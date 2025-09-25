FPL

Wood down, Gabriel up? FPL price change predictions for September 26

25 September 2025 0 comments
The widget on the sidebar and our *new* filterable price predictions page detail the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works but Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is falling or rising.

And here are the players who are close to a price change at 02:30 BST on Friday 26 September

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: SEPTEMBER 26

Price Change Predictions

Risers
Fallers
PlayerTeamPriceProgressTonight
RicharlisonTOT6.7m
94.0%
 Likely
GabrielARS6.1m
100.3%
 Very Likely
ReijndersMCI5.6m
94.7%
 Likely
ZubimendiARS5.4m
99.9%
 Likely
FodenMCI8.0m
88.7%
 Maybe
GrealishEVE6.8m
92.4%
 Unlikely
DokuMCI6.4m
90.0%
 Unlikely
GuéhiCRY4.7m
90.8%
 Unlikely
AnthonyBUR5.5m
85.9%
 Unlikely
L.PaquetáWHU5.9m
85.9%
 Unlikely
KudusTOT6.6m
77.0%
 Unlikely
SzoboszlaiLIV6.5m
79.0%
 Unlikely
LivramentoNEW5.1m
76.4%
 Unlikely
KingFUL4.5m
74.5%
 Unlikely
Van de VenTOT4.7m
71.8%
 Unlikely
BurnNEW5.0m
71.9%
 Unlikely
CaicedoCHE5.6m
68.7%
 Unlikely
CalafioriARS5.7m
69.7%
 Unlikely
IsidorSUN5.5m
65.7%
 Unlikely
GyökeresARS9.0m
62.8%
 Unlikely
PopeNEW5.0m
60.2%
 Unlikely
CullenBUR5.0m
61.6%
 Unlikely
EvanilsonBOU7.0m
58.0%
 Unlikely
RodonLEE4.0m
57.9%
 Unlikely
EzeARS7.5m
53.8%
 Unlikely
DúbravkaBUR4.0m
54.2%
 Unlikely
GudmundssonLEE4.0m
53.8%
 Unlikely
FosterBUR5.0m
52.2%
 Unlikely
RoefsSUN4.5m
50.8%
 Unlikely
StachLEE5.0m
47.1%
 Unlikely
PetrovićBOU4.5m
45.1%
 Unlikely
SpenceTOT4.5m
45.9%
 Unlikely
TavernierBOU5.5m
45.5%
 Unlikely
TarkowskiEVE5.5m
42.1%
 Unlikely
HaalandMCI14.3m
41.3%
 Unlikely
RichardsCRY4.5m
40.7%
 Unlikely
IsakLIV10.5m
28.6%
 Unlikely
VicarioTOT5.1m
37.5%
 Unlikely
VirgilLIV6.1m
37.4%
 Unlikely
João PedroCHE7.8m
32.7%
 Unlikely
PlayerTeamPriceProgressTonight
WoodNFO7.6m
104.0%
 Very Likely
WatkinsAVL8.8m
103.4%
 Very Likely
WilsonFUL5.4m
101.2%
 Very Likely
NørgaardARS5.4m
101.3%
 Very Likely
N.WilliamsNFO5.0m
101.1%
 Very Likely
AznouEVE4.4m
100.9%
 Very Likely
AreolaWHU4.4m
101.0%
 Very Likely
Van HeckeBHA4.5m
101.0%
 Very Likely
MilenkovićNFO5.5m
99.7%
 Likely
CardinesCRY4.5m
100.7%
 Very Likely
Seung sooNEW4.5m
100.6%
 Very Likely
KinskyTOT4.0m
100.7%
 Very Likely
WhiteARS5.4m
100.5%
 Very Likely
PondWOL4.0m
100.4%
 Very Likely
SelsNFO5.0m
98.5%
 Likely
Rees-DottinBOU4.5m
100.1%
 Maybe
RobertsonLIV5.9m
97.4%
 Maybe
HallNEW5.4m
97.7%
 Maybe
N.GonzalezMCI6.0m
96.9%
 Maybe
WoodmanLIV4.0m
97.1%
 Maybe
Enes ÜnalBOU5.5m
96.6%
 Maybe
TaskerBHA4.0m
97.1%
 Maybe
TraversEVE4.5m
95.5%
 Maybe
ArrizabalagaARS4.4m
92.2%
 Unlikely
DixonEVE4.0m
92.6%
 Unlikely
AgbinoneCRY4.5m
93.8%
 Unlikely
BatesEVE4.5m
93.7%
 Unlikely
Smith RoweFUL5.9m
86.9%
 Unlikely
Peart-HarrisBRE4.5m
92.0%
 Unlikely
BevanBOU4.0m
87.9%
 Unlikely
DamsgaardBRE5.9m
88.2%
 Unlikely
ClyneCRY4.0m
88.0%
 Unlikely
TrossardARS6.9m
89.0%
 Unlikely
TodiboWHU4.4m
86.0%
 Unlikely
VerbruggenBHA4.5m
86.2%
 Unlikely
WorrallBUR4.0m
85.7%
 Unlikely
Fer LópezWOL5.4m
86.7%
 Unlikely
MykolenkoEVE4.9m
86.5%
 Unlikely
BradleyLIV5.0m
86.0%
 Unlikely
BayindirMUN5.0m
87.7%
 Unlikely
These numbers will keep changing throughout the day, responding to transfer market activity on FPL. So, keep checking back here!

price change predictions
