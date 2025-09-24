Scout Notes

FPL notes: Slot on Isak’s Gameweek 6 starting prospects

24 September 2025 180 comments
Having already brought you the news about Hugo Ekitike‘s (£8.7m) Gameweek 6 ban, we now turn our attention to the rest of the talking points from Liverpool’s EFL Cup win over Southampton.

And the main topic of debate above everything else is the fitness of Alexander Isak (£10.5m), given that a Premier League starting spot has just been freed up in attack.

RESULT

TeamOpponentResultGoalsAssists
LiverpoolSouthampton2-1 winIsak, EkitikeChiesa x2

SELECTION/ROTATION

TeamNo. of starting XI changes made from GW5Players who kept their places (mins played)Mins for other players
Liverpool11n/aMamardashvili (90), Robertson (90), Frimpong (90), Gomez (90), Endo (90), Nyoni (90), Chiesa (90), Leoni (81), Ngumoha (75), Jones (57), Isak (45), Ekitike (41), Bradley (33), Danns (15), Kerkez (9)

SLOT ON ISAK – WILL HE START IN GAMEWEEK 6?

Isak scored his first Liverpool goal on Tuesday, with Federico Chiesa (£6.4m) pouncing on a loose pass from Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy to tee up the Swede for a fairly routine finish.

The club-record signing perhaps should have scored before then, seeing an early shot saved. After an otherwise quiet 45 minutes, Isak was withdrawn at the break in a planned change.

So, then, what chance of a start in Gameweek 6?

In a post-match interview with ITV Sport, Arne Slot seemed to talk up the prospect.

“Yeah, we might need him [against Palace]. Yes. It’s been one week and two days now, I think, when his season… not even started because we played Burnley and didn’t take him. So, it’s been now, six or seven days ago that he played his first minutes for Liverpool. So yeah, that’s why also we took him off at half-time to have him available for the weekend again. And we might need him now, we were always going to play him in the weekend, either a shorter time or a longer time, but we might need him now a bit longer.” – Arne Slot on Alexander Isak, to ITV Sport

But in the subsequent press conference, Slot was a little more cautious.

“We got him not in the best circumstances in terms of match fitness, so we have to build it up. The downside to that if that you cannot play a player 90 minutes and if you only play him 45 or 30 or again like today 45, it might then normally take a while before he scores his first goal because we can all understand if you play a player three times 90, it’s a bigger chance that he scores a goal than when you play him 45, 30, 45.

“I think the best moment to start to see where he is and how much he can help us – you can already see that he can help us – but the best [will be] when he comes back hopefully from the Swedish national team, when he stayed fit, played there many minutes, plays for us in the upcoming weeks a few minutes. Then I think after that, then his pre-season has ended and we can expect even more from him. But until now, I’m very happy with what I’ve seen from him.” – Arne Slot on Alexander Isak, in his post-match presser

Even Isak himself didn’t oversell his match fitness, talking in terms of “making of difference”.

“I feel good, I feel good. Obviously, it’s still early. I think with every game I play, it’s very helpful and gets me in better shape. I’m just getting more and more ready.

“It’s difficult to say [how close I am to being 100 per cent fit]. I think it’s a mixture of fitness-wise and also football-wise. I feel good, I feel like I’m in a shape to at least make a difference.” – Alexander Isak

As for Ekitike, Slot and Andrew Robertson (£5.9m) waded in on the Frenchman after full-time, calling his sending off – one booking for dissent, one for removing his shirt after his goal – “stupid”.

11 CHANGES AS CHIESA TAKES HIS CHANCE

Slot has other centre-forward options for Gameweek 6, including Florian Wirtz (£8.2m) – who featured as a false nine in pre-season – and Cody Gakpo (£7.7m).

Another is the versatile Chiesa.

The Italian, a peripheral figure at Anfield since his 2024 move, had arguably his best game in a Liverpool shirt on Tuesday. Starting on the right wing, he moved into the second striker role and then the left flank in the second half.

Top in this match for both shots (four) and chances created (four), he assisted both Reds goals. Ekitike should have converted a Chiesa cross minutes before tapping in the winner, while the Italian also had a well-taken goal ruled out for offside.

He was one of the few second-string players to emerge with credit from this contest.

“I can accept completely that a team that plays for the first time together, players that haven’t played for a long time, that they don’t play as a team perfectly. But what I always want to see is players that try and work hard.

“So I said at half-time, for me it is completely not a coincidence that Federico picked the ball and assisted on the first [goal] because he was the one, in my opinion, that was most involved in the game, tried the most, worked the hardest. And then it wasn’t a coincidence again that he was the man that made a deep run [for the second goal]. Great ball by Robbo, by the way, who also has won so much at this club and also understands how to play this game: not underestimate it, just always be ready to play. 

“That’s also the way to get yourself either back in the team or get as much playing minutes as you want. That’s why I was happy with a few individual performances but far from happy with a few other individual performances.” – Arne Slot

The otherwise sub-par showing from the ‘reserves’ (Southampton outshot their hosts 13-10, having several chances to score before their scrambled 76th-minute equaliser) was good news for the Gameweek 5 starting XI. As were their midweek breathers, with Slot making 11 changes. Of the team that started Saturday’s Merseyside derby, only Ekitike, a half-time replacement for Isak, Conor Bradley (£5.0m) and Milos Kerkez (£5.9m) got on the pitch against the Saints.

A nice rest for Mohamed Salah (£14.5m) and co, then, ahead of this weekend.

LEONI INJURY

Liverpool aren’t blessed with options at centre-half. They may be even shorter of alternatives following the EFL Cup third round, with Giovanni Leoni (£5.0m) suffering what seemed to be a knee injury on Tuesday. He was stretchered off and looked visibly distressed.

“Of course, he is down because for him it didn’t feel good immediately, but this is something now we have to assess. Normally, these things don’t happen in five to 10 minutes; you have to wait for tomorrow to see how he comes in and then maybe do an MRI scan to know more about how serious it is.

“Normally, the emotions of a player tell you a lot. I saw during the weekend a player in the Dutch Eredivisie who went out completely in tears – Ruben van Bommel, by the way, of PSV – and a day later it proved to be that it was right. Let’s hope for the best.” – Arne Slot on Giovanni Leoni

Not much back-up left for Ibrahima Konate (£5.5m), then, although Joe Gomez (£5.0m) and Wataru Endo (£4.9m) are options.

Elsewhere at the back, Jeremie Frimpong (£5.9m) started and didn’t really convince at right-back. He looked more comfortable when moved to the right wing after an hour – and it’s there where we might see him in Gameweeks 17-21/22 when Salah is away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

180 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Sun God Nika
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Ekitike Owners

    You holding or not

    Im 50-50 - wish isak was fully match fit as i would just do 1ft to get him , i most likely will have to play king or rondon

    Open Controls
    1. Sun God Nika
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      rodon*

      Open Controls
    2. Bunk Moreland
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I would sell, but not for Isak. Banned for gw6 and a big rotation risk thereafter. I can see a lot of 1 pointers coming up.

      Open Controls
      1. Sun God Nika
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Has scuffed my plans ive got 2fts left out 3 this week and wanted to get rid of Sels and Wood first

        rather not lose 0.2 of them

        Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      He will be an issue after next IB.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Well bigger issue once Isak is up speed after IB

        Open Controls
        1. Sun God Nika
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Definitely, his time was limited but wanted to hold on for as long as possible

          silly billy!

          Open Controls
    4. antis0cial
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      I guess it depends, I'm going to sell him to get Haaland, but if you already have Haaland and don't want to go early on Isak, the options are limited. Maybe Gyok?

      Open Controls
      1. Sun God Nika
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Yeah Got Haaland Wood Ekitike

        so planned to get rid of wood as i dont trust him anymore

        Open Controls
        1. Sun God Nika
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          plan was wood to Gyko or richarlison

          but could just get both for free and just play sels

          Open Controls
    5. The Mentaculus
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Just benching him this week pending swap for Isak

      Open Controls
    6. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      54 mins ago

      If you have a free transfer, I'd sell.

      Open Controls
  2. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Leaning WC6 now with Ekitike banned. Super annoying.

    Look at this draft:

    Petrovic Dubravka
    Calafiori Andersen Senesi Richards Rodon
    Salah Semenyo Reijnders Gordon Kudus
    Haaland Pedro Guiu

    I have used BB so I don't really care about having Guiu stuck to the bottom of the bench. Kudus and Gordon are my differentials. I think there's value in that mid-priced mid slot which also enables Salah + Haaland draft.

    I don't see a reason to put more money in defense when you can pick 4.5ms that have a high DC floor.

    Open Controls
    1. antis0cial
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Looks solid for a Salah/Haaland draft. Not sure about Gordon though, Newcastle struggling to score goals.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        He hasn't played any of their last 3 league games because he's been suspended. I really like him as a differential because he has good fixtures from 7, is nailed, and could potentially play upfront as well if Woltemade/Wissa gets subbed off.

        I just see a very obvious FPL pick hiding in plain sight. Kind of like a Bowen type player except Newcastle are a better team. He might even have pens.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          59 mins ago

          Does Gordon start when Howe changes to 3/5ATB defensive setup?

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            55 mins ago

            Yes. Gordon is the most nailed Newcastle attacker imo. He can play on either wing and upfront as a false 9. And he's likely the pen taker.

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              50 mins ago

              Certainly nailed LW in 433 setup, I have slight doubts on 3/5 ATB.

              I wouldn't rule out Woltemade on pens with 13/15 record.

              https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/nick-woltemade/elfmetertore/spieler/455661

              Gordon 8/11:
              https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/anthony-gordon/elfmetertore/spieler/503733

              Open Controls
              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                41 mins ago

                I think Gordon is clearly the talisman at Newcastle. He scored against Barcelona last week starting upfront. Difference of opinion I suppose but I see a player who's going to be a difference maker for them, who the attacks will be looking to find and who has some FPL pedigree as well.

                It's just a punt I want to go for and I don't think there's much downside. You also have lots of choice for pivots if it somehow goes wrong with Eze, Ndiaye, Gakpo all around the same price.

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 6 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  We know why he started up front and he scored when Woltemade came on at CF.

                  Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Maybe pick a different FWD fodder to leave triple Chelsea option later

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah I thought about that. Does the 0.1m on Guiu matter more or the potential to block triple Chelsea? It's probably kind of close.

        Open Controls
    3. Kaptenen
      • 9 Years
      55 mins ago

      Nice! Quite similiar to my Salah/Haaland drafts but have Eze instead of Gordon. Are you comfortable going without Bruno?

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Yes. Don't think he's essential at the position he plays. And expensive which limits what you can do.

        Open Controls
    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      51 mins ago

      I thought that you were keen on Eze?

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        24 mins ago

        I am but I think I prefer Gordon. More nailed, probable pens, bigger differential. Prefer to have a few more weeks to monitor Arsenal. I can find a way to get Eze in later if I have to.

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 6 Years
          17 mins ago

          I might be wrong, but I don’t think Gordon scored in a year or something?

          Open Controls
          1. have you seen cyan
            • 6 Years
            17 mins ago

            If you want a diff, how about Minteh? More of a minutes risk, but after Mitoma he has the best mins.

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              just now

              I've thought about it. I think I like Kudus or Ndiaye a bit more than him.

              Open Controls
    5. Guybrush Threepwood
      • 16 Years
      43 mins ago

      Looks good. I prefer VDV over Richards as Palace's upcoming run looks tough.

      I am on WC and had opted to ship Salah out, but my current draft has a lot of £ left over due to only having mid-price midfielders... half tempted by Saka but having him and Gyokeres feels a bit much.

      It has me second-guessing whether to try and keep Salah in after all.

      I hate the Guiu pick but that's because I still have to BB at some point.

      Open Controls
  3. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Can this team hang on for a couple weeks with 2FTs(hopefully till the IB) or is it WC time?

    Kelleher Valdimarsson
    Vdv Konsa Rodon Esteve Wan Bissaka
    Ndoye Dango Salah Gakpo King
    Haaland Watkins Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      *2FTs this week

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      No imo.

      It's too weak. The defense is very poor and you have Dango who isn't nailed. If I WC'd that team, I think I'd keep only Salah, Haaland, Pedro and Rodon and it's questionable whether you go both Salah + Haaland together.

      Open Controls
    3. Bunk Moreland
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      It can, but it doesnt make sense any more now that you keep your FTs.

      Now you can wildcard to a great team and have 2 FTs in the bank. You probably save next week and then you have a great team with 3 FTs in the bank.

      Alternatively you get slightly better team with a gw 7/8 wildcard with only 1 FT in the bank, at the cost of a couple of (probably) poor gameweeks.

      Open Controls
    4. Guybrush Threepwood
      • 16 Years
      43 mins ago

      I'd WC personally, too many that I'd want rid of

      Open Controls
  4. antis0cial
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    I'm doing Ekiteke to Haaland, to fund this, Salah to... (9.4 available)

    A) Kudus/Simons (leaves an easy route to Isak)
    B) Bruno/Mbuemo
    C) Saka+Spurs Mid (-4 and lose Gakpo)

    Vicario
    Gabriel Chalobah Senesi
    Salah* Gakpo Semenyo Grealish Reijnders
    Pedro Ekitike*

    Dubravka Mateta Rodon Munoz

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Bruno.

      Open Controls
  5. Uns95
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Would you upgrade Cunha to Bruno? Have exact money & 2FT.

    Vicario
    Van Dijk Cucurella Porro
    Cunha Kudos Reijinders Semenyo
    Haaland JP Wood

    Dubravka Gakpo Guehi Reinildo

    Open Controls
    1. Mr Turnip 1
        just now

        No way. Cunha likely a better option when fit anyway. Save the transfer and the money, it’s much more valuable

        Open Controls
    2. Caligula's third favou…
      • 3 Years
      52 mins ago

      Is Foster a valid 8th attacker? Won't (hopefully) play until likely BB in 8. 2 FTs this week (Watkins/Wood to Haaland/Foster).

      Sanchez/Dub
      Porro, Milenkovic, Konsa (Esteve,Gudmunsson)
      Salah, Semenyo, Reijnders, Anderson, Kudus
      Haaland, Pedro (Foster)

      Leaves .8 ITB to do Milenkovic to an Arsenal defender in 7 and then upgrade Konsa in 8

      Open Controls
      1. Bunk Moreland
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        44 mins ago

        Yeah, very valid. I would also consider Guiu for 4,3 considering the large amount of playing 4.0 defenders this year. 1 non playing player is usually acceptable. Depends how much you value the extra player on the bench boost.

        Open Controls
        1. Caligula's third favou…
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Ah cheers. Good shout, that extra .7 could give a very nice defence

          Open Controls
      2. Mr Turnip 1
          40 mins ago

          I like foster on BB. Definitely a valid 8th attacker

          Open Controls
          1. Mr Turnip 1
              6 mins ago

              Love your team btw

              Open Controls
            • Caligula's third favou…
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Great! thanks.

              Open Controls
        • 1justlookin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          32 mins ago

          Anyone else tempted to get Foden or Saka instead of Fernandes?

          I'm chasing a little bit and could do with a differential before playing my WC in GW8

          Open Controls
          1. Mr Turnip 1
              just now

              Bruno probably overhyped a bit cos of his two pens and the 45 mins of 11 v 10 in the first 5 games. You could deffo get someone else instead, although both Foden and Saka slight minutes risks. Maybe Cunha, Mbeumo, Palmer (if fit) or Gordon? Don’t mind Foden or Saka though

              Open Controls
          2. Magical
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            I am thinking of bringing in Foden myself… I am having difficulty to jump on due to Pep rotation.. however, I might jump on.

            Open Controls

