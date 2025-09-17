Champions League

UCL Fantasy 2025/26: How to make subs + captain changes

17 September 2025 78 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) began on Tuesday night, with the competition’s official Fantasy game also getting underway.

Unlike in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), where it’s hands-off management after the deadline passes, there are changes UCL Fantasy managers can make midway through a Matchday (aka Gameweek).

If you’re new to the game or are just in need of a refresher, here’s what you need to know.

The best midfielders for UEFA Champions League Fantasy 2

UCL Fantasy 2025/26 ultimate guide: Best players, tips, team reveals + more

MANUAL SUBSTITUTIONS

While there are FPL-style autosubs that replace non-playing names in your starting XI, UCL Fantasy also allows manual substitutions within a Matchday.

Between the end of one night (eg Tuesday) and the start of another (eg Wednesday), a maximum of four players can be switched for ones on your bench who are yet to play – unless the original starter has been sent off.

You still have to line up in a valid formation, of course, ie with one goalkeeper, at least three defenders, at least two midfielders and at least one forward.

HOW TO DO IT

On the ‘My Team’ page, click on the player you want to remove and then select ‘Sub out’ (as seen above).

UCL captain

You can then select a player who you want to play in his stead, provided it complies with the formation rules.

SWITCHING CAPTAIN

Similarly, a poor choice of captain can easily be remedied by changing it to someone who hasn’t yet played.

This new captain will be the only one whose points get doubled.

HOW TO DO IT
UCL captain

On the My Team page, click on the player who is yet to play who you want to hand the armband to and select ‘Make captain’ from the options (see above).

In Matchday 1, managers can get up to three bites of the cherry as there are games on Thursday this week, too.

WHEN TO MAKE SUBS AND CHANGE CAPTAINS

We asked our resident UCL Fantasy expert, FPL Reactions, for some advice on when you should consider making manual substitutions and captaincy changes.

Here’s what he said…

  • If your player has four points or less, then I would swap him with a bench player
  • If it’s five points, it’s more of a tougher decision – but I would usually swap out a player’s five points if a substitute has real haul potential
  • Try not to make your substitutions until the line-ups for the early kick-offs are out
  • If you picked up 8-10 points or fewer for your captain (that’s the doubled score), I’d consider captaining someone else

Join our mini-league by clicking here! 

UCL Fantasy prizes
78 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Waltomade
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 41 mins ago

    Raya or Dubravka for set and forget?
    Or a cheaper keeper

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Raya and Dubravka

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Raya seems a must own for me if on WC. They just don't concede

      Open Controls
    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      If I was on a WC now I’d be tempted to go for Roefs.

      Open Controls
  2. Sebbo29
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 41 mins ago

    Repost: where are the Scout Notes for WHU-TOT?

    Open Controls
    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      Simple answer: there wasn't one.

      Open Controls
  3. Froes
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 36 mins ago

    Is elliot starting for villa ?

    Open Controls
    1. Chinese_person
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      I'd say so. Probably will be subbed early initially though.

      Open Controls
    2. z13
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        He scored midweek

        Open Controls
    3. ☈☾
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      Is Richards better for defcon than Guehi?

      Open Controls
      1. Chinese_person
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
    4. WVA
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      So many muppets bringing in Haaland before he’s played and causing him to rise in price tonight, really hope he misses the weekends game.

      Open Controls
      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        lol, cry me a river. Your own fault for not already owning him 😛

        Open Controls
        1. Chinese_person
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 52 mins ago

          Still, it isn't good to but players prior to midweek fixtures.

          Open Controls
      2. Herger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        Already owned him and ranked 25k

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          Then you're not one of the muppets causing him to rise are you?..

          Open Controls
        2. NoOneCares
            2 hours, 39 mins ago

            No one asked or cares.

            Open Controls
            1. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              2 hours, 33 mins ago

              Not true. I care.

              Open Controls
        3. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 10 mins ago

          Youre right. Absolutely one of the situations were people bringing him in early deserves for him to miss out the next game. Almost never happens though.

          Open Controls
        4. Prinzhorn
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          100% agree

          Open Controls
        5. Swerve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          Ever looked in the mirror and thought maybe you're the muppet?

          Open Controls
          1. WVA
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            Every day lol

            Open Controls
            1. Swerve
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              Fair 😀

              Open Controls
        6. claretparrot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          I agree that early transfers are foolish, but equally I've baked some spare cash into my transfer plan to make sure I can get to Haaland in 6 even if he rises a couple of times

          Open Controls
          1. WVA
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            I had too but Watkins double drop and a Haaland rise will leave me no room for error!

            Open Controls
            1. wiseguy
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 37 mins ago

              Imagine spending 9.2m on Watkins and calling other people muppets

              Open Controls
              1. WVA
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 36 mins ago

                I know, should have know he would blank, not like he’s always scored well for 5 years

                Open Controls
      3. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        Play VDV(bha) or Alderete(AVL)?

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 53 mins ago

          CS odds say I should play the Sunderland defender, but not that convinced.

          Open Controls
        2. z13
            3 hours, 39 mins ago

            VdV with attacking potential against poor defence just tips it in his favour for me

            Open Controls
          • GreennRed
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            Alderete

            Open Controls
        3. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          3 hours, 53 mins ago

          Villa are going to score in the league at some point. Not sure when, though. Probably this weekend as soon as I get rid of Watkins.

          Open Controls
          1. WVA
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 30 mins ago

            Hold Watkins for this weekend then ditch

            Open Controls
          2. Warby84
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            Their fixtures are getting easier

            Open Controls
        4. Egg Fried Reus 69
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 42 mins ago

          opinions on this wc lads
          Raya Dub
          Gabriel Vdv Lacriox Sensei Rodon
          Salah Ndiaye Semenyo Kudus King
          Haaland Pedro Gui

          Originally didn’t have salah and had gyok instead of gui and was keeping the money for isak, salah is just inevitable tho.

          Open Controls
          1. WVA
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 44 mins ago

            Raya has always been a poor pick for me. You going 442? King might lose his place soon and Gui ain’t great

            I’m currently on the below non WC team so like a lot of your picks!

            Sels
            VdV Konsa Diouf
            Salah Bruno Semenyo KDH
            Haaland Pedro Mateta
            Dub King Rodon Reinildo

            Open Controls
            1. suddenorgan
              • 14 Years
              2 hours, 19 mins ago

              Raya makes sense as a 2nd Arsenal defender as he leaves you room for all the defcon merchants from other teams

              Open Controls
        5. Shark Team
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 41 mins ago

          A lot of people mentioning WC6 while I think TC6 is better

          Open Controls
          1. claretparrot
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 13 mins ago

            I'm hoping to BB6 and WC7. Need Murillo to be ok for BB though

            Open Controls
          2. GreennRed
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 43 mins ago

            Depends on your team.

            Open Controls
        6. You've got red on you.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 37 mins ago

          Wirtz and Bruno ----> Palmer and Dewsbury

          Money left in the bank to do Watkins ---> Haaland next week

          Open Controls
          1. claretparrot
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 14 mins ago

            Having just dumped Palmer, I'm biased... but I wouldn't bring him in just yet. Hopefully Maresca gives a more positive update on his minutes soon

            Open Controls
        7. Prinzhorn
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 31 mins ago

          Best GW5 pun before WC6

          A) Caicedo
          B) Kudus
          C) Szoboslai
          D) P.M. Sarr
          E) Mitoma

          Open Controls
          1. You've got red on you.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            3 hours, 14 mins ago

            Q) Why do I always pick the wrong player for my GW5 puns?

            A) Caicedo

            Open Controls
            1. You've got red on you.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              2 hours, 35 mins ago

              Wasted.

              Open Controls
          2. Dee Lixon
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 14 mins ago

            "A priest, an imam and a rabbit walks into a bar..."

            Open Controls
        8. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          3 hours, 24 mins ago

          WC6 or TC6?

          Sels
          Murillo Porro Tosin
          Salah Semenyo Gakpo Reijnders
          Watkins Pedro Ekitike

          I can afford Salah + Watkins > Haaland + Palmer for free next week.

          On paper, the team is strong enough for week 6. But if I WC in 6, I get to keep an FT for later and I get to rejig the team and buy Arsenal defenders a week early.

          Open Controls
          1. Prinzhorn
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 7 mins ago

            To be ahead of the curve, you WC in 6.

            Open Controls
            1. Warby84
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              Why? Head of the curve in what way??

              Open Controls
        9. MGD
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 24 mins ago

          Sanchez
          Porro - Diouf - Munoz
          Semenyo - Kudus - Wirtz - Gakpo
          Watkins - Haaland - Jao Pedro

          Dubravka (NFO), King (BRE), Konsa (sun), Esteve (NFO)

          1 ft, 1.9m itb.

          Good enough to BB? Havent used WC yet.

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 49 mins ago

            Looks ok me

            Open Controls
        10. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          I wonder if BB5 is the play here in order to WC and have 3rd FWD fodder pick.

          Potential BB5:
          - Kelleher v ful (A) or Dubravka v NFO (H)
          - Esteve v NFO (H)
          - Porro v bha (A)
          - Reijnders v ars (A)

          Rest of the team:
          1FT 1.0ITB
          Munoz Andersen Murillo
          Salah Bruno Semenyo Anderson
          Watkins Evanilson Mateta

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 2 mins ago

            FWD options aren't particularly great.

            Haaland + 2 from the list below:
            - Gyokeres
            - Pedro
            - Evanilson
            - Thiago
            - fodder

            Open Controls
            1. el polako
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 16 mins ago

              Watkins had been great for me - extremely consistent.

              Open Controls
        11. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          Who would you rather have long term between:

          A) N’Diaye
          B) Xavi

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 54 mins ago

            Pen taker not playing in any European competitions

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 52 mins ago

              Note - he is going to AFCON but you have 5 FTs to sort that out

              Open Controls
          2. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            Actually this might put it better

            A) N’Diaye and P.Sarr

            B) Xavi and KDH

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 37 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 57 mins ago

              Don't mind the Everton double up - option A

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 51 mins ago

                Ndiaye + KDH *

                Open Controls
        12. Modest Bob
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          Roefs
          VDV Romero Mukiele Anderson
          Zubimendi Caicedo Bergvail Foden Senenyo
          Haaland

          Bergvail was a pint this week. Looking to switch to Grealish or just hold transfer and do it next week?

          Open Controls
          1. z13
              2 hours, 47 mins ago

              easy hold

              Open Controls
          2. Guybrush Threepwood
            • 16 Years
            2 hours, 41 mins ago

            One FT and want to bring in Semenyo.

            Who to get rid of?
            A) Wirtz
            B) B Johnson

            Open Controls
            1. el polako
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 17 mins ago

              The one not getting starts.

              Open Controls
            2. Warby84
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 8 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
          3. Totalfootball
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            Beto as an option ?

            Open Controls
          4. Warby84
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            UCL scores on the doors? Luckily had mbappe (c) currently on 38

            Open Controls
            1. Warby84
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              LVRibq is my league if any interest, it’s my 2nd game so not taking it overly serious

              Open Controls
          5. MetallicaJack93
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            On WC, playing back 4 every week, pick one:

            A. Raya VDV
            B. Vicario Gab
            C. Raya Gab

            Open Controls
            1. Warby84
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 9 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
          6. theshazly
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            Urgent advice here lads !

            Sels ( Dub )
            Guehi Porro Diouf (Guddmnssn / DeCuyper)
            Salah Wirtz KDH Reijnders Kudus
            JP Watkins Gyokeres

            1 FT / 2.1 ITB

            Do what ?

            A ) roll this week then do Wirtz, Watkins >> King, Haaland with 2 FT before GW6

            B ) WC

            Open Controls
          7. Totalfootball
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            Mateta or Gyokeres ?

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              Gyo

              Open Controls
          8. Malkmus
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            So are the thoughts with TC that only Haaland is looking like a reliable option so the timing is either:

            A - GW6 - BUR
            B - GW13 - LEE

            Even though form and fitness point to A, I'm thinking B as Burnley are pretty solid. Only risk is if he gets injured before then or loses form, which is unlikely imo.

            Open Controls
            1. Minion
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              Burnley have the worst xGC in the league don’t they? Haaland likely to be rested for a week before Burnley too. Easy TC for me.

              Open Controls
              1. Malkmus
                • 14 Years
                1 hour, 16 mins ago

                I didn't know about the xGC, from the eye test they seem quite solid. Food for thought...

                Open Controls
            2. A Trout
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                Haaland 6
                Haaland 8
                Palmer 9
                Gyokeres 10
                Gyokeres/Palmer 11
                Palmer 12
                Haaland 13
                Salah 14
                Salah/Haaland 15
                Gyokeres 16
                Salah 18
                Salah/Haaland 19

                Take your pick

                Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.