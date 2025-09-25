Wood down, Gabriel up? FPL price change predictions for September 26

The widget on the sidebar and our *new* filterable price predictions page detail the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works but Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is falling or rising.

And here are the players who are close to a price change at 02:30 BST on Friday 26 September…

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: SEPTEMBER 26

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: SEPTEMBER 26

Price Change Predictions Risers Fallers Player Team Price Progress Tonight Richarlison TOT 6.7m 94.0% Likely Gabriel ARS 6.1m 100.3% Very Likely Reijnders MCI 5.6m 94.7% Likely Zubimendi ARS 5.4m 99.9% Likely Foden MCI 8.0m 88.7% Maybe Grealish EVE 6.8m 92.4% Unlikely Doku MCI 6.4m 90.0% Unlikely Guéhi CRY 4.7m 90.8% Unlikely Anthony BUR 5.5m 85.9% Unlikely L.Paquetá WHU 5.9m 85.9% Unlikely Kudus TOT 6.6m 77.0% Unlikely Szoboszlai LIV 6.5m 79.0% Unlikely Livramento NEW 5.1m 76.4% Unlikely King FUL 4.5m 74.5% Unlikely Van de Ven TOT 4.7m 71.8% Unlikely Burn NEW 5.0m 71.9% Unlikely Caicedo CHE 5.6m 68.7% Unlikely Calafiori ARS 5.7m 69.7% Unlikely Isidor SUN 5.5m 65.7% Unlikely Gyökeres ARS 9.0m 62.8% Unlikely Pope NEW 5.0m 60.2% Unlikely Cullen BUR 5.0m 61.6% Unlikely Evanilson BOU 7.0m 58.0% Unlikely Rodon LEE 4.0m 57.9% Unlikely Eze ARS 7.5m 53.8% Unlikely Dúbravka BUR 4.0m 54.2% Unlikely Gudmundsson LEE 4.0m 53.8% Unlikely Foster BUR 5.0m 52.2% Unlikely Roefs SUN 4.5m 50.8% Unlikely Stach LEE 5.0m 47.1% Unlikely Petrović BOU 4.5m 45.1% Unlikely Spence TOT 4.5m 45.9% Unlikely Tavernier BOU 5.5m 45.5% Unlikely Tarkowski EVE 5.5m 42.1% Unlikely Haaland MCI 14.3m 41.3% Unlikely Richards CRY 4.5m 40.7% Unlikely Isak LIV 10.5m 28.6% Unlikely Vicario TOT 5.1m 37.5% Unlikely Virgil LIV 6.1m 37.4% Unlikely João Pedro CHE 7.8m 32.7% Unlikely

Player Team Price Progress Tonight Wood NFO 7.6m 104.0% Very Likely Watkins AVL 8.8m 103.4% Very Likely Wilson FUL 5.4m 101.2% Very Likely Nørgaard ARS 5.4m 101.3% Very Likely N.Williams NFO 5.0m 101.1% Very Likely Aznou EVE 4.4m 100.9% Very Likely Areola WHU 4.4m 101.0% Very Likely Van Hecke BHA 4.5m 101.0% Very Likely Milenković NFO 5.5m 99.7% Likely Cardines CRY 4.5m 100.7% Very Likely Seung soo NEW 4.5m 100.6% Very Likely Kinsky TOT 4.0m 100.7% Very Likely White ARS 5.4m 100.5% Very Likely Pond WOL 4.0m 100.4% Very Likely Sels NFO 5.0m 98.5% Likely Rees-Dottin BOU 4.5m 100.1% Maybe Robertson LIV 5.9m 97.4% Maybe Hall NEW 5.4m 97.7% Maybe N.Gonzalez MCI 6.0m 96.9% Maybe Woodman LIV 4.0m 97.1% Maybe Enes Ünal BOU 5.5m 96.6% Maybe Tasker BHA 4.0m 97.1% Maybe Travers EVE 4.5m 95.5% Maybe Arrizabalaga ARS 4.4m 92.2% Unlikely Dixon EVE 4.0m 92.6% Unlikely Agbinone CRY 4.5m 93.8% Unlikely Bates EVE 4.5m 93.7% Unlikely Smith Rowe FUL 5.9m 86.9% Unlikely Peart-Harris BRE 4.5m 92.0% Unlikely Bevan BOU 4.0m 87.9% Unlikely Damsgaard BRE 5.9m 88.2% Unlikely Clyne CRY 4.0m 88.0% Unlikely Trossard ARS 6.9m 89.0% Unlikely Todibo WHU 4.4m 86.0% Unlikely Verbruggen BHA 4.5m 86.2% Unlikely Worrall BUR 4.0m 85.7% Unlikely Fer López WOL 5.4m 86.7% Unlikely Mykolenko EVE 4.9m 86.5% Unlikely Bradley LIV 5.0m 86.0% Unlikely Bayindir MUN 5.0m 87.7% Unlikely

These numbers will keep changing throughout the day, responding to transfer market activity on FPL. So, keep checking back here!