FPL Hall of Famer Rob Mayes: Gameweek 6 Wildcard team reveal

24 September 2025 132 comments
Rob Mayes Rob Mayes
It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Rob Mayes – who can be found here on X – has nine consecutive finishes inside the top 30k, which means he ranks sixth in our Career Hall of Fame. He’s playing his Wildcard in Gameweek 6, with his latest team draft in this article.

ROB MAYES’ GAMEWEEK 6 TEAM REVEAL

I was always planning to get Erling Haaland (£14.3m) in this week, but with Florian Wirtz’s (£8.2m) benching, Robert Sánchez (£5.0m) feeling risky, and maybe a little bit of a rage-move thrown in… I’ve decided to pull the trigger on the Wildcard.

Here’s the current draft:

  1. The Big Fella
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Roeufs Dubravka
    Virgil Gabriel cucurella esteve Rodon
    Salah Ndiaye Reijnders Kudus Semenyo
    Isidor Haaland Guiu
    0.2m ITB

    Any thoughts on this WC team? Guiu should go and I would like an Arsenal attacker but Guiu will play when he’s back from injury and you can’t have them all. I would have waited until the IB but all my players lose value tonight so I am kind of being forced into it. This team will be set until the IB though, injuries aside, and then I will have 4 FTs to use over the IB when Liverpool’s formation is clearer which could mean I sell Salah .

    Open Controls
    1. Guru Mediation
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Guiu will play?

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I honestly think he will in a few games. He was brought back for a reason. Could be wrong but either way he is a cheap enabler and even if he doesn’t start, you’d expect a couple of 1 pointers from time to time. I could use the other 0.2 to get a 4.5 striker but who plays at that price?

        Open Controls
    2. No Professionals
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Assume you’ve already bench boosted

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        No why? I could use it in GW8 if I sell Guiu and bring in another cheap striker though

        Open Controls
    3. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'd say downgrade 1-2 defenders and improve Isidor. Guiu is not gonna be getting many minutes, mostly zero.

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Would you rather have Cucurella or Chalobah?

        Open Controls
  2. MikeLowrey
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Is this team ok to roll on for one more week before a WC? The * are players I feel need to go

    Kelleher
    Williams* VanDeVen Truffert
    Salah Semenyo Rogers* Gakpo* Reijnders
    Haaland Wood*

    (Dubravka Rodon Esteve Guiu*)

    Alternatively have 3FT if I need this week

    Open Controls
    1. The Big Fella
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I currently have Williams and think he could do well next few but he will drop in value and I have already lost value on a few players so need to stop the rot

      Open Controls
    2. No Professionals
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      In your position, I would probably wildcard

      Open Controls
    3. Green Arrow
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I have a similar team as yours and opted to use the 3 FT. I removed Rogers, Forest defender and one striker (in your case Williams and Wood)

      Open Controls
  3. Soyland
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Gakpo to:
    A) Mbuemo
    B) Foden
    C) Roll

    Also: will Porro play in the weekend after 90 minutes today? Do he have competition for his place?

    Open Controls
  4. No Professionals
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Have huge wildcard mofo, but I should save it right?

    Sanchez
    Senesi VDV Williams
    Salah Semenyo Anderson Reijnder Ndiaye
    Haaland Pedro

    Dubravka Konsa Esteve Guiu

    Open Controls
    1. Green Arrow
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Save

      Open Controls
  5. Green Arrow
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    9.4 itb and need to bring in a midfielder to turn around my season:
    A) Cave and bring in Semenyo
    B) Go mildly different with Bruno
    C) Go wildly different with a Mbuemo or Foden

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      A)

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Foden and captain

      Open Controls
      1. Green Arrow
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Good shout but I'm nervous about this after his minutes today

        Open Controls
    3. MikeLowrey
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      A, B, C (Foden) in that order IMO

      Open Controls
  6. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Wood still good to start the weekend or is he being phased out?

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Feels like the end is nigh, but you may as well give him this weekend

      Open Controls
  7. Flynny
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Who is the better wildcard option?

    A....tarkowski

    B...Romero

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Probably Romero due to fixtures

      Open Controls
  8. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    Feels like some pretty decent risk of a Porro rest and Spence and Udogie starting against Wolves
    Porro now started 10 games in the last 6 weeks, playing 90 in nearly all including in the cup tonight
    Bit annoying as Porro is the player a lot of WCers won't have!

    Open Controls
    1. The Big Fella
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Probably because he won’t start this week. 10 games in the last 6 weeks, playing 90 in nearly all including in the cup tonight.

      Open Controls
  9. Not again Shirley
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Any love for Doku? Seems to be having a good season.

    Open Controls
    1. Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Good short punt imo

      Open Controls
  10. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    Better choice for the short term?

    A Ndiaye

    B. Kudus

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Ndiaye

      Open Controls
    2. Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  11. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    No minutes for Wood. What do we make of it. So confused with him.

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably starts vs Sunderland but then it’s time to sell

      Open Controls
  12. Keane There Dunne That
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Salah + Watkins ->
    A) Reinjders + Haaland (money for Saka/Gyrokes next week)
    B) Foden + Haaland

    Should I do this tonight to avoid price changes?

    Open Controls
  13. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is sells a sell after thus GW?

    Open Controls
  14. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Crystal Palace play Liverpool away

    in the league cup next round

    Open Controls
  15. Captain Mal
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Arsenal - Brighton
    Grimsby - Brentford
    Swansea - M. City
    Newcastle - Spurs
    Wrexham - Cardiff
    Liverpool - Palace
    Wolves - Chelsea
    Wycombe - Fulham

    The DGW/BGW prospects not looking that great...

    Open Controls
  16. HellasLEAF
    • 16 Years
    5 mins ago

    Honestly bit surprised to see Semenyo in the Bus team currently. I may bench this week actually.

    I just feel there are perhaps other players with slightly better fixtures than him even though is on form.

    As I'm sure most have him, thoughts?

    Open Controls
  17. thetommy14
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    G2G?
    0,0m ITB

    Raya
    Gabriel, Senesi, VDV
    Foden, Xavi, Grealish, Semenyo
    Haaland, J.Pedro, Gyokeres

    Dubravka, Elliott, Muñoz, Gudmon

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Solid.

      Open Controls
  18. lilmessipran
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Pool to face Palace in the 4th rd of the cup..that slim chance of a BGW/DGW got slimmer.

    Open Controls

