Ait-Nouri down? FPL price change predictions for September 16

15 September 2025 0 comments
The widget on the sidebar and our *new* filterable price predictions page detail the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works but Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is falling or rising.

And here are the players who are close to a price change at 02:30 BST on Monday 16 September

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: SEPTEMBER 16

Price Change Predictions

Risers
Fallers
PlayerTeamPriceProgressTonight
GuéhiCRY4.6m
94.1%
 Likely
RayaARS5.5m
93.7%
 Unlikely
João PedroCHE7.7m
81.6%
 Unlikely
CashAVL4.5m
88.0%
 Unlikely
M.SalahLIV14.5m
88.9%
 Unlikely
HaalandMCI14.1m
67.5%
 Unlikely
EnzoCHE6.6m
74.8%
 Unlikely
IsakLIV10.4m
77.6%
 Unlikely
CaicedoCHE5.5m
69.0%
 Unlikely
L.PaquetáWHU5.9m
75.2%
 Unlikely
LacroixCRY5.0m
72.5%
 Unlikely
RomeroTOT5.0m
68.0%
 Unlikely
Van de VenTOT4.6m
55.3%
 Unlikely
WoltemadeNEW7.0m
58.6%
 Unlikely
GabrielARS6.1m
59.8%
 Unlikely
XaviTOT7.0m
52.4%
 Unlikely
LivramentoNEW5.1m
59.2%
 Unlikely
BurnNEW5.0m
59.0%
 Unlikely
SenesiBOU4.6m
50.7%
 Unlikely
NetoCHE7.0m
60.1%
 Unlikely
KudusTOT6.6m
60.2%
 Unlikely
CullenBUR5.0m
53.9%
 Unlikely
ReinildoSUN4.0m
51.3%
 Unlikely
KingFUL4.5m
49.5%
 Unlikely
SzoboszlaiLIV6.5m
48.0%
 Unlikely
GrealishEVE6.8m
45.7%
 Unlikely
SemenyoBOU7.5m
36.0%
 Unlikely
RicharlisonTOT6.7m
52.8%
 Unlikely
EzeARS7.5m
43.7%
 Unlikely
TavernierBOU5.5m
44.0%
 Unlikely
PopeNEW5.0m
42.1%
 Unlikely
J.TimberARS5.7m
34.2%
 Unlikely
GyökeresARS9.0m
39.7%
 Unlikely
Pedro PorroTOT5.6m
41.1%
 Unlikely
GakpoLIV7.7m
42.5%
 Unlikely
SpenceTOT4.5m
41.1%
 Unlikely
CalafioriARS5.7m
38.1%
 Unlikely
LewisMCI5.0m
42.2%
 Unlikely
DonnarummaMCI5.5m
31.2%
 Unlikely
GudmundssonLEE4.0m
37.5%
 Unlikely
PlayerTeamPriceProgressTonight
AdingraSUN5.5m
102.8%
 Very Likely
BowenWHU7.8m
102.5%
 Very Likely
EdwardsBUR4.9m
99.3%
 Likely
ThiawNEW5.0m
100.8%
 Very Likely
MountMUN6.0m
98.7%
 Likely
TrésorBUR4.5m
99.0%
 Likely
H.JonesSUN4.5m
99.6%
 Likely
HeavenMUN4.0m
100.7%
 Very Likely
Seung sooNEW4.5m
98.5%
 Likely
TraffordMCI5.0m
89.3%
 Likely
AznouEVE4.4m
101.0%
 Very Likely
Aït-NouriMCI6.0m
94.0%
 Likely
J.CuencaFUL4.5m
94.8%
 Likely
CardinesCRY4.5m
98.5%
 Likely
WiefferBHA5.0m
96.1%
 Maybe
NwaneriARS5.4m
96.8%
 Maybe
Rees-DottinBOU4.5m
95.5%
 Maybe
AmadMUN6.4m
92.0%
 Maybe
KacurriARS4.0m
95.8%
 Maybe
Wan-BissakaWHU4.4m
93.1%
 Maybe
AshbyNEW4.0m
96.2%
 Maybe
BornauwLEE4.0m
95.2%
 Maybe
KuolNEW4.5m
96.4%
 Maybe
AlcarazEVE5.4m
91.3%
 Maybe
HavertzARS7.4m
95.3%
 Maybe
GustoCHE5.0m
91.0%
 Maybe
IroegbunamEVE5.0m
94.9%
 Maybe
S.BuenoWOL4.5m
94.8%
 Maybe
FitzgeraldMUN4.5m
96.5%
 Maybe
WheatleyMUN4.5m
94.2%
 Unlikely
AndréWOL5.5m
94.7%
 Unlikely
JamesCHE5.5m
87.7%
 Unlikely
IrvingWHU4.5m
91.2%
 Unlikely
L.MileyNEW4.5m
89.9%
 Unlikely
NicholsARS4.0m
91.5%
 Unlikely
Ji-sooBRE4.0m
90.0%
 Unlikely
NdiayeEVE6.5m
90.6%
 Unlikely
Iling JrAVL5.5m
92.0%
 Unlikely
WelchEVE4.0m
88.6%
 Unlikely
DalotMUN4.5m
86.0%
 Unlikely
These numbers will keep changing throughout the day, responding to transfer market activity on FPL. So, keep checking back here!

price change predictions
