FPL Hall of Famer Rob Mayes: Gameweek 6 Wildcard team reveal

It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Rob Mayes – who can be found here on X – has nine consecutive finishes inside the top 30k, which means he ranks sixth in our Career Hall of Fame. He’s playing his Wildcard in Gameweek 6, with his latest team draft in this article.

Don’t forget to sign up for the new season to get all the Member-only articles, tools and features to make 2025/26 your best FPL campaign yet!

ROB MAYES’ GAMEWEEK 6 TEAM REVEAL

I was always planning to get Erling Haaland (£14.3m) in this week, but with Florian Wirtz’s (£8.2m) benching, Robert Sánchez (£5.0m) feeling risky, and maybe a little bit of a rage-move thrown in… I’ve decided to pull the trigger on the Wildcard.

Here’s the current draft: