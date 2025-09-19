Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 5?

In Gameweek 4, FPL managers who targeted the fixture and captained Mohamed Salah (£14.5m) were rewarded in stoppage time. All three of the Egyptian’s attacking returns have come after the 90th minute!

Erling Haaland (£14.2m) bagged his fourth and fifth goals of the season to continue his stellar record in the Manchester derby, while Cole Palmer (£10.4m) returned from injury against Brentford to remind us of his enduring quality.

Attention now turns to Gameweek 5 and whether there is a case to look beyond Salah, who hosts Everton in the early kick-off, in favour of a differential option.

Captain Sensible is here to help!

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll. We will then analyse player and team statistics, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11am BST deadline.

READ MORE: Introducing the FFScout Captaincy Matrix

Captaincy Poll

Among Fantasy Football Scout site users, Salah is the runaway leader in the captaincy poll, currently sitting on just over 50% of the vote. A goal and assist in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday has only increased his appeal.

Haaland sits in second place once again with a little under 10% backing ahead of Man City’s heavyweight clash with Arsenal at the Emirates. The Norwegian scored in both league fixtures against the Gunners last season.

Elsewhere, Antoine Semenyo (£7.5m) and Joao Pedro (£7.8m) are the only other players with over 5% of the vote.

Player Stats