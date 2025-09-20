Tom Freeman’s Gameweek 5 team reveal

With Gameweek 5 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) on the way, our pundits are starting to finalise their teams ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

In this article, Tom Freeman, who has five top 1k finishes to his name, discusses his team.

Make sure you sign up for the new season to get all the Member-only articles, tools and features to make 2025/26 your best FPL campaign yet!

TOM FREEMAN’S TEAM FOR FPL GAMEWEEK 5