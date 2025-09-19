Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 5?

19 September 2025 63 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
In Gameweek 4, FPL managers who targeted the fixture and captained Mohamed Salah (£14.5m) were rewarded in stoppage time. All three of the Egyptian’s attacking returns have come after the 90th minute!

Erling Haaland (£14.2m) bagged his fourth and fifth goals of the season to continue his stellar record in the Manchester derby, while Cole Palmer (£10.4m) returned from injury against Brentford to remind us of his enduring quality.

Attention now turns to Gameweek 5 and whether there is a case to look beyond Salah, who hosts Everton in the early kick-off, in favour of a differential option.

Captain Sensible is here to help!

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll. We will then analyse player and team statisticsRate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11am BST deadline.

Captaincy Poll

Gameweek 5 captain best

Among Fantasy Football Scout site users, Salah is the runaway leader in the captaincy poll, currently sitting on just over 50% of the vote. A goal and assist in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday has only increased his appeal. 

Haaland sits in second place once again with a little under 10% backing ahead of Man City’s heavyweight clash with Arsenal at the Emirates. The Norwegian scored in both league fixtures against the Gunners last season. 

Elsewhere, Antoine Semenyo (£7.5m) and Joao Pedro (£7.8m) are the only other players with over 5% of the vote.

Player Stats

  1. toneyboney6759
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Is this a bench boost

    Raya,
    MinoZ, VDV, Porro, Senesei
    Saleh, Grealish, Semenyo,
    Mateta, Pedro, Gykores

    Dubravka, Livramento, Reijnders, King

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      46 mins ago

      Do you see 20pts there?

      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        just now

        Sire. The fact that you have 20 points for a bench boost as your benchmark proves how much better you are than me. If i ever got 20 points from a bench boost I would be happier than a racist with a flag! Cheers pal.

    2. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      Not for me mate

    3. JAC THE CAT
      • 12 Years
      38 mins ago

      Yes, looks good.

    4. Four Letter Wirtz
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      Not in the traditional sense, as those bench players (especially Livramiento and Reijnders) have tough fixtures. However, this gameweek is an absolute headache for choosing who to bench in the first place, so maybe BB is not a bad idea after all

  2. F4L
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    if you had to, like had to, would you rather Wirtz or Foden for the mid to long term? 8-12 GWs at least sort of thing

    1. JAC THE CAT
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Foden.

  3. FPL Scoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Rolling FT and £2.1m … but still a few final decisions!

    A) Dubravka (NFO) or Raya (MCI)? Currently on the former…
    B) Start one from Senesi (NEW), VdV (bha), Leeds (Gudmunsson crikey hi))

    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      raya
      senesi

    2. JAC THE CAT
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Raya

      Senesi

  4. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Andersen, Porro, Richards, Neco Williams
    Salah (c), Wirtz, Fernandes, Semenyo
    Mateta, Watkins

    Dubravka, KDH, Rodon, JSL

    1ft 0.1M ITB

    Would you BB with this?

    1. More Tragic
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      no

  5. LFC
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Evanilson to who?

    Got 10mil in the bank and currently have Watkins and ekiteke aswell. One week punt as playing wc next week

    A) mateta
    B) Pedro
    C) wood
    D) any one else

  6. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Murillo doesn't start 🙁

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/team-news/

  7. Stevie_V
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Semenyo, Palmer or Haaland as captain?

    I tend to go for Semenyo but my gut says Palmer.

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Deliberating same 3. On Plmer at the minute but gut says Haaland

  8. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    1 hour ago

    Should I change anything here? On a WC

    Raya
    Senesi Virgil Richards Andersen
    Kudus Semenyo Palmer(c)
    Haaland Gyokeres J.Pedro

    Dubravka Reijndeers KDH VdV

    1. tbos83
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      You should include both Salah and Haaland

      1. FPL Sanky
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        I had Salah and Haaland before WC.....The reason I wildcarded was because the rest of my team was rubbish.....Apart from GW5, I don't see anytime when I'll captain him over Haaland and Palmer....so don't see any point in having him on my WC

        1. tbos83
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          I'm sorry to say but if you had Salah and Haaland before, I'm really questioning your decision to wc

          1. FPL Sanky
            • 1 Year
            just now

            That is because I also had Wirtz, Watkins and DeCuyper who were disrupting my team value...if not this week, I would have WC next week but 3-4 players which I had were going down in price

            Plus I was glad to catch the price rise of J.Pedro, Semenyo and VDV

            Team value will be very important going forwards and hence I decided to go in a week early

    2. C0YS
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      Salah is the only missing piece.

      As a no-Salah team it’s not bad, but Virgil is way overpriced considering the defenders regularly getting Defcon. Would much rather have Chalobah tbh. Also not sure about Reijnders as a bench option

      1. FPL Sanky
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Virgil is a defon beast and plays for a much better team than any of the 4.5 defenders.....think he'll be fine

        Agree Salah is missing but having him and Haaland will involve a lot of compromises

        Plus apart from GW5, I am not going to captain him over Haaland and Palmer...so don't see the point of having him on a WC

  9. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    Capt palmer or watkins?
    Start kudus or damsgaard?

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Palmer Kudus

  10. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    44 mins ago

    Right, before I pull the trigger on the move (catch potential price rise) just want to re-ask...
    Thoughts on possible moves over next few GWs?

    GW5 - RAN to Senesi then BB with Dubravka, KDH, Senesi, Porro
    GW6 - Watkins to Gyokeres
    GW7 - Porro to Gabriel (or move in GW6 for a hit)

    Current team:

    Sanchez
    Munoz, Andersen, Cucurella,
    Wirtz, Reijnders, Kudus, Semenyo,
    Haaland, J Pedro, Watkins,

    Dubravka, KDH, Porro, RAN.
    0.0 ITB 1FT

    1. C0YS
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Looks great - RAN to Senesi is a fantastic move

      1. Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers 🙂

        1. C0YS
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Anytime - did that exact move last GW

  11. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 13 Years
    40 mins ago

    Good enough? I keep being tempted by a WC before I fall too far back with this team.

    Sels
    Gudmundsson | Milenkovic | VdV
    (S)alah | Bruno | Semenyo | Reijnders
    Watkins | Ekitike | JP

    Dubravka, Grealish, Tosin, Esteve

    0.1 itb, 0FT

    Open Controls
    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Very similar team to mine further down.

      I think I'm comfortable not WC'ing yet. I have 3 FT though, so that does help that decision.

      I think you're okay for now - see how this week plays out and re-assess.

  12. C0YS
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    Whom would you rather have playing this week?

    A) Alderete (AVL)
    B) Ekdal (NFO)
    C) Rodon (wol)

  13. Sideways Backwards
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    Who should I prioritise moving on?
    A) Elanga
    B) Ekitiki

    1. Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      B 100%

    2. C0YS
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Would hold Ekitike for this GW, so Elanga

    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Elanga

  14. The Mastermind
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Thinking about rolling my FT - anything obvious I’m missing?

    Dubravka
    Esteve Diouf Konsa
    Salah Semenyo Grealish Mitoma Reinders
    Joao Haaland

    Verbruggen Porro Guiu Murillo

    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Think that's the right decision. We have a similar team actually if you don't mind looking further below.

      Are you sure about benching P. Porro though?

  15. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    Would you bench

    a). Ekitike
    b). Bruno
    c). Grealish

    ?

    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      23 mins ago

      No

    2. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      Feel like there must be somebody else?

      1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
        • 13 Years
        16 mins ago

        Reijnders, Watkins, JP

        1. The Count of Monte Cristo
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          I'd personally start Bruno over Reijnders but it's a fair call either way.

          1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Yeah, I benched Reijnders. Can't wait for that to bite me in the arse.

  16. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    25 mins ago

    What do you think about Maresca’s reply to the question about the mental well-being of Sterling and Disasti? Seem pretty clear to me that he no grasp of mental health at all, preferring to compare it to his dads hard life as a fisherman. Quite bizarre really.

    1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      He isn't wrong (to have a go at a millionaire for "having it tough").

      He is wrong (to disparage mental health concerns with his relativism).

      1. The Count of Monte Cristo
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Well said.

      2. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        Did he actually say that though? No amount of money can spare you depression. Not that I’ll ever get a chance to test the theory 😆

  17. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Hey fam! Save FT & GTG?

    Dubravka
    Cucurella Munoz VDV Gudmundsson
    Salah(C) Rogers Kudus
    Haaland Ekitike Wood

    John Reijnders King Hartman

    1. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      11 mins ago

      Risking another Wood 1 pointer? I'd change him to Reijnders. Otherwise, Go get 'em! Good luck!

      1. Pep Roulette
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        Do you think he starts or no?

      2. Drop Dead Tsimikas
        • 13 Years
        10 mins ago

        NFO are playing the worst team in the league. If Wood doesn't haul then, he's cooked.

        1. The Count of Monte Cristo
          • 13 Years
          just now

          I subscribe to this logic too.

          Rest looks good to save.

  18. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    Best option here? 1ft,1.9m itb. Thanks

    a. johnson > simons
    b. johnson watkins > palmer evanilson -4
    c. save ft
    d. something else?

    sanchez
    milenkovic munoz vdv
    semenyo gakpo johnson anderson
    haaland watkins pedro

    dubravka gabriel reijnders gudmundsson

    1. number9
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Your subs sim to mine, reckon vdv over gudmundson.? Feels like if your not gonna play him against wolves what's the point.

      God knows what spurs staring 11 will be. Watkins -> gyokeres?

  19. number9
    • 16 Years
    23 mins ago

    Can't decide who to play

    Becker, Dubravka
    Gabriel, Virgil, Rodon, Van de Ven, Guehi
    Palmer, Gapko, Reijnders, paqueto, grealiish
    Haaland, mateta, jao Pedro

    Thinking of benching
    Dubravka (NFO), Reijnders (Ars),vdv (BHA), Gabriel (MCi)
    But really can't decide all could do well but fixtures tough to justify bench boost. Gabriel stressing me the most from those.

    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I would be close to BB'ing that but can understand why you'd want to play it safe.

      I'd play VdV over Gabriel personally as Gabriel could come on off the bench later on in the game.

  20. Manani
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    Start 2:

    1. Reijn
    2. Rodon
    3. Diouf
    4. Konsa

    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd say 2 4/1 3 in that order.

  21. Big Col
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    On WC, who is the best Goalkeeper under 5m ? Already have Dubravka

  22. The Count of Monte Cristo
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Had to take some weeks off and left with 3FT...

    Sarr --> Semenyo and save FT for Haaland next week?

    -- --

    Sánchez
    P.Porro -- Milenkovic -- Konsa
    Salah (c) -- B.Fernandes -- Kudus -- Sarr ** -- Reijnders
    J.Pedro -- Watkins

    Dubravka -- Esteve -- Diouf -- Guiu -- [3 FT + 3.8m ITB]

    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Would you do Diouf --> Senesi also, or just hold that FT and look for a bigger overhaul next GW?

