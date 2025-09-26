FPL Gameweek 6 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

A very busy day of team news awaits us as 17 Premier League managers face the media ahead of Saturday’s Gameweek 6 deadline.

As ever, we’ll be bringing you the latest key quotes and team news updates in this ‘live’ article. Keep checking back throughout the day for the latest updates.

GAMEWEEK 6: KEY INJURY UPDATES FROM FRIDAY’S PRESSERS

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

Unai Emery has been belatedly added to the above list at 2pm BST

MANCHESTER CITY

Erling Haaland (back) is “ready” to face Burnley this weekend, according to Pep Guardiola.

“He is ready.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

Mateo Kovacic (Achilles) is also closing in on a return, having been absent since before the FIFA Club World Cup.

Omar Marmoush (knee), Rayan Ait-Nouri (ankle), Abdudokir Khusanov (unknown) and Rayan Cherki (thigh) remain out, however.

“Ait-Nouri, no. Cherki, no. Khusanov, no. Omar, no. Kova, maybe. “A long injury [for Kovacic], surgery. He’s getting better. He’s not fully ready but step by step.” – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola also had positive words to say about Phil Foden, one of just two Gameweek 5 starters to keep his place for the midweek cup win over Huddersfield Town.

“In the game against Arsenal, everybody was exhausted and tired because we run a lot, behind the ball, we parked the bus and so on. In that moment, Phil said: ‘I want to play again, I want to play again’. That’s what happened when he arrived at 17, 18, 19 years old, he wanted to play every day because he was happy, the joy to play. That is the best sign that he’s ready. “His physical condition is outstanding, his recovery time and everything, his mind is ready. He can play every three days with high intensity and a good level.” – Pep Guardiola on Phil Foden

CHELSEA

Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Cole Palmer (groin) will be sidelined for the next few weeks, up to the forthcoming international break.

The England international does not, however, need surgery (yet).

“We decide to protect a little bit Cole, in terms of, you know, don’t get worse in his injury. So, we decide to rest him for the next 2-3 weeks, probably until the next international break, just to see if, with that rest, he can be available to recover 100% and to be completely fit after the international break. “No, I don’t think he needs surgery, it’s just a matter of managing pain in his groin. With the amount of games, it’s something that can happen. So, this is the reason why we try to be a little conservative with him, to give him rest. Hopefully, he can be 100% fit after the international break.” – Enzo Maresca on Cole Palmer

Tosin Adarabioyo (calf) is also out until after the October internationals, while Wesley Fofana has a concussion.

“We have Tosin injured. He probably will be out until the international break. He has a small problem in his calf. “Wes Fofana had concussion the other day against Lincoln, and the rest, I think they are all okay.” – Enzo Maresca

Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh) and Liam Delap (hamstring) remain sidelined, while Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended) and Facundo Buonanotte (ineligible) can’t play in Gameweek 6, either.

Long-term absentees Benoit Badiashile and Romeo Lavia could be back, however, while Robert Sanchez is also available. He served a one-match ban in the EFL Cup in midweek.

“Romeo and Benoit, they are better. We will see if they can join us tomorrow, otherwise will be for the next one.” – Enzo Maresca

“I think Robert [Sanchez] for a long period, for a long time, was very good with us. The last part of last season, the beginning of this season, he was fantastic. He made a mistake against Man United and recognised that. “We are happy with Robert, we are happy with Filip [Jorgensen], both of them. Not any problem with Robert.” – Enzo Maresca

Josh Acheampong – who could step in at centre-half on Saturday – and Marc Guiu missed Tuesday’s victory at Sincil Bank, the former through illness and the latter after “feeling something” in training. Both have trained since.

“I already showed trust and confidence with Josh Acheampong last year when he played games in a row in the Premier League. “When we played Josh Acheampong away at Palace and at home against Bournemouth, the reason why was not because we didn’t have any central defenders. “We trust Josh, not because of the injury situation. “He was ill this week, he had the first session yesterday with us. Part of my job is to find solutions when we have some problems in terms of numbers.” – Enzo Maresca

“Marc is working well and for sure he’s going to get some chances.” – Enzo Maresca on Marc Guiu

LIVERPOOL

As you’ll no doubt know by now, Hugo Ekitike will miss Gameweek 6 after being sent off for two bookable offences in the midweek EFL Cup tie against Southampton.

The big question now: will Alexander Isak be ready to start against Crystal Palace?

“Yeah, yeah, he’s able to play minutes again. I still feel 90 is… it depends also on the pace and intensity of the game, but it might be a bit too much. But not only that, also for the long term. So, you can give a player maybe one, I would call, ‘stupid hit’ to bring him to 90 and then his body is completely… you’ve brought him too far over the line. So, I don’t think it’s smart to play him 90 yet. “He’s further into his ‘pre-season’ now. Normally, after two or three weeks in pre-season, players go to 60-70 minutes. At some clubs, they even bring them to 90, but if you look at our pre-season, we mainly bring them to 60-70 minutes.” – Arne Slot, when asked if Alexander Isak is ready to start

Injury-wise, Giovanni Leoni faces a year on the sidelines after suffering a knee ligament injury in Wednesday’s win.

“He tore his ACL, which means that he will be out for around a year.” – Arne Slot on Giovanni Leoni

ARSENAL

Martin Odegaard (shoulder) will train with his teammates ahead of the Newcastle United game, with Mikel Arteta hopeful that he can be involved on Sunday.

“Martin will be training with us the next two days, so hopefully he will be available for the game.” – Mikel Arteta on Martin Odegaard

Noni Madueke (knee), Kai Havertz (knee) and Gabriel Jesus (knee) remain unavailable. Madueke has yet to have his next scan to determine the length of his absence.

Arteta also said earlier this week that Piero Hincapie (groin) would be out for a “short time”.

Arsenal seem to have emerged from Wednesday’s win over Port Vale unscathed, at least, with Bukayo Saka‘s substitution after an hour pre-planned.

“Nothing to report there, I think he played the game that we anticipated. He did well, he feels good, and he will be training the next two days. “Yes [he’s available].” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Anthony Gordon‘s three-match domestic ban ended in Gameweek 5, so the winger is now available. He featured in Wednesday’s EFL Cup win over Bradford City, indeed.

Someone who was not involved in that cup tie was Jacob Murphy (Achilles), who Newcastle have been managing of late.

“He is doing okay, it is an issue we are managing. Sometimes with Achilles tendon problems, they are ongoing and players manage them. We’ve had several in the past few seasons who have done that. He is in that place where he is fit and he’s available, and has been, but maybe certain days he has been quite sore, so we are just trying to manage his load.” – Eddie Howe on Jacob Murphy

Elsewhere, Yoane Wissa (knee) and Jacob Ramsey (ankle) likely remain out until after the October international break.

“I think his recovery is going really well. He’s on the grass, working hard, building his fitness back up. The plan, I think, was [that] it would be the first game after the international break that’s ahead of us. If it’s anything earlier than that, then of course, he is ahead of schedule.” – Eddie Howe on Jacob Ramsey

Howe said he had no other major concerns emerging from that victory over the Bantams, although there will be checks on some unnamed players.

“We have got a couple of players to check today, see how they are. No major injuries from the game, I think everyone physically looked pretty good.” – Eddie Howe

Howe has chopped and changed his starting XI this season, more so than he’s done in the past. The Newcastle boss discussed rotation in his presser.

“I don’t think my attitude’s changed [with regards to rotation]. I think two years ago, we’d have liked to have done the same but it was almost, as we got to the point where the games started to come, we lost our strength and we lost the ability to do it. “So, I think you got to be really careful with rotation that you don’t over rotate and lose rhythm in your in your squad. So, I think there’s a real balance to it, but I think it’s a case of more of looking at the individual players and seeing who is at a point where they’re going into the game and not able to actually deliver their best performance. I think that’s a better way of looking at it, rather than thinking we’re just going to rotate for the sake of rotating.” – Eddie Howe on rotation

“I think when you’re looking at a consistent backline, it’s all about the structure that’s ahead of it. That is just as important as the structure of the back four themselves. So the team function is really important and I think we’ve defended our back four really well this year with the players in front, they have done a really, really good job. “I’ve always believed in consistency of selection in the backline if you can. And of course, when we haven’t been in Europe, that’s been easier. I don’t like chopping and changing the back four unless I absolutely have to but I think with the games that we have, and we spoke about that a lot this season, I think that would be something that we will have to do.” – Eddie Howe on rotating his defence

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), Adam Webster (knee) and Solly March (knee) remain on the sidelines for the Seagulls.

But Maxim De Cuyper (knock) and Mats Wieffer (knee) are back available.

“There’s some positive news. Mats Wieffer will be back. De Cuyper will be back. Jack is still out. So, overall we have some more options, especially regarding our full-backs.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Fabian Hurzeler said that Brajan Gruda (knock) and Yankuba Minteh (back) had received treatment this week but were back in training as of Thursday and are “fine”.

“He recovered this week. So, he had some some days off because of his small issue. He received a hit so therefore he needed a lot of treatment but he trained yesterday, so he will be fine.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Brajan Gruda

“The same for him. So, he had some days to recover. He trained yesterday, so he will be fine.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Yankuba Minteh

After Diego Gomez‘s four-goal heroics in midweek, Hurzeler was asked if the Paraguay international would start this weekend.

“It was a special moment, a special evening for him and let’s see how we will decide tomorrow because of course, there’s a lot of competition regarding this position and we are happy that he’s such in a good place. Let’s see if he will start for us. “It’s definitely an option [playing Gomez on the right wing, where he started in midweek]. So, when you ask him what is your favourite position, he answers you, ‘I can play everywhere’ because he has this ability that he’s good in every position.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Diego Gomez

BOURNEMOUTH

Adam Smith (hamstring) and Enes Unal (knee) are still on the sidelines for the Cherries.

Head coach Andoni Iraola also said he’d check on Lewis Cook (shoulder). The midfielder missed the draw with Newcastle United last Sunday and, while he has trained since, is still experiencing pain in his shoulder.

“I think it’s a very similar picture to the one we had the past week. Obviously, Enes and Adam Smith are out and then we have the situation with Lewis Cook – that he’s still with some pain on the shoulder. He’s training with us, but we have to take a decision. We’ll see today how he trains and see if he can travel with us or it’s better we leave it for next week. But it’s a decision we have to take today after training. “Everyone else is available, no issues.” – Andoni Iraola

BRENTFORD

Ahead of Keith Andrews’ presser, the Bees have issued their weekly medical bulletin.

Reiss Nelson is the only new concern, having missed a week of training due to illness.

He has, however, reintegrated into team training and will be assessed to see whether he can feature against Manchester United.

Longer-term absentees Gustavo Nunes (hamstring) and Paris Maghoma (hamstring) are both back on the grass and closing in on returns.

Maghoma will “reintegrate into team training next week”, while Nunes “will feature for Brentford B in their upcoming games to build fitness and match sharpness”.

