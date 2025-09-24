Scout Notes

FPL notes: Tosin + Sanchez boost, Guiu ‘injury’ + no Pedro

24 September 2025 30 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

After running the rule over Liverpool’s win over Southampton, it’s time for more EFL Cup Scout Notes now.

This time, it’s Chelsea’s narrow victory over Lincoln City and the all-Premier-League clash at Molineux.

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

TeamOpponentResultGoalsAssists
ChelseaLincoln City (a)2-1 winGeorge, BuonanotteGeorge
Wolverhampton WanderersEverton (h)2-0 winMunetsi, Arokodare Arias, Joao Gomes
EvertonWolverhampton Wanderers (a)0-2 loss

SELECTION/ROTATION

TeamNo. of starting XI changes made from GW5Players who kept their places (mins played)Mins for other players
Chelsea8Fofana (90), Chalobah (90), Enzo (70)Jorgensen (90), Gusto (90), Hato (90), Santos (90), Buonanotte (90), Gittens (70), George (70), Garnacho (59), Estevao (31), Cucurella (20), Neto (20), Mheuka (20), Walsh (1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers9Krejci (90), Bellegarde (90)Johnstone (90), Doherty (90), S Bueno (90), H Bueno (90), Andre (87), Munetsi (81), Arias (81), Hwang (68), Strand Larsen (68), Arokodare (22), Rodrigo Gomes (22), Joao Gomes (9), Toti Gomes (9), Agbadou (3)
Everton7Tarkowski (90), Keane (90), O’Brien (90), Garner (90)Travers (90), Iroegunam (90), Coleman (78), Dibling (58), McNeil (58), Alcaraz (45), Barry (45), Dewsbury-Hall (45), Beto (45), Grealish (32), Ndiaye (32), Mykolenko (12)

NO PEDRO OR PALMER

There was no surprise that Joao Pedro (£7.8m) and Cole Palmer (£10.4m) were nowhere near the Chelsea squad at Sincil Bank.

Enzo Maresca said on Monday that Pedro and Moises Caicedo (£5.6m) were managing “small problems” ahead of the trip to Lincoln, although he didn’t seem unduly concerned. Pedro wasn’t involved, while Caicedo was an unused substitute.

As for Palmer, there was even less chance of him featuring on Tuesday night. There has been no official word from Chelsea as to the length of his absence, nor have many of the mainstream press reported anything of substance.

The usually well-connected Si Phillips suggests Palmer could be sidelined for 3-6 weeks, which would put him out for Gameweeks 6 and 7 at least, but it’s very much an unconfirmed timeline at present.

Maresca didn’t comment on Pedro or Palmer in his post-match media duties.

GAMEWEEK 6 BOOST FOR TOSIN + SANCHEZ?

Only three Gameweek 5 starters kept their places for Chelsea in the EFL Cup. Two of them were the centre-halves, Trevoh Chalobah (£5.1m) and Wesley Fofana (£4.4m). Both got 90 minutes.

That’s potentially good news for Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.5m), given what Enzo Maresca said on Monday about his three stoppers. You couldn’t imagine the newly fit-again Fofana getting three starts in a week, for instance.

“I would love to rest both of them [on Tuesday] because they deserve to rest. The problem is that we also have Wes Fofana playing after a long time. So if we rest Tosin, if we rest Trev, and if we rest Wes, probably I need to play some part of the game. We don’t have defenders so some of them need to play.” – Enzo Maresca on Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana, in quotes reported by the BBC

A fourth option at centre-back, Josh Acheampong (£4.0m), had the flu. Tosin wasn’t in the squad at Lincoln, either, although there are no reports of any issue for him.

Between the sticks, Filip Jorgensen (£4.4m) got the chance to impress because of Robert Sanchez‘s (£5.0m) Gameweek 5 red card. Impress, he did not.

Flapping at Lincoln’s bombardment of aerial balls and crosses, Jorgensen had a shocker.

“I think that, I don’t know how many balls they put inside the box tonight, you know, throw-ins, free-kick, cross, so I think it was not easy for any goalkeepers, to be honest. And I think overall, even, you know, we conceded against Brentford in extra time from throw-ins, it’s not easy, it’s not easy because they bring so many players inside the box, they try to create chaos around the goalkeepers, so you cannot move, you cannot go out, you cannot catch the ball, it’s difficult.

“And also, you know, for Filip, I think it was the first game of the season, so not easy, but at the end, again, we won the game, I was very worried about this game.” – Enzo Maresca

BACK-UPS FAIL TO MAKE A CASE – AND WHERE WAS GUIU?

With eight or nine of the starting XI very likely to drop out in Gameweek 6, there weren’t too many takeaways from this match. Lincoln’s aerial approach is completely at odds with how Brighton and Hove Albion play, too.

Tyrique George (£4.9m) led the line, scoring and assisting but was otherwise ineffectual. Alejandro Garnacho (£6.4m) and Jamie Gittens (£6.2m) were unremarkable out wide, too, still very much in the adaptation/building fitness phase after summer moves. Facundo Buonanotte (£4.8m) was probably the pick of the front four, netting the second goal, but he’s ineligible to play this weekend.

There was no Marc Guiu (£4.3m) on Tuesday, meanwhile. It turns out he wasn’t cup-tied, despite an appearance for Sunderland in the last round. Perhaps trying to save face and mask the fact that they discovered Guiu’s availability too late to include him at Lincoln, Chelsea claimed the budget FPL forward had an injury:

WOLVES CHANGE SHAPE + STRAND LARSEN STARTS

(Above image from BBC Sport)

It’s five losses out of five for Wolves in the league but two wins out of two in the EFL Cup.

A change in system helped do the job on Tuesday but before we start proclaiming Wolves’ season to be officially kickstarted, this wasn’t a game high on quality at all.

Vitor Pereira ditched the wing-back system and moved to a 4-3-3 for this contest, rotating all but two players out of his side. Ladislav Krejcí (£4.5m) was one of them, the quietly impressive Czech dropping back from midfield to centre-half.

Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.4m) also got his first start since August, getting through 68 minutes.

“I’m here not to please myself, but to find solutions, to try to put my players in comfortable positions, to feel comfortable, to play at their level. Today, I liked it. Sometimes we used to say that we need to change to get different things. Today, I think we did it. At this moment, we can use both formations.” – Vitor Pereira

Positional rival Tolu Arokodare (£5.5m) came on for the Norwegian and scored with a superb chip. Despite the striker lasting 90 minutes in Gameweek 5, Pereira remains cautious about his fitness.

“Of course, he is not in his shape physically speaking. Larsen today worked a lot for the team, and after Tolu went inside and he helped us. This is the spirit that I want to see.

“Tolu came in the moment that we didn’t have Jorgen to play. The plan was not to play with him 90 minutes, the plan was to give him time to adapt and to start getting minutes. He needs to work hard to get his condition, and he will help us.” – Vitor Pereira on Tolu Arokodare

EVERTON’S SECOND STRING FLOP

While many of Wolves’ nine replacements gave their manager something to think about, Everton’s second string did not.

The front four from the Merseyside derby were rotated out of the side, giving Charly Alcaraz (£5.3m), Dwight McNeil (£5.7m), Tyler Dibling (£5.5m) and Thierno Barry (£5.8m) the chance to impress. None of them lasted beyond 60 minutes.

David Moyes not-so-subtly blasted that quartet when praising the impact of substitutes like Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m), who created three chances, and Jack Grealish (£6.8m).

“It was a 0-0 game in the first half, we gave away a diabolical goal. Wolves were not better than us. They were for the first 10 minutes or so but the game was 0-0. We gave away a terrible first goal which altered things.

“We probably dominated most of the second half but couldn’t find a way of getting a goal.

“The players introduced [in the second half] made a huge difference. We want everyone to play at that level. We didn’t play at that level in the first half but I don’t think Wolves did either. I didn’t think they were necessarily better at that time.” – David Moyes

Most of Everton’s threat came from set plays. James Garner (£5.0m) cracked the bar with a free-kick, while Michael Keane (£4.5m) saw a header tipped over.

That set-play threat could come in handy this weekend, of course.

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT AT THE 2025 FCAS!

GO STRAIGHT TO THE VOTING PAGE AND VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT IN ‘BEST IN FANTASY FOOTBALL – ORGANISATION’ HERE

30 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Anything required here, have 2FT and 0.0 ITB?

    Raya
    Senesi - VdV - Andersen
    Salah - Grealish - Semenyo - KDH
    Haaland - J.Pedro - Mateta

    Dubravka - Lacroix - Elliott - Gundmunson

    Open Controls
  2. Chinese_person
    • 14 Years
    1 hour ago

    Replace Watkins or Wood for Haaland?

    Open Controls
    1. b00tsie
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I had the same decision to make. I got rid of Wood

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      just now

      If Wood starts tonight in Spain I would sell him

      Open Controls
  3. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    Bruno or Mbeumo for the next few GWs?

    Open Controls
    1. Dickie1898
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      Tough one, have a feeling Mbeumo will prove better value. One of those ceiling vs floors decisions. Going with Bruno on WC because I've had him from GW1 lol.

      Open Controls
    2. EDEN THE MAN
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Mbeumo!

      Open Controls
    3. ☈☾
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Mbeumo

      Open Controls
  4. have you seen cyan
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    How important is Pedro?

    I can get Pedro, but it will take 3 transfers and mean missing out on on double arsenal defence. Specifically, to enable Pedro I would need to go Roefs in goal instead of Raya, I will have timber though. So my goalkeeping situation would be a roefs and Dubravka rotation.

    Is Pedro worth it? A roefs and Dubravka rotation does not look bad tbh and both have done well so far. It’s not nice thinking I have two 4.5 goalies from promoted sides, but maybe it’s not as bad as I think.

    The rest of my team will have everyone I want, Pedro / Raya are the only two left I want.

    Open Controls
  5. Dickie1898
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    Any thoughts welcome on this wildcard draft. Targeting GW8BB for which Ndiyae will become Anthony. 0.2itb.

    Raya
    Gabriel Gvardiol Senesi
    Bruno Semenyo Kudus Reijnders Ndiaye
    Haaland Pedro
    (Dub Gyokeres Mukiele Alderete)

    Open Controls
    1. Guybrush Threepwood
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Looks good but the problem with a front 8 that strong is benching headaches. I'm on WC with a similar issue and have an almost identical front 8, but have chosen to keep £ ITB for Isak and go with Stach as 5th midfielder (in place of Bruno)

      Open Controls
  6. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    37 mins ago

    Michael Keane dominates the set pieces when starting. Great pick this GW

    Open Controls
  7. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    Sanchez or raya on a wc?

    Open Controls
    1. iFash@FPL
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      Raya

      Open Controls
  8. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Porro (c)?

    Open Controls
    1. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      You're not serious...................are you??

      Open Controls
  9. LFC
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    On a WC would you go for

    A) kudus and woltamade
    B) ndiaye and richarlison

    Also would you say arsenal defensive cover is a must on a WC?

    Open Controls
  10. ☈☾
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    So are people putting the TC armband on Haaland this week then?

    Open Controls
    1. Snoopydog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Was until flagged. Will wait till presser.

      Open Controls
    2. The Son-dance Kid
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm not. C is enough for me

      Open Controls
  11. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Isak / Bruno / Saka (also have Haaland) looks way better than :

    Gyokeres(ANOTHER) / Salah / KDH

    Ammirite ?

    Open Controls
    1. ☈☾
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Pens >>

      Open Controls
    2. Guybrush Threepwood
      • 16 Years
      7 mins ago

      It will look way better once Isak's minutes are secure... until then I'm not sure. I am not sold on Bruno personally

      Open Controls
      1. @ocprodigy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Bruno is the conundrum I'm looking at. Can get another 7.0-8.0 midfielder and an Arsenal defender instead, but penalties does go a long way in this game...

        Open Controls
  12. Kno
    • 14 Years
    16 mins ago

    Gakpo to mbuemo worth the transfer? Cant stretch to the pen merchant

    Rolling two other transfers and possibly jumping on the arsenal train next week

    Open Controls
    1. ☈☾
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yes good move next two fixtures are juicy

      Open Controls
  13. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    How dumb is ekitike? Also saw a recent interview where he seemed let's say not gifted.

    As soon as he starts game on the bench for Isak he's out of my team.

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      just now

      See below, he will have done it for money

      Open Controls
  14. WVA
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Ekitike blatantly got that red on purpose, even looks round a few times to make sure ref had seen, will get banned for betting scandal etc soon

    Open Controls
    1. Guybrush Threepwood
      • 16 Years
      just now

      £200K per week mustn't stretch as far as it used to

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.