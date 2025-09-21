Scoreboard

FPL Gameweek 5: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

21 September 2025 419 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Our Scoreboard rounds up all the action from Sunday’s Gameweek 5 fixtures.

This article features the day’s top teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

Additionally, we’ll also include a summary of the defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.

GAMEWEEK 5: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 5: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each match for comprehensive player and team data:

Arsenal1 – 1Manchester City
Sunderland1 – 1Aston Villa
Bournemouth0 – 0Newcastle United
  1. Rico123
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Wilcard active - going Salah and Haaland for now

    Would you go
    A. Mateta + King on bench, 343
    B. Grealish + Guiu/ fodder on bench (and 0.9m ITB, 352

    Currently on A with this, 0itb - thoughts?

    Petrovic (Dub)
    Gabriel Truffert VdV (Gudmunsson Esteve)
    Salah Semenyo Kudus Reijnders (King)
    Haaland Mateta Pedro

    1. Sess!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Having both isn't worth the downgrades with rest of your squad, which looks very weak.

      Also, if you're go in £4m def route. One of them has to be Mukiele or Alderete.

  2. Kaneyonero
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    What's the safety score for LMS?

  3. thetommy14
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Any changes?

    Raya
    Cucurella, Muñoz, VDV
    Eze, Xavi, Grealish, Semenyo
    Haaland, J.Pedro, Gyokeres

    Dubravka, Elliot, Senesi, Gudmundsson
    0,5m ITB

    Start Muñoz or Senesi?

  4. Jimmy B
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    I know lots has been said about Villa's attack this season but Eddie's Newcastle are pretty stinky too. That was awful to watch today. At least Villa's picks are playing. Wtf is he doing with Elanga? Not an owner by the way just curious how they can look so bad in attack and they have a few times and he just plods on with a back 5.

  5. Lahm and Lallanas Llama
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    It would be peak FPL for Bruno to go quiet now points wise but Manu start playing well

    1. EDEN THE MAN
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I think Mbeumo will return

  6. EDEN THE MAN
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Would you go Burn or Tark on WC?

  7. chocolove
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    @sess
    With Ballard fit now, who will he replace in the team, Mukiele or Alderete?

