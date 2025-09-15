Ait-Nouri down? FPL price change predictions for September 16

The widget on the sidebar and our *new* filterable price predictions page detail the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works but Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is falling or rising.

And here are the players who are close to a price change at 02:30 BST on Monday 16 September…

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: SEPTEMBER 16

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: SEPTEMBER 16

Price Change Predictions Risers Fallers Player Team Price Progress Tonight Guéhi CRY 4.6m 94.1% Likely Raya ARS 5.5m 93.7% Unlikely João Pedro CHE 7.7m 81.6% Unlikely Cash AVL 4.5m 88.0% Unlikely M.Salah LIV 14.5m 88.9% Unlikely Haaland MCI 14.1m 67.5% Unlikely Enzo CHE 6.6m 74.8% Unlikely Isak LIV 10.4m 77.6% Unlikely Caicedo CHE 5.5m 69.0% Unlikely L.Paquetá WHU 5.9m 75.2% Unlikely Lacroix CRY 5.0m 72.5% Unlikely Romero TOT 5.0m 68.0% Unlikely Van de Ven TOT 4.6m 55.3% Unlikely Woltemade NEW 7.0m 58.6% Unlikely Gabriel ARS 6.1m 59.8% Unlikely Xavi TOT 7.0m 52.4% Unlikely Livramento NEW 5.1m 59.2% Unlikely Burn NEW 5.0m 59.0% Unlikely Senesi BOU 4.6m 50.7% Unlikely Neto CHE 7.0m 60.1% Unlikely Kudus TOT 6.6m 60.2% Unlikely Cullen BUR 5.0m 53.9% Unlikely Reinildo SUN 4.0m 51.3% Unlikely King FUL 4.5m 49.5% Unlikely Szoboszlai LIV 6.5m 48.0% Unlikely Grealish EVE 6.8m 45.7% Unlikely Semenyo BOU 7.5m 36.0% Unlikely Richarlison TOT 6.7m 52.8% Unlikely Eze ARS 7.5m 43.7% Unlikely Tavernier BOU 5.5m 44.0% Unlikely Pope NEW 5.0m 42.1% Unlikely J.Timber ARS 5.7m 34.2% Unlikely Gyökeres ARS 9.0m 39.7% Unlikely Pedro Porro TOT 5.6m 41.1% Unlikely Gakpo LIV 7.7m 42.5% Unlikely Spence TOT 4.5m 41.1% Unlikely Calafiori ARS 5.7m 38.1% Unlikely Lewis MCI 5.0m 42.2% Unlikely Donnarumma MCI 5.5m 31.2% Unlikely Gudmundsson LEE 4.0m 37.5% Unlikely

These numbers will keep changing throughout the day, responding to transfer market activity on FPL. So, keep checking back here!