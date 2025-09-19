Members

FPL General's Gameweek 5 team reveal + transfer plans

19 September 2025
@FPLGeneral @FPLGeneral
With Gameweek 5 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, our pundits are starting to finalise their teams ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

FPL General, who has three top 500 finishes to his name, is fully committed to going without Mohamed Salah (£14.5m) and Erling Haaland (£14.2m) this season. He shares his Gameweek 5 team thoughts here…

General no Salah Haaland

GAMEWEEK 4 REVIEW

A green arrow, finally! Getting another red at 7.9m OR would’ve been an achievement in itself. The 71 points resulted in a 1.4m jump to 6.5m. The transfer was rolled, so there are two available for Gameweek 5. 

Despite the highly owned captains Salah and Haaland delivering, the green arrow gives me confidence that the ground given up over the first three Gameweeks can be made up over the course of the season. Captaincy will be key, of course. I celebrated the Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m) return more than any Manchester United fan should, but that’s what FPL does to us! After a frustrating first few weeks with the armband, it was a relief when his goal went in. The Gameweek 5 decision is much trickier; more on that later. 

Opting for differential goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m) on the Gameweek 3 Wildcard didn’t go to plan initially, with him missing the Crystal Palace fixture, but it was satisfying to see him back between the sticks to keep the clean sheet against Everton. Sticking with Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) since Gameweek 1 paid off in Gameweek 4 with a 10-pointer in his first start for the troops. Recent recruits Virgil van Dijk (£6.1m) and Daniel Munoz (£5.6m) have been great too. Hopefully, all three will be season-keepers. The Marc Cucurella (£6.2m) benching and subsequent one-pointer was frustrating, with Pedro Porro (£5.6m) locked on the bench with a clean sheet.

In midfield, it’s now 17 appearances for the season and just two players returning, Antoine Semenyo (£7.5m) last weekend and Bukayo Saka (£9.8m) in Gameweek 2. Cody Gakpo (£7.7m), Mohammed Kudus (£6.6m) and Tijjani Reijnders (£5.7m) need to start performing soon or they won’t be around for much longer.        

Up front, I’m happy with Gyokeres and Joao Pedro (£7.8m). Chris Wood (£7.6m), not so much. I’m concerned about his minutes under Ange Postecoglou. However, he got a complete rest midweek and has Burnley (a) and Sunderland (h) in the next two. He’ll probably survive for those games, but Liverpool’s Alexander Isak (£10.5m) is likely to replace him when he’s fully fit. 

GAMEWEEK 5 TEAM

FPL pre-season: Malen + Watkins again, Xhaka debut, secretive Man City 2
  1. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Will I regret to give Watkins a 5th chance, or transfer to Gyokeres or J Pedro?

    Dubravka
    Williams VdV Cucurella
    Salah Semenyo Dango Kudos Rejinders
    Haaland Watkins

    Subs Verbruggen Guiu Diof Esteve

    Open Controls
    1. boroie
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Do the transfer next week. Keep Watkins for one last time!

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
  2. boroie
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Only one decision for me this week… bench one…

    A - Neco (bur)
    B - Porro (bha)
    C - Diouf (CRY)
    D - Konsa (sun)

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      27 mins ago

      Benching A and C

      Open Controls
      1. boroie
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        Who you starting?

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          17 mins ago

          Esteve, VdV, Cucurella

          Open Controls
          1. boroie
            • 7 Years
            10 mins ago

            You are starting Esteve over Neco and Diouf?

            Open Controls
            1. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              2 mins ago

              Will reconsider. Who would you start from the 3?

              Open Controls
              1. boroie
                • 7 Years
                just now

                It’s a close call between Neco and Diouf in my opinion. I think if you look beyond the results, Burnley have been very lucky to concede as few as they have.

                Open Controls
      2. boroie
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        Why are you benching Neco against Burnley?

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Forest have been bad so far

          Open Controls
    2. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Def bench A. Toss up B and C.

      Open Controls
      1. boroie
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        Why would you bench Neco against Burnley?

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          19 mins ago

          Forest have been bad

          Open Controls
          1. boroie
            • 7 Years
            16 mins ago

            But Burnley are absolutely awful.

            Open Controls
            1. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              15 mins ago

              Not that bad, Liverpool had another close win after a not too convincing game against, 0-1

              Open Controls
              1. boroie
                • 7 Years
                11 mins ago

                Liverpool had XG of 2.65 v 0.13. 27 shots v 3. Burnley just go all out defence every game. They done the same last season in the Championship.

                Open Controls
                1. RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Liveroool been really lucky to have that many points, really close matches where they haven’t been near last years standards most of the time in the matches.

                  Open Controls
                2. x.jim.x
                  • 11 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Yeah should have tried to go toe-to-toe with the champions who just spent £500m instead and get spanked 8-0. They were the second or third top goalscorers in the Champo btw.

                  Open Controls
                  1. boroie
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    Guessing you watched loads of Championship games last season?

                    Open Controls
            2. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              14 mins ago

              They really aren’t, should have took 2 points from United and Liverpool if not for 2 extremely last minute pens

              Open Controls
              1. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                7 mins ago

                Yes, scored 2 against utd and lost 3-2 at Old Trafford

                Open Controls
              2. boroie
                • 7 Years
                3 mins ago

                They may have lost to last minute goals. But they were also pummelled for 180 minutes and were lucky not to get battered in both matches. They faced a total of 53 shots in the two games and had XGC of 6.28. Don’t let the two late goals deceive you of how bad they are. They’ll be lucky to get double digit points this season.

                Open Controls
                1. Herger
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  I think you would have a different view if you watched the matches rather than the stats

                  Open Controls
                2. x.jim.x
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  Oh someone who just watches the match via xG, ffs why do we bother

                  Open Controls
            3. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              13 mins ago

              Scored 2 against Sunderland, with a pretty ok defence so far.

              Open Controls
        2. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          10 mins ago

          Forest 6 goals against last 2 matches (0-3 against WHU) , no goals scored.

          Open Controls
          1. boroie
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Liverpool conceded 2 goals in their last match… we benching their defenders against Everton too?

            Open Controls
            1. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Exactly, and we know this season’s Liverpool will concede most matches

              Open Controls
  3. boroie
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Gtg?

    1FT 1.2ITB

    Sanchez
    Porro Neco Diouf
    Salah(C) Gakpo Semenyo Kudus
    Pedro Watkins Wood

    Verbruggen; Konsa KDH Cuyper

    Open Controls
  4. boroie
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Am I right in thinking that you still carry transfers over after a WC?

    I.e. if I have 2FTs and WC, I will still have 2FTs next week?

    Open Controls
    1. chelseabrad
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      No, you will have 1 next week

      Open Controls
      1. boroie
        • 7 Years
        just now

        That’s a change from last season isn’t it?

        Open Controls
  5. toneyboney6759
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Is this a bench boost

    Raya,
    MinoZ, VDV, Porro, Senesei
    Saleh, Grealish, Semenyo,
    Mateta, Pedro, Gykores

    Dubravka, Livramento, Reijnders, King

    Open Controls
    1. boroie
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      No imo

      Open Controls
    2. Voronins Pony Tail
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
  6. Yes Ndidi
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Milenkovic Munoz Andersen
    Semenyo Bruno Wirtz Reijnders
    Haaland Pedro Wood

    Dub Rutter VdV ESteve.
    1.6ITB, 1FT

    BB?
    while everyone's fit and starting, with 3 home games on the bench. Y/N?

    Also getting cold feet over Wood, even with those fixtures. Would be happier without him facing 2 of my defenders on BB as well!
    Worth a FT to Gyokeres in anticipation of the fixture swing?
    I do expect Arse to score this week.

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyClub
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yep BB

      Open Controls
    2. FantasyClub
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      I didn’t read the part about Wood versus your defence. He may not score though and you have cleanies on your bench

      Open Controls
      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Catch 22. If he doesn't score, I don't want him anyway!!

        Thank you though. I think BB is on, but 50/50 on the transfer.

        Open Controls
  7. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Sanchez (Dubravka)
    VDV Munoz Murillo*
    Salah (C) Semenyo Anderson Wirtz
    Wood Mateta Pedro (v)

    Subs Reijnders Tark Esteve

    1 Murillo to Senesi then BB, or
    2 GTG?

    Open Controls
    1. Voronins Pony Tail
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I’m starting Dubs but a tough choice.

      Also brought in Sensei. If free do that, but avoids the BB

      Open Controls
  8. FantasyClub
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Lads I’m thinking Munoz EL CAPITANO, Semenyo (VC) for me what you think?

    And I’m BBing…

    Vicario/Petrovic
    Munoz/Geuhi/Chalobah/Calafiori/Gudmondsson
    Semenyo/Gakpo/Grealish/Xavi/H.Elliot
    Haaland/Ekitike/Igor Thiago

    Open Controls
    1. Voronins Pony Tail
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      No chance.

      Open Controls
      1. FantasyClub
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        No chance for BB my Captain?

        Open Controls
        1. Voronins Pony Tail
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Well both, but I can’t see Munoz as a captain over Palmer or Haaland.

          Open Controls
          1. FantasyClub
            • 4 Years
            just now

            My teams posted don’t have Palmer lol
            And Arsenal haven’t allowed a single big chance yet

            Open Controls
      2. FantasyClub
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Bench is Petrovic,Elliot,Gudmondsson,Calamari

        Open Controls
  9. boroie
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Will Wood start?

    Open Controls
  10. Voronins Pony Tail
    • 2 Years
    1 hour ago

    Struggling with a captain pick….gutted I have got Salah in at the mo.

    Haaland is in such great form so currently on him.

    Would you choose someone else!

    Pedro
    Ekitike
    Palmer
    Kudus
    Gakpo
    Ndoye

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyClub
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Palmer

      Open Controls
    2. FantasyClub
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      It’s the one week I’ll go against Haaland in his current form

      Open Controls
    3. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Don’t write Salah off. 7 years of consistent fpl returns.. playing in arguably a more creative team more than in the past. I’ll be choosing him over Haaland

      Open Controls
  11. chelseabrad
    • 10 Years
    55 mins ago

    Would you play Sels or Dubravka?

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      Maybe Dubra as he is home. Also Forest looks terrible

      Open Controls
    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Probabaly a 0-0, so take your pick. Home advantage?

      Open Controls
    3. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Sels

      Open Controls
    4. boroie
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sels

      Open Controls
    5. King Sheep
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Sels

      Open Controls
  12. King Sheep
    • 9 Years
    49 mins ago

    Best Eze replacement ...

    A - Kudus/Xavi
    B - Mbuemo/Cunha
    C - Rogers/Elliot
    D - Save FT and bench
    E - Other

    Open Controls
    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
  13. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    47 mins ago

    Bench boost this?…

    Dubravka - Muniz - Stach - Elliott

    Open Controls
    1. King Sheep
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yes, that is a decent bench for a difficult GW.

      Open Controls
  14. RockLedge
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    Rubbish-looking team this week despite good start. WC GW6.

    Need to play probably 4 of these. Who to leave out?

    (Thank you!)

    - Porro (bha)
    - Tark (liv)
    - Murillo (bur) *inj?*
    - Rodon (wol)
    - Esteve (NFO)

    Open Controls
    1. King Sheep
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Porro, Rodon, Esteve

      Tark will probably get DC's but Liverpool could score a few if they click, Wolves and Forest not so much.

      Open Controls
  15. dansmith1985
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Best captain?

    Haaland
    Palmer
    Semenyo
    Gakpo

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Haaland

      Open Controls
  16. Bleh
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Play one:

    A. Raya
    B. Dubravka

    1. Livramento
    2. Timber
    3. Gudmundsson

    Open Controls

