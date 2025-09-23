Senesi + Raya up? FPL price change predictions for September 24

The widget on the sidebar and our *new* filterable price predictions page detail the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works but Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is falling or rising.

And here are the players who are close to a price change at 02:30 BST on Wednesday 24 September…

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: SEPTEMBER 24

Price Change Predictions Risers Fallers Player Team Price Progress Tonight Senesi BOU 4.7m 117.7% Very Likely Gabriel ARS 6.1m 104.0% Very Likely Raya ARS 5.5m 103.6% Very Likely Zubimendi ARS 5.4m 99.7% Likely Gravenberch LIV 5.5m 91.4% Unlikely Chalobah CHE 5.1m 87.7% Unlikely L.Paquetá WHU 5.9m 89.1% Unlikely Grealish EVE 6.8m 81.6% Unlikely Anthony BUR 5.5m 81.9% Unlikely Guéhi CRY 4.7m 78.8% Unlikely Doku MCI 6.4m 77.6% Unlikely Szoboszlai LIV 6.5m 79.6% Unlikely Livramento NEW 5.1m 76.5% Unlikely Reijnders MCI 5.6m 71.5% Unlikely King FUL 4.5m 73.5% Unlikely Foden MCI 8.0m 71.6% Unlikely Kudus TOT 6.6m 71.0% Unlikely Burn NEW 5.0m 70.4% Unlikely Richarlison TOT 6.7m 64.9% Unlikely Van de Ven TOT 4.7m 65.3% Unlikely Calafiori ARS 5.7m 66.4% Unlikely Caicedo CHE 5.6m 61.0% Unlikely Cullen BUR 5.0m 62.4% Unlikely Isidor SUN 5.5m 58.6% Unlikely Pope NEW 5.0m 57.4% Unlikely Rodon LEE 4.0m 56.7% Unlikely Evanilson BOU 7.0m 53.9% Unlikely Gyökeres ARS 9.0m 51.9% Unlikely Dúbravka BUR 4.0m 53.0% Unlikely Gudmundsson LEE 4.0m 51.5% Unlikely Eze ARS 7.5m 51.2% Unlikely Foster BUR 5.0m 50.5% Unlikely Roefs SUN 4.5m 49.2% Unlikely Spence TOT 4.5m 46.4% Unlikely Tavernier BOU 5.5m 45.8% Unlikely Petrović BOU 4.5m 42.1% Unlikely Richards CRY 4.5m 38.8% Unlikely Stach LEE 5.0m 37.1% Unlikely Muñoz CRY 5.6m 39.7% Unlikely Pedro Porro TOT 5.6m 39.2% Unlikely 1 2 3 4 Connecting to LiveFPL... We can't connect to LiveFPL right now, check back shortly Player Team Price Progress Tonight N.Williams NFO 5.0m 104.1% Very Likely Bijol LEE 4.0m 102.8% Very Likely Guessand AVL 6.4m 102.0% Very Likely Leoni LIV 5.0m 101.3% Very Likely Nørgaard ARS 5.4m 102.3% Very Likely Wirtz LIV 8.3m 98.4% Likely Areola WHU 4.4m 101.6% Very Likely Cardines CRY 4.5m 101.3% Very Likely Barkley AVL 4.9m 101.2% Very Likely Aznou EVE 4.4m 101.1% Very Likely White ARS 5.4m 101.2% Very Likely Seung soo NEW 4.5m 101.0% Very Likely Rees-Dottin BOU 4.5m 100.7% Very Likely Pond WOL 4.0m 100.9% Very Likely Bissouma TOT 5.3m 100.6% Very Likely Kinsky TOT 4.0m 100.2% Very Likely Ahamada CRY 4.5m 99.2% Likely Van Hecke BHA 4.5m 99.7% Likely Wilson FUL 5.4m 99.5% Maybe Wood NFO 7.6m 96.7% Maybe Young AVL 4.5m 98.0% Maybe Tasker BHA 4.0m 97.6% Maybe Smith BOU 4.5m 96.3% Maybe Woodman LIV 4.0m 96.2% Maybe Milenković NFO 5.5m 95.7% Maybe Sels NFO 5.0m 95.2% Maybe Watkins AVL 8.8m 92.9% Maybe Enes Ünal BOU 5.5m 95.4% Maybe N.Gonzalez MCI 6.0m 95.1% Maybe Travers EVE 4.5m 94.3% Unlikely Hall NEW 5.4m 93.6% Unlikely Robertson LIV 5.9m 93.0% Unlikely Agbinone CRY 4.5m 93.4% Unlikely Bates EVE 4.5m 93.8% Unlikely Bayindir MUN 5.0m 91.8% Unlikely Dixon EVE 4.0m 91.7% Unlikely Peart-Harris BRE 4.5m 90.5% Unlikely Ødegaard ARS 7.9m 89.0% Unlikely Arrizabalaga ARS 4.4m 89.7% Unlikely Trossard ARS 6.9m 89.5% Unlikely 1 2 3 4 Connecting to LiveFPL... We can't connect to LiveFPL right now, check back shortly

These numbers will keep changing throughout the day, responding to transfer market activity on FPL. So, keep checking back here!