3pm team news: No Murillo, Simons a sub

Four more Premier League matches follow on from the Merseyside derby, all of them kicking off at 3pm BST.

TEAM NEWS

There’s no Murillo for Nottingham Forest today as Ange Postecoglou’s side travel to Turf Moor.

There are three changes in all for the Tricky Trees from last weekend, with Oleksandr Zinchenko, Douglas Luiz and Dilane Bakwa coming in.

Ibrahima Sangare and Callum Hudson-Odoi make way.

Florentino replaces the suspended Lesley Ugochukwu for Burnley.

At the Amex, Xavi Simons is the latest victim of Thomas Frank’s rotation. Also being culled are Pape Matar Sarr and Djed Spence.

Destiny Udogie, Joao Palhinha and Wilson Odobert all start.

Brighton make four changes with Brajan Gruda, Carlos Baleba, Ferdi Kadioglu and Yasin Ayari all starting.

James Milner and Danny Welbeck are benched, while Jack Hinshelwood and Maxim De Cuyper miss out with injuries.

Jorgen Strand Larsen is only fit enough for substitute duty at Molineux.

Jose Sa, Jackson Tchatchoua, Jeanricner Bellegarde and Fer Lopez oust Sam Johnstone, Hugo Bueno, Andre and Hwang Hee-chan.

Leeds are unchanged.

Finally, at the London Stadium, Crystal Palace’s sole alteration sees Adam Wharton return from a groin injury and replace Jefferson Lerma in midfield.

West Ham have made two tweaks. Alphonse Areola replaces Mads Hermansen in goal, while Callum Wilson comes in for the suspended Tomas Soucek.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Dunk, van Hecke, Gruda, Rutter, Minteh, Baleba, Mitoma, Kadioglu, Ayari, Veltman.

Subs: Steele, Tzimas, Watson, Welbeck, Milner, Boscagli, Gomez, Wieffer, Coppola.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Palhinha, Bergvall, Kudus, Richarlison, Odobert.

Subs: Kinsky, Spence, Danso, Gray, Sarr, Xavi, Johnson, Tel, Scarlett.

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Hartman Esteve, Foster, Anthony, Florentino, Tchaouna, Ekdal, Cullen, Laurent.

Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Edwards, Humphreys, Flemming, Pires, Broja, Hannibal, Barnes

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Williams, Milenkovic, Morato, Zinchenko, Douglas Luiz, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Bakwa, Ndoye, Wood.

Subs: Victor, Sangare, Hudson-Odoi, Kalimuendo, I. Jesus, Hutchinson, Yates, Jair Cunha, McAtee.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Mavropanos, Diouf, Ward-Prowse, Fernandes, Paqueta, Bowen, Wilson, Summerville.

Subs: Hermansen, Julio, Fullkrug, Guilherme, Rodriguez, Todibo, Magassa, Scarles, Irving.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell, Pino, Kamada, Mateta.

Subs: Matthews, Lerma, Nketiah, Clyne, Uche, Canvot, Sosa, Devenny, Cardines.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Agbadou, Mosquera, Toti Gomes, Tchatchoua, Krejci, Joao Gomes, Rodrigo Gomes, Bellegarde, Lopez, Arokodare

Subs: Johnstone, Hugo Bueno, Santiago Bueno, Munetsi, Andre, Strand Larsen, Arias, Hwang, Hoever.

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Longstaff, Ampadu, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor.

Subs: Meslier, Piroe, Nmecha, Bijol, Harrison, Tanaka, Justin, Gruev, Gray.