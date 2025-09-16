Community

‘The Great and The Good’ – FPL Gameweek 4 review

16 September 2025 56 comments
Greyhead Greyhead
Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead is back with his The Great and The Good series, analysing the Gameweek 4 transfers and strategies of some well-known Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers

The Great and The Good this season are the FPL Godfather Mark Sutherns, the BlackBox pair of Az and Andy North, Scouts FPL GeneralJoe and Tom, the FPL Wire trio of PrasLateriser and Zophar, FPL celebrities FPL HarryMartin BakerPingreenFPL Frasier and Luke Williams, Hall of Famers Ben CrellinFabio Borges and Tom Dollimore, and last year’s mini-league winner Huss E.

“Back to Black”

Is it just me, or do the international breaks seem to be getting longer?

There was very little to distract us apart from every man and his dog pointing out that Alexander Isak (£10.4m) was unlikely to start. He didn’t.

Whether it was boredom or one of the FPL algorithmic model influencers, a few also used the time to smash and like the Wildcard button. Expect the Bench Boost and Free Hit to follow in an orderly fashion over Gameweeks 5 and 6.

Fabio Borges was one to make the move.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

Fabio Wildcarded into the highest score this week, thanks to Antoine Semenyo (£7.5m) and his DefCon magnets Virgil Van Dijk (£6.1m), Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) and Maxence Lacroix (£5.0m).

In fact, it appears that the trick this week, for non-Haaland owners at least, was the combination of Andersen and Semenyo, as Martin Baker and Zophar were the other managers in the seventies.

As noted, Fabio followed his Free Hit last week with a Wildcard, which suggests it wasn’t the pre-season plan but an adjustment in tactics influenced by injuries to some of his key players, such as Bukayo Saka (£9.8m), Ismaila Sarr (£6.5m) and Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.4m).

He has moved to three strikers with Jean-Phillipe Mateta (£7.6m), Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m) and Evanilson (£7.0m). The Bournemouth striker is part of a triple-up on the Cherries.

Elsewhere, Fabio has stuck with the double up of cheap-ish midfielders, with Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m) joined by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m). It looks like the plan will be to rotate them with the budget defenders of Andersen and Marcos Sensei (£4.6m).

Finally, he has invested in David Raya (£5.5m) and van Dijk as the bedrocks of his backline. It’s interesting to note that he has no Manchester City players and no Free Hit, so I wonder how he will navigate that juicy-looking Gameweek 6 fixture against Burnley.

TRANSFERS

Sometimes the best approach is to keep it simple when it comes to transfers, and so it transpired with six of The Great and The Good going for Semenyo. I fully expect his price to rise further as he delivered his second double-digit haul of the season.

Elsewhere, the moves were focused on a trip to the Crystal Palace defence, with a split between whether to prioritise DefCon points in Lacroix or the attacking flair of Daniel Munoz (£5.6m).

It’s worth noting that Pras has now jumped on the Gyokeres bandwagon for a hit. He’s just under 50% owned in The Great and The Good, with fixtures about to turn.

TEMPLATE

There is a lot of uncertainty in the template, with only Mohamed Salah (£14.5m), Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) and Pedro Porro (£5.6m) over 80% owned. It’s perhaps a reflection of a season that has been tricky to predict so far.

Semenyo comes in as you would expect for an injured Matheus Cunha (£8.0m), whilst Cristian Romero (£5.0m) is unlucky to be moved on for Chris Richards (£4.5m). Luke Williams was one of his sellers in a week when he delivered a 12-point return.

Still, no one owns Erling Haaland (£14.1m)!

The template and % ownership amongst these managers is:

Dubravka (88.9), Sels (50.0)
Porro (88.9), Andersen (72.2), Esteve (50.0), Murillo (50.0), Richards (33.3)
Salah (94.4), Reijnders (66.7), Fernandes (61.1), Wirtz (61.1), Semenyo (50.0)
Watkins (66.7), J Pedro (55.6), Gyokeres (44.4)

BIG AT THE BACK

­­­FPL Gameweek 22 differentials: Gibbs-White, Wilson + Tarkowski 1

With the growing influence of DefCon points, there is a whisper in the wind that big at the back is back!

It’s worth noting that four out of the top 10 FPL points scorers are defenders, and there is even a goalkeeper – Guglielmo Vicario (£5.1m) – in there.

The most used formations this season are below.

  • 3-4-3 (10)
  • 3-5-2 (41)
  • 4-3-3 (3)
  • 4-4-2 (16)
  • 5-3-2 (2)

Have we seen a shift in the formations used by The Great and The Good? Well, not yet, with 3-5-2 dominating with the managers preferring Salah, a couple of £8-9m midfielders and then the likes of Tijjani Reijnders (£5.7m), Elliot Anderson (£5.5m) or Dewsbury-Hall.

4-4-2 has been the second most selected formation, and more may choose this path with DefCon monsters James Tarkowski (£5.5m) and Lacroix performing well. We also have the Arsenal defence repeating their form from last year, with fixtures looking good from Gameweek 7. They could easily be swapped in for the aforementioned £5-5.5m midfielders.

Others like Fabio have shifted to a 3-4-3 with Gyokeres now in play, safe in the knowledge that a couple of the £4.5m defenders can be rotated and are providing real value, such as Andersen.

Will the DefCon revolution gain more followers with the next surge of Wildcards?

CONCLUSION

The FPL season still seems to be finding its feet. The pre-season template appears to have led us astray, plus a tumultuous transfer window and now the European rotations will no doubt mean at least a few weeks more of uncertainty.

A good time to hold our nerves then, or we could say sod it and Wildcard to bring in Haaland, Salah and a bunch of DefCon hungry defenders!

Anyway, that’s all from me for now, and remember, don’t have FPL nightmares. 

For those affected by any of the topics raised above, you can find me here on Twitter or here on BlueSky.

  1. Bigbars
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Anyone enjoying the defcon jeapordy mixing up fpl ?

    1. Moon Dog
    1. Moon Dog
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Yeah I am. I was sceptical at first, but it adds an extra layer to watching games. I like that they eventually added the DefCons from last season on the FPL page, makes it more of a level playing field for everyone, and not pay-to-win, which was my initial worry. Fun addition!

        1. Bigbars
        1. Bigbars
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          encourages you into thinking of changing usual fpl strategy and trying to get in a few defcon magnets to supplement goals and clean sheets which are sparse at the moment, i'm thinking of getting in more defcon cheapies as i think a couple of those will cover loss of clean sheets if i go budget defenders, then clean sheets would be a bonus

          Open Controls
          1. Moon Dog
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              Yep, it rewards those who are maths savvy. Which is something that got me addicted to this game in the first place. Back when the game was very basic, and played with pen and paper, I would calculate player value to make my decisions. It always starts with pts/£... that's how it gets you...

              1. Moon Dog
            • Moon Dog
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                I'm with you on the cheapie defence approach. My defence is Lacroix - Senesi - Anderson - Tosin - Rodon, and I think a rotation between them will match a defence with the likes of Gabriel and Cucurella, while saving a ton of money. DefCons are a lot stronger than many are giving it credit. It lifts the floor massively of some players, which dampens the value of the 6.0m Arsenal defs. It's all relative. VORP is important.

                I think the money is better spent in attack because of this, and I think people are sleeping on the likes of Bruno and Mbeumo. Just sort the players by xGI and see how strong they are, especially given they've played Arsenal & City. I'm happy with my WC, even a week after I made it, which is a rare feeling!

                2. tutankamun
          2. tutankamun
            • 16 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Big opportunity this season for sure due to some of their low prices. Won’t be the same next season once their prices go up.

            Open Controls
            1. Bigbars
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              i agree defo. some low value players could swing it for us in our mini leagues just by getting 2 extra points. miss the old paper and pen days, when fantasy was just basic. only reason id get the times on a monday in those days

              3. Swerve
          3. Swerve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Yeah I like the addition.

            Open Controls
        2. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Conclusion: they’re all rubbish! Poor management!

          Huzzah!

          1. g40steve
          1. g40steve
            • 7 Years
            56 mins ago

            FLOL

            Open Controls
          2. RedLightning
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 15 Years
            just now

            There seems to be a groupthink among them about owning and captaining Salah, and it is amazing that none of them own Haaland.
            My Gameweek 4 Mini-League article will highlight the fact that nearly all the featured mini-league leaders now own Haaland, but that none of the top nine in the Live Hall of Fame do.

            Open Controls
        3. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Yikes, what a woeful start. Not a single Haaland captain. Baaaaaaaaa

          1. Miguel Sanchez
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            It’s all a bit safety in numbers

            Open Controls
            1. The Bandit
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              Or the opposite. They don’t even pretend to make their own decisions, clearly it’s all groupthink.

              2. Brosstan
          2. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Peak sheep moment.

            Open Controls
          3. Bggz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            They always do the same thing, use the same models, pick variations on the same players.
            The models and their spreadsheets are inaccurate at the start due to the variance, but unfortunately they become more accurate through the season and they end well.

            Open Controls
        4. Moon Dog
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            The Borges / Dollimore cream is slowly rising....

            Open Controls
            1. Moon Dog
                1 hour, 6 mins ago

                That sounded way more dirty than I intended...

                1. FPL Blow-In
                1. FPL Blow-In
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  It didn’t until now actually 😳

                  Open Controls
            2. Mother Farke
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              Dortmund pen.

              Open Controls
              1. The Son-dance Kid
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                Talk about jam!
                Vlahovic comes on in the 60th minute...2 goals, 1 assist, and likely MoTM bonus

                Open Controls
            3. FPL Blow-In
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 38 mins ago

              Madrid pen

              2. FPL Blow-In
            4. The Knights Template
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 37 mins ago

              Ball pen

              Open Controls
            5. The Knights Template
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 36 mins ago

              Bull pen

              Open Controls
            6. Feanor
              • 16 Years
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              It's crazy that no one in the G&G had Haaland and captained him against a desperately poor United team. Are they all looking at the same bad model?

              Open Controls
              1. Feanor
                • 16 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                A Salah pen miss would have wiped the lot of the out!

                1. Feanor
              2. Brosstan
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                They are all in the same discord channel group thinking

                2. Brosstan
              3. Bggz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                57 mins ago

                Same every year. Boring.

                3. Bggz
            7. Brosstan
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              Juve - Dortmund absolute cracker of a game. Best Ive seen in a long time. And the first half was boring lol

              6. Brosstan
            8. F4L
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              8 second half goals in juve dortmund 😯

              7. F4L
            9. F4L
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              milwall equalise late on

              8. F4L
            10. The Bandit
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              Juventus score in the 95th and 97th minutes to draw level 😯

              9. The Bandit
            11. Mumchumba
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              I captained him, but I'm neither Great or Good

              10. Mumchumba
            12. RICICLE
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              Has anyone got a link to the mods and cons league? I tend to just have a nosy now and then, but can’t seem to find it.

              Cheers for any help 😉

              Open Controls
              1. Moon Dog
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/9755/standings/c

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Bandit
                    • 15 Years
                    52 mins ago

                    Wondered why I hadn’t seen Sam on Sky Sports recently 😆

                    1. The Bandit
              2. F4L
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                watkins scores his pen but mcginn took first. mcginn on pen duties?

                2. F4L
              3. Swerve
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 12 mins ago

                I celebrated the second Haaland goal like I scored it.

                3. Swerve
              4. g40steve
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                Villa out

                4. g40steve
                1. tutankamun
                  • 16 Years
                  1 min ago

                  At least Watkins finally scored (a pen)

                  1. tutankamun
              5. Glasner Ball
                • 13 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                Probably our worse performance for some time (even with the many changes), but 5 nice pens (and 2 good Benitez saves) to knock Millwall out.

                5. Glasner Ball
              6. Sting
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                not a single Haaland pick amongst any of the so called elite managers.

                the groupthink is amazing. i suspect also stubbornness to prove that picks were correct. and biased towards a set of players favoured by prediction models.

                you can make huge gains on these managers by a) watching real football; b) applying interpretations gained by watching

                Open Controls
                1. riot
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 14 Years
                  just now

                  it's genuinely so sad, Luke gets a pass because he plays creatively but I really don't see how playing like a sheep is enjoyable for some of these guys

                  Open Controls
              7. jayzico
                • 14 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                I'm at around 200,000 after some high scoring weeks and still dont get this DEFCON thing. Sounds like button for the end of the world. Must be doing something right though

                7. jayzico
              8. theshazly
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                Sels ( Dub )
                Guehi Porro Diouf (Guddmnssn / DeCuyper)
                Salah Wirtz KDH Reijnders Kudus
                JP Watkins Gyokeres

                1 FT / 2.1 ITB

                Do what ?

                A ) roll this week then do Wirtz, Watkins >> King, Haaland with 2 FT before GW6

                B ) WC

                Open Controls
              9. Casp123
                • 10 Years
                57 mins ago

                What's the one midfielder you'd purchase at the moment? With the next few weeks in mind. I have Salah and Reijnders already.
                Really not bothered about any of them, maybe Semenyo.

                Open Controls
                1. tutankamun
                  • 16 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Definitely Semenyo if you don’t already have him.

                  1. tutankamun
              10. Pep Roulette
                • 7 Years
                57 mins ago

                https://x.com/BenCrellin/status/1968062010878464407?t=sm1lC6RWsQtp5PwteE58MQ&s=19

                10. Pep Roulette
              11. TheSteel
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                53 mins ago

                Looks like Brennan Johnson lost his place at Spurs.

                11. TheSteel
              12. Iceball
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                24 mins ago

                BB this? Dubravka KDH Esteve Diouf
                Yes or No?

                Open Controls
              13. Pep Roulette
                • 7 Years
                13 mins ago

                Will these players be rotated this weekend?

                1. Munoz
                2. Kudus

                Open Controls
                1. tutankamun
                  • 16 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Why would Munoz be rotated?

                  1. tutankamun
                  1. Pep Roulette
                    • 7 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Has played a lot of games lately

                    1. Pep Roulette
                    1. tutankamun
                      • 16 Years
                      just now

                      Has he? More than most?

                      Season’s just started and he’s a beast of a player. Can’t see him being rotated v West Ham away.

                      Open Controls
              14. pundit of punts
                • 12 Years
                6 mins ago

                Thoughts? Any changes on the bench and first XI?

                Raya
                VdV - Cash - Gudmundsson
                Salah - Semenyo - Kudus - Reijnders
                Haaland - Gyokeres - Wood

                Dubravka - Reinildo - King - Dorgu

                Last GW without Pedro. Have 0.4m in the bank for Wood ➡ Pedro next gw. 🙂

                Open Controls

