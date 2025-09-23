FPL

Senesi + Raya up? FPL price change predictions for September 24

23 September 2025 0 comments
The widget on the sidebar and our *new* filterable price predictions page detail the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works but Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is falling or rising.

And here are the players who are close to a price change at 02:30 BST on Wednesday 24 September

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: SEPTEMBER 24

Price Change Predictions

Risers
Fallers
PlayerTeamPriceProgressTonight
SenesiBOU4.7m
117.7%
 Very Likely
GabrielARS6.1m
104.0%
 Very Likely
RayaARS5.5m
103.6%
 Very Likely
ZubimendiARS5.4m
99.7%
 Likely
GravenberchLIV5.5m
91.4%
 Unlikely
ChalobahCHE5.1m
87.7%
 Unlikely
L.PaquetáWHU5.9m
89.1%
 Unlikely
GrealishEVE6.8m
81.6%
 Unlikely
AnthonyBUR5.5m
81.9%
 Unlikely
GuéhiCRY4.7m
78.8%
 Unlikely
DokuMCI6.4m
77.6%
 Unlikely
SzoboszlaiLIV6.5m
79.6%
 Unlikely
LivramentoNEW5.1m
76.5%
 Unlikely
ReijndersMCI5.6m
71.5%
 Unlikely
KingFUL4.5m
73.5%
 Unlikely
FodenMCI8.0m
71.6%
 Unlikely
KudusTOT6.6m
71.0%
 Unlikely
BurnNEW5.0m
70.4%
 Unlikely
RicharlisonTOT6.7m
64.9%
 Unlikely
Van de VenTOT4.7m
65.3%
 Unlikely
CalafioriARS5.7m
66.4%
 Unlikely
CaicedoCHE5.6m
61.0%
 Unlikely
CullenBUR5.0m
62.4%
 Unlikely
IsidorSUN5.5m
58.6%
 Unlikely
PopeNEW5.0m
57.4%
 Unlikely
RodonLEE4.0m
56.7%
 Unlikely
EvanilsonBOU7.0m
53.9%
 Unlikely
GyökeresARS9.0m
51.9%
 Unlikely
DúbravkaBUR4.0m
53.0%
 Unlikely
GudmundssonLEE4.0m
51.5%
 Unlikely
EzeARS7.5m
51.2%
 Unlikely
FosterBUR5.0m
50.5%
 Unlikely
RoefsSUN4.5m
49.2%
 Unlikely
SpenceTOT4.5m
46.4%
 Unlikely
TavernierBOU5.5m
45.8%
 Unlikely
PetrovićBOU4.5m
42.1%
 Unlikely
RichardsCRY4.5m
38.8%
 Unlikely
StachLEE5.0m
37.1%
 Unlikely
MuñozCRY5.6m
39.7%
 Unlikely
Pedro PorroTOT5.6m
39.2%
 Unlikely
PlayerTeamPriceProgressTonight
N.WilliamsNFO5.0m
104.1%
 Very Likely
BijolLEE4.0m
102.8%
 Very Likely
GuessandAVL6.4m
102.0%
 Very Likely
LeoniLIV5.0m
101.3%
 Very Likely
NørgaardARS5.4m
102.3%
 Very Likely
WirtzLIV8.3m
98.4%
 Likely
AreolaWHU4.4m
101.6%
 Very Likely
CardinesCRY4.5m
101.3%
 Very Likely
BarkleyAVL4.9m
101.2%
 Very Likely
AznouEVE4.4m
101.1%
 Very Likely
WhiteARS5.4m
101.2%
 Very Likely
Seung sooNEW4.5m
101.0%
 Very Likely
Rees-DottinBOU4.5m
100.7%
 Very Likely
PondWOL4.0m
100.9%
 Very Likely
BissoumaTOT5.3m
100.6%
 Very Likely
KinskyTOT4.0m
100.2%
 Very Likely
AhamadaCRY4.5m
99.2%
 Likely
Van HeckeBHA4.5m
99.7%
 Likely
WilsonFUL5.4m
99.5%
 Maybe
WoodNFO7.6m
96.7%
 Maybe
YoungAVL4.5m
98.0%
 Maybe
TaskerBHA4.0m
97.6%
 Maybe
SmithBOU4.5m
96.3%
 Maybe
WoodmanLIV4.0m
96.2%
 Maybe
MilenkovićNFO5.5m
95.7%
 Maybe
SelsNFO5.0m
95.2%
 Maybe
WatkinsAVL8.8m
92.9%
 Maybe
Enes ÜnalBOU5.5m
95.4%
 Maybe
N.GonzalezMCI6.0m
95.1%
 Maybe
TraversEVE4.5m
94.3%
 Unlikely
HallNEW5.4m
93.6%
 Unlikely
RobertsonLIV5.9m
93.0%
 Unlikely
AgbinoneCRY4.5m
93.4%
 Unlikely
BatesEVE4.5m
93.8%
 Unlikely
BayindirMUN5.0m
91.8%
 Unlikely
DixonEVE4.0m
91.7%
 Unlikely
Peart-HarrisBRE4.5m
90.5%
 Unlikely
ØdegaardARS7.9m
89.0%
 Unlikely
ArrizabalagaARS4.4m
89.7%
 Unlikely
TrossardARS6.9m
89.5%
 Unlikely
These numbers will keep changing throughout the day, responding to transfer market activity on FPL. So, keep checking back here!

price change predictions
