FPL notes: Milenkovic injury latest, no Murillo + Ange on Jesus v Wood

25 September 2025 199 comments
Nottingham Forest were contesting their first European fixture in nearly 30 years on Wednesday – and there was plenty to interest/worry Fantasy managers from the Tricky Trees’ camp.

Here are the main takeaways from Forest’s 2-2 draw with Real Betis.

RESULT

TeamOpponentResultGoalsAssists
Nottm ForestReal Betis (a)2-2 drawJesus x2Gibbs-White, Luiz

SELECTION/ROTATION

TeamNo. of starting XI changes made from GW5Players who kept their places (mins played)Mins for other players
Nottm Forest3Sels (90), Williams (90), Milenkovic (90), Morato (90), Zinchenko (90), Anderson (90), Gibbs-White (90), Luiz (45)Sangare (82), Hudson-Odoi (64), Jesus (64), Bakwa (45), Kalimuendo (26), Ndoye (26), Yates (8), Boly (1)

NO MURILLO AGAIN

Despite Ange Postecoglou saying on Saturday that Murillo (£5.4m) “should be okay” for Wednesday’s clash in Spain, the centre-half was nowhere to be seen.

Murillo indeed didn’t even travel with the squad.

If you missed his pre-match presser on Tuesday, Postecoglou offered mixed news: that Murillo had trained but that he was “still not comfortable”.

We haven’t heard anything new on the Brazilian since the match against Betis.

MILENKOVIC INJURY FEARS EASED

Already without Murillo and longer-term absentee Ola Aina (£4.9m), the defender injury situation threatened to get worse for Forest in the dying embers of Wednesday’s match.

Nikola Milenkovic (£5.5m) hobbled off in the 94th minute in the Estadio La Cartuja, raising fears of a lay-off for him.

Good news, however: Postecoglou thinks it’s just cramp. Mind you, he also said Murillo would be back by now…

“I think it was just cramp with big Nikola.

“Hopefully, we haven’t got any injuries out of tonight but they’re going to be tired, for sure.” – Ange Postecoglou on Nikola Milenkovic

Forest did lose another of their starting XI to injury, with the impressive Douglas Luiz (£5.0m) taken off at half-time.

“He was feeling his hamstring a bit, so we had to take him off.” – Ange Postecoglou on Douglas Luiz 

ANGE ON JESUS V WOOD

Injuries aside, the big takeaway from this match was another two-goal performance from Igor Jesus (£5.8m). He’d also bagged a brace in the EFL Cup last week.

Jesus started up front against Betis, getting through just over an hour before making way for Arnaud Kalimuendo (£6.0m). Chris Wood (£7.6m) remained unused.

It was a lively display from the young Brazilian, who racked up a game-high six shots. All of them came from inside the box, too.

Milenkovic injury

Above: The location of Igor Jesus’ six shots v Real Betis, via WhoScored

First tapping in Morgan Gibbs-White‘s (£7.5m) low cross from point-blank range, he then demonstrated his underrated aerial ability by nodding in Luiz’s corner. His goal-poaching instincts were strong: aside from his brace, he couldn’t quite convert two other chances – one after some dazzling footwork from Elliot Anderson (£5.5m), the other after Callum Hudson-Odoi‘s (£6.0m) close-range effort hit the post – from inside the six-yard box.

“Yeah, he’s been great. Igor’s been great since he’s come in and it’s exciting. He’s still sort of learning how we want to play but he’s such a hard worker, he’s great in the box, he’s a good finisher, and I’m really pleased for him.” – Ange Postecoglou on Igor Jesus

If there is a glimmer of hope for the 19.4%-owned Wood ahead of Gameweek 6, it’s that Jesus was picked on Wednesday for his ability to “run beyond” the hosts’ defence. Sunderland, Forest’s next opponents in the league, will likely bring a lower block to the City Ground. Does that play more to Wood’s strengths, perhaps?

“I just felt it was going to be a good game for Igor. Nothing against Woody, it was just that having the ability to run beyond was going to help us. Igor has that, but he is also a good finisher. He has shown that already.

“He is such a willing worker but he has quality to back that up. He has settled in really quickly. I am pleased that he got his goals but we will still need Woody. He is a big part of this team.

“It was a better fit for Igor tonight, because I know how much space beyond you can get, if you work hard. I thought he got rewards for his hard work.” – Ange Postecoglou on his decision to start with Igor Jesus, quoted by the Nottingham Post

Even if he does start in Gameweek 6, Wood is now much more of a game-to-game minutes risk.

ANDERSON MORE ADVANCED

Looking better and better with every game, Anderson was arguably the star of the show in Sevilla.

He was used in a slightly different, more advanced role, as part of a 4-1-4-1 with Ibrahima Sangare (£5.0m) behind him.

Milenkovic injury

Above image from BBC Sport

Racking up two shots and four chances created, the England international enjoyed the extra attacking license.

“I played a little bit higher up today, which is a little bit of a different role which I quite enjoy.” – Elliot Anderson

It may only be a tactic that Postecoglou uses in tougher matches, given that Gibbs-White was used a winger, but it demonstrates another string to Anderson’s bow beyond defensive contributions (DefCons).

THE ANGE-BALL EVOLUTION

Slowly but surely, we’re seeing signs of Forest becoming the team that Postecoglou wants them to be.

The first-half display was brilliant, with some slick, fast attacking play and chances galore. Forest outshot their hosts 16-9 over the entire game, while Sofascore had the xG at a comprehensive 0.49-3.27.

There’s still no clean sheet but aside from early and late goals from Cedric Bakambu and Antony, there weren’t too many big chances for the La Liga outfit.

“I thought our football was outstanding at times in the first half. The only thing I could fault is that we didn’t put the game to bed. We should have really finished them off in the first half. Second half, we sat off a little bit and had to defend but again, I never really felt threatened by Betis. I don’t think Matty Sels had too many saves to make.” – Ange Postecoglou

199 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Who would you rather have for the
    short term?

    Reijnders
    Anderson

    And which one for the long term?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Reijinders - short and long term

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Reijnders, Reijnders.

      Open Controls
  2. Fuddled FC
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    I feel i should know this but ust checking

    If I have 2FT this week and use a WC, will I still have 2FT next week?

    Open Controls
    1. Chinese_person
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Correct

      Open Controls
  3. SARRFACE
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    I'm assuming Richy will start for Spurs.

    Is he on penalties?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Probably yes when Solanke isn't on.

      10/11 pen record:
      https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/richarlison/elfmetertore/spieler/378710

      Open Controls
      1. SARRFACE
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Nice one, thank you.

        Open Controls
  4. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Is this WC team solid enough or are there any changes that you would make to it?

    Raya Dubravka
    VdV Tarkowski Rodon Alderete Guehl
    Fernandes Semenyo Rejinders Saka Stach
    Haaland Pedro Bowen

    0 ITB

    Any ideas would be appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Bowen?!?!?!

      Open Controls
      1. Goro Majima
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Potter might get fired and things improve for him. Not that he's in my WC like, but you never know.

        Open Controls
    2. ebb2sparky
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Not sure about going without Liverpool and having 0 ITB to upgrade Bowen. I wonder whether it might be a few weeks early for saka?

      Open Controls
    3. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Downgrade Bowen to a cheaper option and upgrade Alderete to Senesi or Chalobah

      Open Controls
  5. Yozzer
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Not playing my WC but thinking I'll take a -4 to sell Morillo for another defender which keeps me nearer to the wildcarders

    Who would you buy?
    A Sensei
    B Gabriel

    A is great this week
    B is great next

    Will want both going forward

    Open Controls
    1. Chinese_person
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. ebb2sparky
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Is Leeds away really that great? I agree its better than Newcastle away though! Who would you play if you didn't take a hit?

      Open Controls
      1. Yozzer
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Probably Anderson mate but if Haaland is out then i would rather have Gabriel than Dango starting .if I get Gabriel now before his rise it helps too as I expect Sanchez and Watkins to drop so helps TV a bit. Also I can use my ft on another arsenal player next week too

        Open Controls
        1. ebb2sparky
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          I think id just start Anderson but then i am doing really badly this season!

          Open Controls
  6. Bumbaclot
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Hi all. What do you think of this Haaland and Salah wildcard team:

    Raya/dubrav
    Gvardiol/sensei/lacroix/andersen/esteve
    Salah/semenyo/ndiaye/reijnders/stach
    Haaland/pedro/foster

    Thanks all 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. SARRFACE
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Not sold on City defenders but otherwise looks well balanced to me.

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Similar to my non wc team, I’d downgrade defence/keeper slightly

      Open Controls
  7. 824545201
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    On WC:

    A) JP, Virgil, Agbadou
    B) Gyokeres, Romero, Mukiele

    Open Controls
    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  8. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    If we hear that Haaland won't start, just keep Salah, sell Watkins and maybe punt on Richarlison?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I am keeping Salah AND Watkins if haaland is a doubt

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Watkins with 0 shots last two games, I'd rather take my chances with someone else.

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          I don't think I'd recover if he does well v Fulham or Burnley so keeping for next 2 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Some points for sure although I'm just simply fed up.

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              So am I haha

              Open Controls
    2. SARRFACE
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      A brace from Richy incoming!

      Open Controls
  9. Ojpsan1
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Salah and Haaland WC team, gtg?

    Raya/Dubravka
    Senesi/Guehi/VdV/Mukiele/Esteve
    Salah/Semenyo/Reijnders/Stach/Ayari
    Haaland/J.Pedro/Gyökeres

    Open Controls
    1. Swerve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      I'd go for a 4.5 over Raya and upgrade Stach I think.

      Open Controls
  10. Weeb Kakashi
    • 9 Years
    2 hours ago

    Not Wildcarding this week but GW8.

    First glance at a GW8 WC. Thinking heavy in defence and 4 at the back every week.

    Pope. Dubravka
    VVD Saliba Andersen Tosin Richards

    Open Controls
    1. Weeb Kakashi
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Salah Gordon Sarr Reijnders King
      Haaland Mateta 4.4

      Open Controls
  11. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    2 hours ago

    City aiming to have Khusanov, Ait-Nouri, Cherki and Marmoush back for Everton game after October internationals. Cherki not ruled out of Brentford game after making good progress, but Everton still seen as the priority target for now

    https://x.com/TyMarshall_MEN/status/1971189006407754225?t=eYxnSy6zScK1ySyE3t4WXA&s=19

    Open Controls
  12. Fuzz
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    I’m currently on a wildcard and can’t quite stretch to Raya.

    Who would you pick instead out of Vicario and Pope?

    Open Controls
    1. Feanor
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Popey

      Open Controls
    2. Jimjam
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Pope

      Open Controls
    3. Yozzer
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      Don't really get why people are going Raya. Low ceiling and do you want that much in GK . What if all the premiums start firing..you will need that cash

      I'd go Petrovic

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Agree I’ve done Sanchez to Petrovic, had to just get rid

        Open Controls
    4. Sun God Nika
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      im going pope after this gw

      do you already have a spurs def?

      Open Controls
      1. Fuzz
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        No Spurs defenders.

        Currently on Gabriel, Tarkowski, Senesi, Anderson and Rodon.

        Open Controls
    5. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      45 mins ago

      Roefs

      Open Controls
  13. Bumbaclot
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    So it comes down to this.

    A. Salah/foster

    Or

    B. Saka/gyok

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Jimjam
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  14. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Start Wood or Gabriel?

    This is almost certainly Wood's last week in my team. I would get Richarilson in, but already have 3 Spurs

    Open Controls
  15. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    I feel dirty for looking at Ekitike to Richarlison who is on my ‘never again’ blacklist, but the alternative's, Isak and Gyokeres would both need a hit. :/

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      No cover on bench?

      Open Controls
      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Just P M Sarr who may not start. Tbh, I think keeping Ekitike is risky anyway with Isak back in the frame.

        Open Controls
  16. Weeb Kakashi
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Seeing so many WC's with a light defence but with good defcon potential. But at the same time are we overlooking the clean sheet potential?

    I am on a WC8... So if you look forward you would want a Gvardiol from GW13-GW20 , A VVD from GW12-GW23 while also having a Gabriel/Saliba at the same time. So is playing a back 4 with a strong defence more viable than the cheap defence strategy?

    Open Controls
    1. 824545201
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Definitely double ARS defence on WC, and either stretch to VvD or cheap Defcon monsters like Senesi, Agbadou.

      Open Controls
    2. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Four at the back is fine. I've been on it since GW3 and it's working well.

      Open Controls
  17. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Torn between 1st sub of richards or diouf. Assume palace better cleansheet chance and ruchards could get defcon points?

    Open Controls
  18. KeanosMagic
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Who gets ditched please for an Arsenal player?

    Sels to Raya
    Cucurella/Porro/Munoz to Gabriel

    Open Controls
    1. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Sels for me.

      Open Controls
  19. Karan_G14
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Better option on WC?

    A) Calafiori & Bruno
    B) Gabriel & Mbuemo

    Open Controls
    1. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Close but B means 100% nailed players so just edges it for me

      Open Controls
  20. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    No minutes and these comments make a very strong case for Wood starting against Sunderland. Will hold him for another week and after that he's definitely gone.

    Open Controls
    1. ebb2sparky
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Perhaps although I think i might sell him anyway. Either short term punt on richarlison or bring in isak a bit earlier than planned.

      Open Controls
  21. adstomko
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Price being irrelevant, if you had to now choose one of the two following players for long term, who would it be?
    (I have Haaland & Reijnders)

    A) Isak
    B) Foden

    Open Controls
    1. Yozzer
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Isak

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour ago

      Isak

      Open Controls
  22. Kepa Cleansheet
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      play one
      1. Gudmundsson
      2. Munoz

      Open Controls
      1. Ausman
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Munoz.

        Open Controls
    • Pedersen
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Just a question, but why do I not see many Chabolah in wildcard teams?

      Open Controls
      1. Ausman
        • 2 Years
        33 mins ago

        Because people are buying the big names like Gabriel and VVD. Meanwhile I sit back and lick my chops every week when Chalobah outscores both of them 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. mixology
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          5 mins ago

          Confident he remains first choice throughout season?

          Open Controls
          1. Pedersen
            • 6 Years
            just now

            As he have been playing, he have been their best defender. So unless the manager have a wet dream about being fired sooner, I think he will

            Open Controls
      2. z13
          just now

          Not confident about his minutes and as a chelsea fan I know he has been good but I feel he has small concentration lapses that can be costly

          Open Controls
      3. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Salah had has best fpl performance with Isak starting vs Athletico...might be a bit early to be dumping him just yet

        Open Controls
        1. Chinese_person
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          He is the only way to facilitate Haaland for a lot of teams.

          Open Controls
      4. Chinese_person
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Not seeing Jaidon Antony on many WC teams as an enabler.

        Open Controls
        1. mixology
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          22 mins ago

          Interested but I wouldn’t start him until GW8 most likely. Obviously he plays for Burnley but he’s definitely been the most under the radar FPL asset

          Open Controls
          1. Chinese_person
            • 14 Years
            11 mins ago

            His non-penalty xG/90 is 3rd in the league and it's not like Burnley have had easy fixtures. People are more focused on DEFCON friendly midfielders but I think he is definitely being overlooked, GW8 is a good entry. 5.5 is a slight drawback.

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Will try to get him for a potential gw8 bb

              Open Controls
      5. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        29 mins ago

        Eze or saka? Cheers

        Open Controls

