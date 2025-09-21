Dugout Discussion

2pm team news: Howe rotates, Adingra + Elliott subs

21 September 2025 359 comments
There are two Premier League matches kicking off at 14:00 BST today, with high-flying Bournemouth facing Newcastle United and Sunderland hosting Aston Villa, who are without a win or goal scored this season.

TEAM NEWS

Andoni Iraola makes two changes to the side that beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 last week.

Alex Jimenez and Bafode Diakite start, as James Hill and Veljko Milosavljevic make way.

Eddie Howe makes seven alterations from the midweek Champions League defeat to Barcelona, handing starts to Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, Lewis Hall, Joe Willock, Lewis Miley, Jacob Murphy and Nick Woltemade.

Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes drop to the bench, while Anthony Gordon is suspended and Fabian Schar is ruled out due to concussion protocols.

At The Stadium of Light, Regis Le Bris brings in Chris Rigg and Enzo Le Fee for the injured Habib Diarra and benched Simon Adingra.

Aston Villa’s two changes see Boubacar Kamara and Evann Guessand replace Lamare Bogarde and Youri Tielemans, who picked up a calf injury last weekend.

Harvey Elliott and Jadon Sancho are both named among the substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert, Scott, Adams, Semenyo, Tavernier, Brooks, Evanilson

Subs: Dennis, Soler, Christie, Doak, Kluivert, Adli, Kroupi Jr, Hill, Milosavljevic

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Livramento, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Hall, Willock, Miley, Tonali, Murphy, Woltemade

Subs: Ramsdale, Trippier, Lascelles, Joelinton, Barnes, Krafth, Osula, Elanga, Guimaraes

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Reinildo, Xhaka, Rigg, Sadiki, Talbi, Le Fee, Isidor

Subs: Patterson, Neil, Ballard, Geertruida, Brobbey, Mayenda, Adingra, Traore, Masuaku

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Kamara, McGinn, Buendia, Rogers, Guessand, Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Pau, Lindelof, Maatsen, Bogarde, Jimoh, Elliott, Sancho, Malen

  1. Sgt. Schultz
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    YES!! CS busted

    Open Controls
    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Villa really bad

      Open Controls
      1. Sgt. Schultz
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Isidor G Xhaka A

        Open Controls
      2. Glasner Ball
        • 13 Years
        6 mins ago

        People have Villa assets still? 😮

        Open Controls
    2. DeSelby
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Blue drink for everyone!

      Open Controls
  2. have you seen cyan
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Lovely Villa cs wipe

    Open Controls
  3. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Xhaka world class

    Open Controls
  4. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Sunderland goal haha

    Open Controls
  5. nanxun
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    AVL still root to the bottom of the table.

    Open Controls
  6. chocolove
    • 14 Years
    9 mins ago

    Wirtz, Watkins and Rogers
    Find the similarity

    Open Controls
    1. SINGH
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      All three play for rubbish teams?

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Blankers

      Open Controls
  7. SINGH
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Arteta with 3 defensive midfielders at home lol make it make sense

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Make it make sense? Not sure why it's surprising, they are facing city

      Open Controls
      1. SINGH
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        At home to a team they beat 5-1 in the same fixture early this year. Doesn't make sense to me

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          What has last years result to do with it?

          Open Controls
        2. chocolove
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Good things you're not a coach

          Open Controls
    2. chocolove
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Any wrong?
      Same midfielders resulted in 2-0 vs Bilbao

      Open Controls
  8. Shark Team
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Watkins winner soon

    Open Controls
  9. Twisted Saltergater
    • 16 Years
    8 mins ago

    Hollllllllldor!

    Open Controls
  10. Graziano
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Villa never deserved a clean in all honesty. Sunderland was not super creative but created more chances from set pieces and deserve a draw for sure.

    Open Controls
  11. z13
      8 mins ago

      Oh Villa! 1-1

      Open Controls
    • el polako
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      At this point want Sunderland to grab a winner.

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yea

        Open Controls
      2. Glasner Ball
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Yep, come on Sunderland

        Open Controls
    • FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Get in the bin

      Open Controls
    • nanxun
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Nobody on AVL seems to have touch.

      Open Controls
    • Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Konsa Watkins Roger's owner!
Plus wirtz
      Plus wirtz

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Time to call it a day and retire I think 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Gizzachance
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Yep, hit w/c button !

          Open Controls
      2. Glasner Ball
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        Patience of a saint. wow

        Open Controls
        1. Gizzachance
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Stuck with them as had likes of palmer sarr Murillo injuries, plus their fixtures, hindsight eh, all gone this week on w/c !

          Open Controls
      3. chocolove
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Wonder why we stuck in 5 M rank?

        Open Controls
      4. thegaffer82
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Same here but no Konsa thankfully.
        Always got bigger fish to fry (injuries, suspensions etc…) so not been able to get rid.
        But they are all gone on WC that’s for sure!

        Open Controls
    • SUPERMAN
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      All this passing around the edge of the box for Villa leading to nothing. Sometimes you just have to ping it into the box.

      Open Controls
    • The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      6 mins ago

      Ref choking

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Second Yellow all day

        Open Controls
    • nanxun
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Rogers. WTF.

      Open Controls
    • F4L
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      casemiro was sent off for less yesterday

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • 16 Years
        just now

        this

        Open Controls
    • Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Rogers subbed. Another worldy performance.

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Rogers depressed he didn't get his big move to Spurs

        Open Controls
    • tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Villa defending shockingly bad to allow Xhaka all the time in the world to set up Isodor...

      https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1969773092483318235

      Open Controls
    • The Mighty Hippo
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Phil Foden is tempting me with his concurrent starts. Let's see how he does today, but he may just edge it into my team ahead of Bruno.

      Open Controls
      1. Supersonic_
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I think I might wildcard in GW6.

        So might do Salah to Foden for the Burnley game

        Open Controls
    • tucaoneo
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      With Saka back, Arsenal's bench is so ridiculously deep... FPL nightmare.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Triple defence

        Open Controls
      2. FantasyTony
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Arteta picks the team based off height most of the time

        Open Controls
    • Twisted Saltergater
      • 16 Years
      4 mins ago

      Christie actually through on goal and brought down. No second yellow for Thiaw.

      Unbelievable. Times like this, I think the smaller clubs actually don’t get the big decisions.

      Open Controls
    • FantasyTony
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Thiaw should be off. Definitely a yellow.

      Open Controls
    • MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Another Villa stinker then. Watkins gone on wildcard - thanks for the nightmares.

      Open Controls
    • Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      So Diakite is a doubt.
      They say don't play bench boost of you have any bench doubts.
      So I don't.
      Dubravka 4 points.
      Esteve 4 points
      Reijnders TBD
      Diakite currenty on 9.
      Rogers and Watkins useless.
      This game is a cruel mistress.
      I seek the solace of a wildcard.

      Open Controls
      1. nanxun
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yup. GW06 WC.

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        just now

        So poor decision making from you then...

        Open Controls
    • Saka White Rice
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Very tough decision for me to do Watkins to Haaland tonight for free. Yes for free.

      Open Controls
      1. CoracAld2831
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Do it.

        Open Controls
      2. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Not really a decision that, is it

        Open Controls
    • nanxun
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Unai still slow on the uptake.

      Open Controls
      1. Sgt. Schultz
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        not a Good Ebening so far

        Open Controls
      2. have you seen cyan
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Emery sacked before Xmas at this rate

        Open Controls
    • nanxun
      • 4 Years
      just now

      AVL look like complete shiiite.

      Open Controls

