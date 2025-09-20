Dugout Discussion

3pm team news: No Murillo, Simons a sub

20 September 2025 613 comments
Four more Premier League matches follow on from the Merseyside derby, all of them kicking off at 3pm BST.

no Murillo

TEAM NEWS

There’s no Murillo for Nottingham Forest today as Ange Postecoglou’s side travel to Turf Moor.

There are three changes in all for the Tricky Trees from last weekend, with Oleksandr Zinchenko, Douglas Luiz and Dilane Bakwa coming in.

Ibrahima Sangare and Callum Hudson-Odoi make way.

Florentino replaces the suspended Lesley Ugochukwu for Burnley.

At the Amex, Xavi Simons is the latest victim of Thomas Frank’s rotation. Also being culled are Pape Matar Sarr and Djed Spence.

Destiny Udogie, Joao Palhinha and Wilson Odobert all start.

Brighton make four changes with Brajan Gruda, Carlos Baleba, Ferdi Kadioglu and Yasin Ayari all starting.

James Milner and Danny Welbeck are benched, while Jack Hinshelwood and Maxim De Cuyper miss out with injuries.

Jorgen Strand Larsen is only fit enough for substitute duty at Molineux.

Jose Sa, Jackson Tchatchoua, Jeanricner Bellegarde and Fer Lopez oust Sam Johnstone, Hugo Bueno, Andre and Hwang Hee-chan.

Leeds are unchanged.

Finally, at the London Stadium, Crystal Palace’s sole alteration sees Adam Wharton return from a groin injury and replace Jefferson Lerma in midfield.

West Ham have made two tweaks. Alphonse Areola replaces Mads Hermansen in goal, while Callum Wilson comes in for the suspended Tomas Soucek.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Dunk, van Hecke, Gruda, Rutter, Minteh, Baleba, Mitoma, Kadioglu, Ayari, Veltman. 

Subs: Steele, Tzimas, Watson, Welbeck, Milner, Boscagli, Gomez, Wieffer, Coppola.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Palhinha, Bergvall, Kudus, Richarlison, Odobert. 

Subs: Kinsky, Spence, Danso, Gray, Sarr, Xavi, Johnson, Tel, Scarlett.

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Hartman Esteve, Foster, Anthony, Florentino, Tchaouna, Ekdal, Cullen, Laurent.

Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Edwards, Humphreys, Flemming, Pires, Broja, Hannibal, Barnes

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Williams, Milenkovic, Morato, Zinchenko, Douglas Luiz, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Bakwa, Ndoye, Wood.

Subs: Victor, Sangare, Hudson-Odoi, Kalimuendo, I. Jesus, Hutchinson, Yates, Jair Cunha, McAtee.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Mavropanos, Diouf, Ward-Prowse, Fernandes, Paqueta, Bowen, Wilson, Summerville.

Subs: Hermansen, Julio, Fullkrug, Guilherme, Rodriguez, Todibo, Magassa, Scarles, Irving.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell, Pino, Kamada, Mateta.

Subs: Matthews, Lerma, Nketiah, Clyne, Uche, Canvot, Sosa, Devenny, Cardines.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Agbadou, Mosquera, Toti Gomes, Tchatchoua, Krejci, Joao Gomes, Rodrigo Gomes, Bellegarde, Lopez, Arokodare

Subs: Johnstone, Hugo Bueno, Santiago Bueno, Munetsi, Andre, Strand Larsen, Arias, Hwang, Hoever.

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Longstaff, Ampadu, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor.

Subs: Meslier, Piroe, Nmecha, Bijol, Harrison, Tanaka, Justin, Gruev, Gray.

  The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Wooo, Stach 15pts 😎 Thanks guys

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27325320

    As it happens, I get Reijnders as well, due to Sarr no show.

    Open Controls
  Gubby-Allen
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Is there anyway of players getting defensive contributions after the match has finished?

    Open Controls
    The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      They be adjusted up to the end of the GW

      Open Controls
      The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        *can be

        Open Controls
    Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Haven't seen it yet

      Open Controls
  KAPTAIN KANE!
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Gameweek comes down to this:

(P)almer

    (P)almer

    Open Controls
    KAPTAIN KANE!
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Only Mateta and Williams returns so far so very disappointing

      Open Controls
  Shark Team
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    40pts with 3 remaining
    Should I be happy or not?

    Open Controls
    KAPTAIN KANE!
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Yes that is an excellent score this week

      Open Controls
    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Relative to others yeah I guess

      Open Controls
    Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Nice humble brag champ

      Open Controls
    NoOneCares
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        I almost have that with 6 remaining so not good.

        Open Controls
      Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        That's a good score imo

        Open Controls
    Feanor
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Still fuming Grealish got himself a yellow after the whistle. He's such a plonker.

      Open Controls
      Free Hat
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Was coming tbh. Moaning all game long against referee.
        Tbf, he got a point most of the time, but still.

        Open Controls
        Feanor
          • 16 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Pickford had to pull him away before he got a second

          Open Controls
    Free Hat
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      For a CB Van de Ven doesnt get a lot of Defcon compared to other cbs.

      Open Controls
      KAPTAIN KANE!
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        It's bizarre, like what is he doing

        Open Controls
        KAPTAIN KANE!
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Having said that seems to have excellent attacking threat, should have scored today again

          Open Controls
        Free Hat
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Looking at Romero most likely....

          Open Controls
    Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      West Ham are annoying. Offered nothing this season get somehow still busted my clean sheets three times.

      Open Controls
      All Hail K
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        The team may not be a force but Bowen is. I feel your frustration though.

        Open Controls
      Free Hat
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        True

        Open Controls
    Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      i think kudus cross was on target before van hecke nodded it in /possible change to a kudus goal ???

      Open Controls
      Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        On target for what? The corner flag?

        Open Controls
        Jordan.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          im thinking its curling in at the far post,its certainly close,and place the corner flag in your hole ,its only speculation ffs

          Open Controls
    aapoman
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Thinking about using WC. Is this good?

      Raya Dubravka
      Gabriel Senesi Andersen Richards Gudmundson
      Palmer Semenyo Ndiaye Reijnders Stach
      Haaland Gyökeres JoaoPedro

      Open Controls
      GoonerSteve
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        I like it. My current squad is:

        Raya, Dubravka
        Munoz, Senesi, Chalobah, Gudmundsson, Esteve.
        Semenyo, Grealish, Palmer, Kudus, Reijnders.
        Haaland, Ekitike, Gyokeres.

        Bit of a benching headache this week, otherwise Ekitike to Pedro is an option. I might roll though. Or just switch Munoz to someone with a better fixture and def cons.

        Open Controls
    Feanor
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Triple Spurs essential vs Wolves?

      Open Controls
      All Hail K
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Triple (insert team name) is essential vs Wolves.

        Open Controls
    GoonerSteve
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Bench boost suddenly looking ok with 12 from Esteve, Gudmundsson, Dubravka and Reijnders still to play.

      Open Controls
      Feanor
        • 16 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        12+ is solid

        Open Controls
        GoonerSteve
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          Got about averahe of 7 from the dgw bbs last season or so. I'm delighted.

          Open Controls
    Twisted Saltergater
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      How does Amorim expect Man Utd to be competitive playing one midfielder with no legs + Bruno?

      Open Controls
      Tomerick
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        I don't think he does but he basically said he's incapable of thinking of any other tactics because he thinks it would make him look weak.

        Open Controls
        Twisted Saltergater
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          The irony is that Bruno is world class playing as a 10 or an 8 in a 433, and now United have sold all their exciting wingers! All they had to do was sign someone like Elliott Anderson to protect the back 4.

          Open Controls
      x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        He's just waiting for that sweet, sweet severance pay

        Open Controls
      NoOneCares
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          Man U have not been competitive in almost a decade and are an irrelevant team now.

          Open Controls
      Totalfootball
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Dubravka bap ?

        Open Controls
        Twisted Saltergater
          • 16 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          Close but Foster pipped him

          Open Controls
      Iceball
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        On WC, would you have VVD and Gabriel or just one of them?

        Open Controls
        Twisted Saltergater
          • 16 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Just Gabriel

          Open Controls
        lilmessipran
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          I have Raya + VVD, but if wildcarding now I would go Raya+ Gabriel and defcon cheapies alongside

          Open Controls
        Rico123
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          Just Gabriel and a cheaper option over VVD for me

          Open Controls
      Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Is it time to flog Palace assets (including Lacroix, Munoz) with the fixtures turning?

        Open Controls
        lilmessipran
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Munoz seems kind of overpriced vs Lacroix and Richards...not getting the attacking returns, even when he does get the 1 in 4 games attacking return, Richards and Lacroix can keep up with their defcons and cheaper prices.

          Open Controls
        Rico123
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          I'm thinking of shipping Munoz soon to free up funds, but think I'll stick with Mateta

          Open Controls
      jacob1989
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Need to boot gakpo.. 0.2 short of getting palmer but can still do wirh 2ft.
        Anyone else? My other mids are
        Semenyo, grealish, kudus and enabler king

        Open Controls
      Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Kudus assist given

        Open Controls
      tim
        • 16 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        Wood to Pedro done

        Open Controls
        The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          When he literally could get injured in the next couple of hours?

          Open Controls
      Rico123
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        1 FT, £2.9m ITB

        Would you

        A. wildcard this team to get Haaland in (with a Haaland plus Salah team)
        B. -4 to switch out Salah > Haaland
        C. Stick without Haaland and hide behind sofa next week

        Kelleher (Valdi)
        Gabriel Munoz VdV (De Cuyper Esteve)
        Salah Kudus Rogers Semenyo (Anderson)
        Mateta Pedro Wood

        Open Controls
      ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        FFS, Bowen and NWilliams on the bench. 19points. Aaargh

        Open Controls
        The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Why on earth would you bench Bowen?

          Open Controls
          ViperStripes
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Was between him and Grealish

            Open Controls
            Feanor
              • 16 Years
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              Gotta start Bowen at home

              Open Controls
      Pornchef
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Who are the Best spurs attacker and defender to buy?

        Open Controls
      -GK22-
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Who to get rid of first

        Wood
        Watkins
        Bowen?

        Open Controls
      Meta12345
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Gw6
        A) mitoma
        B) stach

        Open Controls
      15. JT11fc
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Estêvão scores his first goal for Chelsea.

        Just practising

        Open Controls
        1. Sun God Nika
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          you jinxed it

          Open Controls
          1. St Pauli Walnuts
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            12 mins ago

            he really did

            Open Controls
      16. JT11fc
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Was there not a slight touch?

        Open Controls
      17. KAPTAIN KANE!
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        That’s Palmer 90 locked then

        Open Controls
      18. Sun God Nika
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Watch man utd still bottle it due to the pressue

        Open Controls
        1. Sun God Nika
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          the pressure of typing this post made me mistype pressure

          Open Controls
      19. Feanor
        • 16 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Reckless from Sanchez. Mbeumo wasn’t getting to the ball after his flick

        Open Controls

