RSL Fantasy Round 4 Scout Picks

Following our in-house look at the best Round 4 players to own in Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Fantasy, it’s time to finalise our Scout Picks.
- READ MORE: Click here to join our mini-league – and a chance at winning over £550 in prize value!
- READ MORE: Saudi Fantasy Round 4: SPL roundup, best picks, team reveals + more
- READ MORE: What happened in RSL Fantasy Round 3? Goals, assists + points
Keeping the favourites of Amer, Louis and Chris in mind, we’ve come up with a final team that adheres to the following rules:
- An 83.0m budget for the starting XI
- No more than three players per club
CHECK OUT RSL FANTASY (SAUDI PRO LEAGUE)