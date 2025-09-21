FPL Gameweek 5: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

Our Scoreboard rounds up all the action from Sunday’s Gameweek 5 fixtures.

This article features the day’s top teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

Additionally, we’ll also include a summary of the defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.

GAMEWEEK 5: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 5: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each match for comprehensive player and team data: