe
|Ashby
|NEW
|4.0m
96.2%
|Maybe
|Bornauw
|LEE
|4.0m
95.2%
|Maybe
|Kuol
|NEW
|4.5m
96.4%
|Maybe
|Alcaraz
|EVE
|5.4m
91.3%
|Maybe
|Havertz
|ARS
|7.4m
95.3%
|Maybe
|Gusto
|CHE
|5.0m
91.0%
|Maybe
|Iroegbunam
|EVE
|5.0m
94.9%
|Maybe
|S.Bueno
|WOL
|4.5m
94.8%
|Maybe
|Fitzgerald
|MUN
|4.5m
96.5%
|Maybe
|Wheatley
|MUN
|4.5m
94.2%
|Unlikely
|André
|WOL
|5.5m
94.7%
|Unlikely
|James
|CHE
|5.5m
87.7%
|Unlikely
|Irving
|WHU
|4.5m
91.2%
|Unlikely
|L.Miley
|NEW
|4.5m
89.9%
|Unlikely
|Nichols
|ARS
|4.0m
91.5%
|Unlikely
|Ji-soo
|BRE
|4.0m
90.0%
|Unlikely
|Ndiaye
|EVE
|6.5m
90.6%
|Unlikely
|Iling Jr
|AVL
|5.5m
92.0%
|Unlikely
|Welch
|EVE
|4.0m
88.6%
|Unlikely
|Dalot
|MUN
|4.5m
86.0%
|Unlikely
These numbers will keep changing throughout the day, responding to transfer market activity on FPL. So, keep checking back here!